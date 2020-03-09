Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAP 13-14 Boys Break 200 Yard Medley Relay National Age Group Record

POTOMAC VALLEY SWIMMING SENIOR CHAMPS

  • March 5th-8th, 2020
  • Eppley Recreation Center, College Park, Maryland
  • SCY (25y), Prelims/Finals
The NCAP 13-14 year old boys have broken a 2nd National Age Group Record of the weekend at the Potomac Valley Swimming LSC Championships. After breaking the 400 medley relay record on Saturday, the relay of Michael MullenJordan EvansKris Lawson, and Simon Bermudez broke the 200 yard medley relay record as well.

The NCAP group swam a 1:35.11, which took almost half-a-second off the old record of 1:35.58 set by the Dynamo Swim Club in 2018.

Comparative Splits:

NCAP DYNAMO SWIM CLUB
New Record Old Record
Michael Mullens 24.13 Back 23.54 Kamal Muhammad
Jordan Evans 27.07 Breast 26.88 Nathan Jin
Kris Lawson 22.51 Fly 23.17 Phillip Kuznetsov
Simon Bermudez 21.40 Free 21.89 Charles Lu
Final Time 1:35.11 Final Time 1:35.58 Final Time

The same foursome, in the same order, swam a 3:26.76 in the 400 medley relay to cut almost a second-and-a-half off the old record in that event.

