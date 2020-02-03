Regan Smith Sends Signal at Knox Pro Swim: GMM Presented by SwimOutlet.com

World champion and World record holder Regan Smith started the Olympic year with a bang at the Pro Swim in Knoxville, Tennessee, dropping a 58.2 in the 100 meters backstroke and 2:05.9 in the 200 meters backstroke. Those were the best performances of the competition. Add to them her 2:08.7 200m fly and 57.86 100m fly, both silver medal efforts, and Regan is clearly in elite training rhythm to deliver in June at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha. Based on her January swims, I think she’s capable of breaking her own 100 meter backstroke world record (57.57) before the U.S. Olympic Trials. That’s a tall order, but why not?

Let’s play the prediction game.

After Regan’s 58.2 100m back in Knoxville, I’d love to see anything under a 58 flat in season, HOWEVER, I think she surprises us. Regan drops right at a 57.5, in season, in the 100m backstroke edging her own world record.

But who cares what I think? What do you think?

