Stewart Triples, Hits 45.5 in 100 Back, to Lead NC State Over Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech v. NC State

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

SCY

Scores Women: NC State 181, Virginia Tech 114 Men: NC State 178, Virginia Tech 120



ACC foes NC State and Virginia Tech squared off over the weekend in the final dual meet of the season for each team. It was a bit of a homecoming of sorts for NC State head coach Braden Holloway, who was an assistant and associate head coach at Virginia Tech from 2004-2011 before taking over at NC State. Holloway’s squads dominated both sides of the meet, as the Wolfpack men and women each won by wide margins.

Women’s Recap

The Wolfpack women won 181-114, taking every event except the two distance freestyles. They got things rolling with a 1:38.22 victory in the 200 medley relay. VT kept it close on the first half, but back half splits of 23.26 by Sirena Rowe and 21.90 by Kylee Alons gave the Wolfpack the win 1:38.22 to 1:41.97.

Kate Moore and Sirena Rowe each led NC State with two wins each. Moore earned NC State’s first individual win of the day with a 1:49.87 victory in the 200 free, leading the Wolfpack to sweep the top four spots, and she later won the 200 back in 1:56.65.

In addition to a couple of speedy relay splits, Rowe won the 50 free in 22.80 (the Wolfpack again had the four fastest times), and then won the 100 fly in 55.17.

Other individual winners for NC State:

While the 200 free relay was exhibitioned, NC State touched first in 1:29.77. Ky-lee Perry split 22.10 after only swimming the 100 back, taking 2nd in 54.46, while Rowe split 22.24.

Both of Virginia Tech’s individual wins came from freshman Brooke Travis, who opened up the individual events with a 10:10.71 in the 100 free, then took the 500 free in 4:56.94. Both of those times are dual meets best for her this season.

Men’s Recap

Senior Coleman Stewart led the Wolfpack to 178-120 victory over the Hokies as he won three events for NC State. In his first event, the 200 medley relay, Stewart led off the Wolfpack’s ‘B’ relay in 21.32, a time that would’ve put him in the middle of the pack for backstroke legs in the finals of last year’s NCAA championships. That relay was ultimately DQ’d, but NC State’s ‘A’ relay won in 1:27.64.

Next up, Stewart won the 100 back in 45.51. That’s the second time in as many weeks he’s been 45-mid in a practice suit. Searching through the USA Swimming database, we could only find three other men who’ve gone sub-46 in a dual meet over the past five years, and none of them did it twice. Stewart also took the 100 fly in a swift 46.60 and the 200 IM in 1:48.54.

Nyls Korstanje was the Wolfpack’s other multi-event winner, taking the 50 free in 19.70 and the 100 free in 43.79 to go along with a 19.38 anchor on the 200 medley relay and a 19.69 leadoff on NC State’s 200 free relay.

Other NC State individual winners:

The Virginia Tech men swept the non-free 200s, each even won by a different swimmer. Antani Ivanov, last year’s ACC bronze medalist in the 200 fly, won that in a 1:45.06. Samuel Tornqvist, another ACC finalist, won the 200 back in 1:46.29, while freshman AJ Pouch took the 200 breast in 1:58.02.

The Hokies also earned a win in the 200 free relay as NC State’s ‘A’ relay was disqualified. Tommy Hallock led that relay with a 19.61 split on the second leg.

NC State Release

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The No. 7/3 NC State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams closed out the regular season with a sweep over No. 25/NR Virginia Tech on Saturday morning.

The men outscored the Hokies 178-120, and the women outscored the Hokies 181-114.

Coleman Stewart led both NC State squads with three individual event titles on the day, and Kate Moore , Sirena Rowe and Nyls Korstanje won two individual event titles.

Stewart also set his second consecutive 100-yard backstroke pool record, this time at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center with a 45.51 clip.

The women swept six events on the day (200-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard breaststroke), including taking the top four spots in the 200-yard freestyle, the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard breaststroke.

The men notched their fourth consecutive dual win on Saturday, solidifying their undefeated status in the category for the 2019-20 season.

NC State placed at least one diver on the podium in every event it competed in. Madeline Kline took home a pair of second-place finishes, with a 281.48 on the one-meter board and a 293.78 on the three-meter board. Helene Synott joined Kline on the podium in one-meter competition with a score of 245.30.

On the men’s side, James Brady took home the top spot in the men’s one-meter competition (344.18). He claimed third place on the three-meter board posting a 319.13.

“I think today we had a very good and consistent day on the boards for the women’s team,” said head diving coach Yahya Radman . “Madeline was in real contention for winning both events in the battle between her and Virginia Tech. It was a really exciting one to watch. I’m very happy and pleased that James was able to finish his dual meet career with a win on one-meter, but when we get back home we need to finish a few final touches on three-meter.”

The No. 7/3 NC State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams turn their attention to ACC Championships, which are set to be held in Greensboro, N.C.

WOMEN’S SCORE: NC STATE, 181 – VIRGINIA TECH, 114

MEN’S SCORE: NC STATE, 178 – VIRGINIA TECH, 120

Virginia Tech Release

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech swimming and diving squared off against NC State on Saturday afternoon at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. Tech’s 20th-ranked men fell to the No. 6 Wolfpack, 178-120. On the women’s side, the 3rd-ranked State picked up a 181-114 win.

