WATCH NC State’s Stewart Swim 43.9 100 Back in Old School Jaked

  Lauren Neidigh | December 24th, 2016 | ACC, College, Video

NC State freshman Coleman Stewart has been doing some crazy fast swimming in practice lately. Most recently, he put on one of the old full body Jaked suit to swim a 100 back for time. From a push, Stewart blasted a very fast swim, with the 4 stopwatches used to time him getting the following times: 43.9, 43.9, 44.0, and 44.1. His split to the feet at the 50 was a 21.3.

Check out the swim in the video below.

According to Head Coach Braden Holloway, NC State has a tradition of picking someone who has looked good during holiday training to do a suited swim for time from a push. Coach Holloway informs the chosen swimmer a day or two before their last practice, and the swimmer then chooses if they want to do a 100 or 200. If the swimmer beats the goal time Coach Holloway gives them, the whole team gets to do one less round of NC State’s traditional set in the final practice.

The goal time for Stewart to beat was a 47.00. Needless to say, he demolished that time, and the team got out of one round of their big set.

He Gets It Done Again

The discrepancy over what the exact time was is due to the fact that the coach says “Ready… Go!” but Stewart actually reacts to “Ready” not “Go”. If you start your stopwatch on “Go”, like I’m assuming the coaches on deck did, you get the 43.9-44.0 times reported. If you start your stopwatch as if “Ready” is the starting beep, it’s more like a 45 low.

23 minutes 57 seconds ago
Lauren Neidigh

I guess I can see where that would cause some discrepancy. But if you watch closely, you can see that his feet don’t leave the wall until after the coach says “go.” The time is based on when his feet left the wall, not when his arms moved for the pushoff.

17 minutes 59 seconds ago
G Lee

I don’t understand why anything involving a banned suit is being covered as news? Banned suit times mean nothing.

1 hour 10 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

Because swimming fans like to watch fast swimming. It’s a fun video and it’s cool to see teams supporting each other through holiday training. No one said the time means anything substantial.

1 hour 7 minutes ago
Connor

One day you’ll be good enough to not have to post how good you are, people will just know.

2 hours 28 minutes ago
