Santa Clara Swim Club Breaks a Pair of 10 & Under National Age Group Records

2020 Brian Malick Memorial Zone 1 SCY Meet

Courtesy: Mark Taliaferro/Santa Clara Swim Club

A group of 10 & unders from the Santa Clara Swim Club in California has broken their own National Age Group Record in the mixed 200 yard medley and freestyle relays.

The group of Luka MijatovicMia SuIsabel Wu, and Shareef Elaydi combined to break both records last weekend at the Brian Malick Zone 1 South Championships.

The same group already owned the 200 mixed medley relay record via a 2:01.76 that was set in December. This weekend, they improved that to a 2:01.64.

The relay’s butterflier, Isabel Wu, made the biggest cut into the record-setting line, dropping half-a-second from her split in December.

Comparative Splits:

Old Record New Record*
Mijatovic Back 29.71 29.7
Su Breast 34.7 34.6
Wu Fly 29.89 29.4
Elaydi Free 27.46 27.8
Total Time 1:01.76 2:01.64

*The meet did not use touch pads, so the splits for the new relay are based on the coach’s watch.

200 medley race video:

In the mixed 200 free relay, the same quartet combined for a 1:49.51 that broke the old record of 1:49.76 that was set by the Westfield YMCA at a meet in New Jersey last November. The old New Jersey quartet of James Kavanagh, Olivia Constable, Sofia Sutter, and Julian Stewart.

Record-Setting Relay Splits:

  • Elaydi – 27.9
  • Wu – 27.8
  • Su – 27.6
  • Mijatovic – 26.1
  • Total Time – 1:49.51

* – Split based on coach’s stop watch

200 Free Relay Race Video:

Mijatovic won 7 events individually in the meet, Wu won 3, and Su won 4.

The Santa Clara 10 & under age group is coached by Mark Taliaferro.

