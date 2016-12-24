WATCH NC State’s Stewart Swim 43.9 100 Back in Old School Jaked

NC State freshman Coleman Stewart has been doing some crazy fast swimming in practice lately. Most recently, he put on one of the old full body Jaked suit to swim a 100 back for time. From a push, Stewart blasted a very fast swim, with the 4 stopwatches used to time him getting the following times: 43.9, 43.9, 44.0, and 44.1. His split to the feet at the 50 was a 21.3.

Check out the swim in the video below.

According to Head Coach Braden Holloway, NC State has a tradition of picking someone who has looked good during holiday training to do a suited swim for time from a push. Coach Holloway informs the chosen swimmer a day or two before their last practice, and the swimmer then chooses if they want to do a 100 or 200. If the swimmer beats the goal time Coach Holloway gives them, the whole team gets to do one less round of NC State’s traditional set in the final practice.

The goal time for Stewart to beat was a 47.00. Needless to say, he demolished that time, and the team got out of one round of their big set.