Dynamo Swim Club 13-14 Boys Break National Age Group Relay Record

The boys of the Dynamo Swim Club, based out of Atlanta, have broken the National Age Group Record in the 13-14 boys’ 200 yard medley relay. The team of Kamal Muhammad, Nathan Jin, Phillip Kuznetsov, and Charles Lu combined for a 1:35.58. That clears the old record of 1:35.62 set in 2016 by a group from the KING Aquatic Club in Federal Way, Washington.
Comparative Splits:
|Dynamo Swim Club
|KING
|New Record
|Old Record
|Back
|Kamal Muhammad – 23.54
|Kevin Kyi – 24.55
|Breast
|Nathan Jin – 26.88
|Ethan Dang – 25.60
|Fly
|Phillip Kuznetsov – 23.17
|Alex Nguyen – 24.38
|Free
|Charles Lu – 21.89
|Tyler Lu – 21.09
|Total
|1:35.58
|1:35.62
The butterfly and backstroke splits were the difference-makers from Dynamo. They combined for a 2.22-second advantage over King’s old record.
Kamal also picked up wins this week in the 100 free (46.33), the 200 back (1:54.26), and 100 fly (50.43). That time in the 100 free ranks him among the top-50 swimmers in age group history.
As a group, they also won the 200 free relay in 1:27.92, about 2.3 seconds short of that record; the 400 free relay in 3:12.42, almost 3 seconds from that record; and the 400 medley relay in 3:34.68.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!