Nevada Downs New Mexico 189-109

NEVADA vs NEW MEXICO

Friday, January 31st, 2020

Reno, Nevada

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Nevada – 189 New Mexico – 109

Nevada hosted New Mexico for a dual meet on Friday, January 31st, winning a 189-109 decision. Donna dePolo (Nevada) won two events on the day. Primarily a breaststroker, dePolo clocked a 1:53.35 to win the 200 free, narrowly holding off New Mexico’s Bryndis Bolladottir (1:53.42). dePolo held a 1.03 second lead going into the final 50, where she split a 29.63 to Bolladottir’s 28.67. After the 200 free, dePolo went onto win a dominant race in the 200 breast. dePolo swam a 2:17.45 to touch the wall first by 5 seconds, leading a 1-2-3 charge by the Wolfpack. Gianni Pitto was next in at 2:22.56, and teammate Mikayla Dance was 3rd with a 2:25.58.

Bryndis Bolladottir went on to win the 500 free in 5:08.06, pulling away from Nevada’s Caitlyn McHugh (5:09.20) on the final 100. New Mexico teammate Hedda Oritsland won two events on the day. She first took the 50 free in a nail-biter with Nevada’s Andressa Cholodovskis, touching in 23.84 to Cholodovskis’ 23.95. Oritsland then went on to win the 100 fly with a 55.11, this time narrowly beating teammate Nicholle Toh, who touched in 55.32. Oritsland also posted the fastest split in the field on the 400 free relay, clocking a 50.97 to anchor New Mexico’s winning relay (3:28.79).

Benny Nagy won a pair of events for Nevada, taking both the 200 back and 400 IM. In the 200 back, Nagy swam a 2:05.43, splitting a consistent race (30.18/31.57/31.69/31.99). She then swam a 4:28.73 to win the 400 IM.

PRESS RELEASE – NEVADA:

RENO, Nev. – The Nevada women’s swim and dive team wrapped up the regular season with a win over the New Mexico Lobos, 189-109, on Friday, Jan. 31. The Pack moves to 6-2 in dual meets on the season with the Mountain West Championship on the horizon.

The meet started out with the recognition of the single senior, Andressa Cholodovskis who went on to win the 100 free and take second in the 50 free. The Brazil native also swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay that won with a time of 1:43.84.

Nevada had a pair of freshman score in more than one individual events. Benedict Nagy won both the 200 back in 2:05.43 and the 400 IM with a time of 4:28.73 while Nicolette Jasko finished third in the 100 breast. Nagy also brought home second in the 100 back.

Junior and Reno native, Donna dePolo won the 200 free with a time of 1:53.35 and the 200 breast in 2:17.45. Gianni Pitto finished second in the 100 breast behind Wiktoria Samula who finished in 1:02.41. Pitto also claimed second in the 200 breast with a time of 2:22.56.

Olivia Dockery was the top finisher for the Pack in the 200 fly, finishing second right after teammate Josien Wijkhuijs won the 100 back with a time of 56.62. Montana Lloyd picked up a second place finish in the 200 back with a time of 2:07.28 and a third in the 100 back.

In the distance events, Alexa Markl finished second with a time of 10:41.72 – her second fastest this season – in the 1000 free. Caitlyn McHugh also took second but in the 500 free and with a time of 5:09.20.

Nevada went first, second and third in four different swimming events while diving took the top three scores in the 1-meter and the top two scores in the 3-meter. Both events were won by returner, Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez . Linnea Sorensen took second in both events while Jessie Nowotny was third in the 1-meter and fourth in the 3-meter.

The 400 free relay was one of the closest races on the night with the times just hundredths of seconds different. New Mexico ended up winning with a time of 3:28.79 but Nevada was not far behind, finishing second with a time of 3:28.84. The relay of McHugh, Jasko, Wijkhuijs and Colette Berkenfield wrapped the meet up.

Next on the schedule for the Pack is the Mountain West Championships in Minneapolis, Minn. on Feb. 19-22.

PRESS RELEASE – NEW MEXICO:

RENO, Nev. — Hedda Øritsland won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly and swam the anchor of the winning 400-yard individual medley relay, but it wasn’t enough as the Univversity of Nevada picked up 10 wins on the evening as the Wolf Pack defeated UNM 189-109 on Nevada’s senior night.

UNM found itself down 64-29 after the fifth event, winning event two, the long-distance women’s 1,000-yard freestyle. Josie Carpenter , coming from behind with a tremendous closing 50 yards for a win by 3.14 seconds. UNM got back into it with back-to-back wins, getting another win in the 100-yard butterfly from reigning Mountain West swimmer of the week Nicholle Toh and a third-place finish from Jordan Hartley for 12 points. UNM got another 12 in the 50-yard freestyle with the first of three wins from Øritsland.

She picked up the win by just 0.11 seconds in the sprint over Andress Cholodovskis Lima, and Olivia Bishop and Breanna Wiercinski added three more points and UNM got back into the meet down 78-53, but Nevada won the next four races, outscoring UNM 59-16 over those four events to basically seal the meet.

UNM wasn’t done however. Brnydis Bolladottir took a win in the 500-yard freestyle, but UNM couldn’t capitalie, scoring just 10 to Nevada’s nine in the event. Øritsland got win No. 2 in the 100-yard butterfly, just nipping teammate Toh as they went 1-2, but UNM’s only other win would be a scintillating win in the 400-yard individual medley as she swam anchor in front of Olivia Bishop , Wiercinski and Toh.

NOTES: A week after being UNM’s fourth diver and no scoring, Sara Rogers scored five points including a career-best 281.70 in the 1-meter and 317.78 in the 3-meter … Talia Passarelli , who scored 12 points against NMSU including a win, did not swim against Nevada … UNM’s final meet before the conference championships is the Air Force Diving Invitational February 6-8 in Colorado Springs.

Event 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 Total UNM 4 13 6 3 3 12 12 4 4 5 3 10 13 3 3 11 – 109 Nevada 13 6 13 16 16 6 7 15 15 13 16 9 6 16 16 6 – 189

UNM Individual scoring

Øritsland 18, Bolladottir 14, Toh 13, Carpenter 10, Bishop 7, Rogers 5, Tereda 4, Mariscal 4, Aoki 4, A. Hammond 3, Hartley 3, Wiercinski 3, Zukowski 2, M. Hammond 1, Dark 1, Batista 1, Gallais 1

Wins

1000 Free (Carpenter)

200 Butterfly (Toh)

50 Free (Øritsland)

500 Free (Bolladottir)

100 Butterfly (Øritsland)

400-Freestyle Relay (Bishop, Wiercinski, Toh, Øritsland)