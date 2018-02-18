Dynamo Swim Club 13-14 Boys Break National Age Group Relay Record

The boys of the Dynamo Swim Club, based out of Atlanta, have broken the National Age Group Record in the 13-14 boys’ 200 yard medley relay. The team of Kamal Muhammad, Nathan Jin, Phillip Kuznetsov, and Charles Lu combined for a 1:35.58. That clears the old record of 1:35.62 set in 2016 by a group from the KING Aquatic Club in Federal Way, Washington.

Comparative Splits:

Dynamo Swim Club KING New Record Old Record Back Kamal Muhammad – 23.54 Kevin Kyi – 24.55 Breast Nathan Jin – 26.88 Ethan Dang – 25.60 Fly Phillip Kuznetsov – 23.17 Alex Nguyen – 24.38 Free Charles Lu – 21.89 Tyler Lu – 21.09 Total 1:35.58 1:35.62

The butterfly and backstroke splits were the difference-makers from Dynamo. They combined for a 2.22-second advantage over King’s old record.

Kamal also picked up wins this week in the 100 free (46.33), the 200 back (1:54.26), and 100 fly (50.43). That time in the 100 free ranks him among the top-50 swimmers in age group history.

As a group, they also won the 200 free relay in 1:27.92, about 2.3 seconds short of that record; the 400 free relay in 3:12.42, almost 3 seconds from that record; and the 400 medley relay in 3:34.68.