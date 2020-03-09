Manoff Drops Lifetime Best 100 Free at Ohio State Last Chance

2020 OHIO STATE LAST CHANCE MEET
- March 8, 2020
- Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State hosted their last chance meet on Sunday for swimmers to make a final attempt at qualifying for the NCAA Championships. Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff swam to a lifetime best in the 100 free. Manoff led prelims with a 42.64. That moves him up to 33rd in the nation. He’s already qualified for NCAAs, though, as he’s ranked #5 in the 200 fly.
There were no NCAA qualifying times posted, but there were a handful of best times. Teamate Dylan Eichberg dropped over a second from his lifetime best in the 200 fly. Eichberg led prelims in 1:43.54. He’s now 40th in the NCAA, but still outside of NCAA qualifying range. Eichberg scratched out of finals. Ohio State’s Alex Dillmann set a season best in prelims in 1:44.95.
Virginia Tech’s T.C. Smith posted his fastest time since 2018 in the mile. Smith’s 15:03.76 ranks 41st in the nation. Smith’s best time in the event is a 14:53.60 from the 2018 Last Chance Qualifier. His swim tonight was 20 seconds faster than his performance at the ACC Championships.
Other Impact Swims
- Virginia Tech’s Thomas Hallock put up 19.35 in prelims of the 50 free and a 19.50 in the final. His season-best 19.32 has him tied for 27th in the NCAA.
- Teammate Henry Claesson broke 20 for the first time, dropping his best to a 19.87.
- Ohio State’s Trey Gribble clipped his best in the 100 fly in prelims with a 47.53. He swam a 47.55 in finals.
- Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch remains #27 in the 200 breast (1:53.69), though he was off his best today with a 1:55.25.
- Teammate Filippo Dal Maso lowered his best in the 400 IM to a 3:44.97, but is still outside of NCAA qualifying range.
