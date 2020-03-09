Manoff Drops Lifetime Best 100 Free at Ohio State Last Chance

2020 OHIO STATE LAST CHANCE MEET

March 8, 2020

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State hosted their last chance meet on Sunday for swimmers to make a final attempt at qualifying for the NCAA Championships. Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff swam to a lifetime best in the 100 free. Manoff led prelims with a 42.64. That moves him up to 33rd in the nation. He’s already qualified for NCAAs, though, as he’s ranked #5 in the 200 fly.

There were no NCAA qualifying times posted, but there were a handful of best times. Teamate Dylan Eichberg dropped over a second from his lifetime best in the 200 fly. Eichberg led prelims in 1:43.54. He’s now 40th in the NCAA, but still outside of NCAA qualifying range. Eichberg scratched out of finals. Ohio State’s Alex Dillmann set a season best in prelims in 1:44.95.

Virginia Tech’s T.C. Smith posted his fastest time since 2018 in the mile. Smith’s 15:03.76 ranks 41st in the nation. Smith’s best time in the event is a 14:53.60 from the 2018 Last Chance Qualifier. His swim tonight was 20 seconds faster than his performance at the ACC Championships.

