Texas Legacy Nathan Quarterman Verbally Commits to Longhorns for 2021-22

Nathan Quarterman from Boise, Idaho has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas for 2021-22, following his father, Ken Quarterman, who swam at Texas in the late 1980s.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University of Texas. It has been a childhood dream of mine and I can’t believe it’s coming true. I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends for the continuous support throughout this amazing journey. Hook’em🤘🏽”

Quarterman is a junior at Boise High School and the Idaho state record-holder in the 200 free and 100 back. In November he lowered his 2018 records in the respective events to 1:41.69 and 49.05 at the 2019 IHSAA 5A State Championships. He also contributed to the record-breaking 200 medley and 400 free relays, the latter of which he anchored in 45.37, helping the Brave win their fifth state championship in a row.

Quarterman swims year-round at Boise YMCA Swim Team under coach Todd Marsh. He finished 6th in the 200 back (1:44.56) and 18th in the 100 back (48.44) at the 2019 Winter Juniors West in Federal Way. That meet produced PBs in the SCY 200 free and 100/200 back and the LCM 100 back (57.76). Last spring he swam the 200 free (13th), 100 back (10th), 200 back (4th), and 200 IM (18th in prelims) at YMCA Short Course National Championships. He recently notched lifetime bests in the 100/500 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM at the 2020 Washington Open, where he was an A-finalist in the 100/200/500 free, 100 back, and 200 IM and a B-finalist in the 100 fly and 400 IM.

Quarterman will join Anthony Grimm and Luke Hobson, our #1 and #19 recruits on the Way Too Early List of High School Juniors, in the class of 2025.

Top Times:

100 back – 48.44

200 back – 1:44.56

100 free – 46.43

200 free – 1:39.74

500 free – 4:37.97

200 IM – 1:51.33

400 IM – 4:05.01

