NCAP 13-14 Boys Break 200 Yard Medley Relay National Age Group Record

POTOMAC VALLEY SWIMMING SENIOR CHAMPS

March 5th-8th, 2020

Eppley Recreation Center, College Park, Maryland

SCY (25y), Prelims/Finals

Results available on Meet Mobile “2020 PV SC Senior Championships”

The NCAP 13-14 year old boys have broken a 2nd National Age Group Record of the weekend at the Potomac Valley Swimming LSC Championships. After breaking the 400 medley relay record on Saturday, the relay of Michael Mullen, Jordan Evans, Kris Lawson, and Simon Bermudez broke the 200 yard medley relay record as well.

The NCAP group swam a 1:35.11, which took almost half-a-second off the old record of 1:35.58 set by the Dynamo Swim Club in 2018.

Comparative Splits:

NCAP DYNAMO SWIM CLUB New Record Old Record Michael Mullens 24.13 Back 23.54 Kamal Muhammad Jordan Evans 27.07 Breast 26.88 Nathan Jin Kris Lawson 22.51 Fly 23.17 Phillip Kuznetsov Simon Bermudez 21.40 Free 21.89 Charles Lu Final Time 1:35.11 Final Time 1:35.58 Final Time

The same foursome, in the same order, swam a 3:26.76 in the 400 medley relay to cut almost a second-and-a-half off the old record in that event.