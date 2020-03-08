Regan Smith Re-Breaks Pro Swim Series Record in 100 Back in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

18-year old Regan Smith has re-broken her own Pro Swim Series Record in the women’s 100 meter backstroke, swimming a 58.18 in finals on Saturday evening in Des Moines. That swim breaks the previous Meet Record of 58.26 that Smith set at the last stop in the series in January in Knoxille, Tennessee.

Comparative Splits:

Smith’s Old PSS Record Smith’s New PSS Record Smith’s World Record 1st 50 28.36 28.09 27.74 2nd 50 29.90 30.09 29.83 Total Time 58.26 58.18 57.57

Smith showed good front-end speed in her new record-breaking swim on Saturday. The time is the second-best 100 backstroke of her career, behind only the World Record that she swam on a 400 medley relay leadoff leg last summer. It also ties as the 6th-fastest performance in history.

Top 10 Performances, Women’s 100 Back

Smith enters 2020 as the presumptive favorite to win the World Championship in the 100 back; however, the last 2 World Record holders Kathleen Baker and Kylie Masse aren’t far off the pace. Baker placed 2nd in Des Moines in 58.56, which is the fastest in-season time of her career by two-tenths of a second. Masse isn’t racing at this meet, but as the table above shows, has been a 58-low far more than any other swimmer in history. Masse owns 6 of the 11 fastest swims in history in the event.

It has been a record-breaking week for Smith: besides this series record, she also broke U.S. 17-18 National Age Group Records this week in both the 100m fly (57.34) and 200m fly (2:06.39).