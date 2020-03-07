Regan Smith Re-Breaks 17-18 National Age Group Record in 100 Fly

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
18-year old Regan Smith, swimming on a short turnaround after racing the 200 back earlier in the session, re-broke her own National Age Group Record in the 100 fly on Friday evening.
Smith swam a 57.34 in the final of the women’s 100 fly, finishing .01 seconds behind a season-best time from Kelsi Worrell. That improved upon her old 17-18 National Age Group Record of 57.75. That in turn broke her own record of 57.86 set in January at the Knoxville Pro Swim.
Comparative Splits
|Swim
|1st 50m Split
|2nd 50m Split
|Total Time
|Des Moines Finals
|27.04
|30.30
|57.34
|Des Moines Prelims
|27.13
|30.62
|57.75
|Knoxville Finals
|27.38
|30.48
|57.86
The previous record was a 57.87 set by Katie McLaughlin in 2015.
Smith now ranks 4th in the world this season.
2019-2020 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY
Sjostrom
56.71
|2
|Maggie
MacNeil
|CAN
|57.26
|12/08
|3
|Kelsi
Dahlia
|USA
|57.33
|03/06
|4
|Regan
Smith
|USA
|57.34
|03/06
|5
|Yufei
Zhang
|CHN
|57.41
|08/10
Smith is the defending World Champion in the 200 back and the World Record holder in the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes in long course meters. She swam a 2:06.16 in the 200 back, off her World Record of 2:03.35. Earlier this week, Smith also set the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 fly in 2:06.39.