It was a day of fast swimming that featured former Olympians and 2020 Olympic hopefuls on both teams as well as part of an elite postgraduate group that trains under Virginia Tech head coach Sergio Lopez Miro who swam exhibition events during the breaks.

A postgraduate group, that included Hokie alum Ian Ho and Lucas Bureau put up an impressive time in the 200 free relay, breaking the pool record with a mark of 1:17.60. The previous record was 1:17.73 set when Tech hosted ACC Championships in 2012. Ho and Bureau are part of a group of “Prokies” that also include program alum Norbert Szabo and Klaudia Nazieblo.

Tech also recognized this year’s group of seniors prior to today’s meeting, honoring: Jessica Arnold , Jenna Beattie , Jessica Beattie , Baillie Cameron , Caroline de Jager , Annalee Johnson , Kayla Purcell , Margarita Ryan , Erin Scott , Hannah Wilding , Aaron Boyd , Hassler Carroll , Justin Rich and Simon Shi .

HOKIE MEN

The Tech men opened the day with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay behind a 1:28.45 from Forest Webb , Simon Shi , Blake Manoff and Thomas Hallock .

In the 1000 free, Brennen Doss put up a third-place 9:20.37 while Filippo Dal Maso came in fifth with 9:32.75. Lane Stone led a trio of Hokies in the top-5 of the 200 free, finishing second with a 1:37.62. Sam Tornqvist placed fourth (1:40.50) and Henry Claesson came in fifth (1:41.37).

Freshman Forest Webb turned in a 48.68 to take third in the 100 back while fellow freshman AJ Pouch had a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a 56.01. Pouch claimed the top spot later in the meet in the 200 breast with an NCAA B cut of 1:58.02. He led fellow Hokies Simon Shi in third (2:03.47) and Keith Myburgh in fifth (2:08.11).

Antani Ivanov got the Hokies on top with an NCAA B cut time of 1:45.06 in the 200 butterfly. His teammate freshman Ryan Vipavetz took third with a 1:49.19.

Hallock was second in the 50 free, swimming a B cut of 19.82 while Henry Claesson came in fifth with a 20.75. In the 100 free, Manoff led the Hokie charge finishing third with a 44.62 while Hallock was just behind in fourth in 44.93.

Tornqvist added a top finish for Tech in the 200 back with a 1:46.29 while Webb came in third with a 1:47.65. Stone had another top-three finish, taking third in the 500 free with a 4:29.12. Vipavetz placed fifth (4:32.44).

Manoff was second in the 100 butterfly, turning in a B cut of 47.29. Ivanov came in fourth in 48.45. Dylan Eichberg rounded out the individual events with a second-place 1:51.13 in the 200 IM.

The Hokies closed out the meet finishing first in the 200 free relay behind Manoff, Hallock, Claesson and Stone with a 1:33.54.

On the boards, Noah Zawadzki led the way. The Tech sophomore finished first in the 3-meter with a score of 364.43. He added a second place 339.53 on the 1-meter. Freshman Taj Cole was second in the 3-meter with a 345.45.

Brooke Travis and Teagan Moravek were the big finishers for the Hokies against the Wolfpack. Travis started the day with the top finish in the 1000 freestyle, winning by more than five seconds with a time of 10:10.71. She followed up later in the meet by taking first in the 500 freestyle with a 4:56.94.

Moravek swept the diving events, defeating the 2x ACC platform champion in NC State’s Madeline Kline. Moravek won the 1-meter with a 299.55 before following up with a 297.68 to claim the 3-meter event as well.

Tech opened the meet with a third-place 1:42.36 in the 200 medley relay swam by Alex Slayton , Joelle Vereb , Kayla Purcell and Sarah Shackelford .

In addition to Travis’ top finish, Sophia Ryan came in fifth in the 1000 free with a 10:40.11. Loulou Vos posted a 1:53.05 in the 200 free to finish fifth. She went on to take the thirdplace spot in the 500 free (4:59.56) later in the meet.

The Hokies had four, five finishes in the next three events beginning with Margarita Ryan (56.01) and Shackelford (56.65) in the 100 back. Joelle Vereb (1:03.95) and Erin Scott (1:04.20) had the same finish in the 100 breast while Molly Sheffield (2:07.06) and Ashley Worden (2:08.13) turned in for the 200 fly.

Abby Larson came in fifth in the 50 free (23.79). Shackelford and Vereb finished four, five in the 100 free with times of 51.18 and 51.31, respectively. Margarita Ryan was third in the 200 back with a time of 2:00.15, finishing just ahead of Emily Meilus’ 2:01.81. Baillie Cameron took fifth in the 200 breaststroke (2:23.81).

In the 100 fly, Purcell claimed second with a 55.53 while Sheffield was fifth in 57.41. NC State exhibitioned the final events of the meet, but Charlie Burt took first-place points in the 200 IM (2:08.56).

The Hokies rounded out the meet with first-place points in the 200 free relay behind Vereb, Shackelford, Anna Landon and Larson with a time of 1:33.54.

UP NEXT: Tech will wrap up the regular season next weekend with the team hosts the 3-day Hokie Invite at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.