Regan Smith Re-Breaks 17-18 National Age Group Record in 100 Fly

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

18-year old Regan Smith, swimming on a short turnaround after racing the 200 back earlier in the session, re-broke her own National Age Group Record in the 100 fly on Friday evening.

Smith swam a 57.34 in the final of the women’s 100 fly, finishing .01 seconds behind a season-best time from Kelsi Worrell. That improved upon her old 17-18 National Age Group Record of 57.75. That in turn broke her own record of 57.86 set in January at the Knoxville Pro Swim.

Comparative Splits

Swim 1st 50m Split 2nd 50m Split Total Time
Des Moines Finals 27.04 30.30 57.34
Des Moines Prelims 27.13 30.62 57.75
Knoxville Finals 27.38 30.48 57.86

The previous record was a 57.87 set by Katie McLaughlin in 2015.

Smith now ranks 4th in the world this season.

2019-2020 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY

SarahSWE
Sjostrom
01/24
56.71
2Maggie
MacNeil		CAN57.2612/08
3Kelsi
Dahlia		USA57.3303/06
4Regan
Smith		USA57.3403/06
5Yufei
Zhang		CHN57.4108/10
Smith is the defending World Champion in the 200 back and the World Record holder in the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes in long course meters. She swam a 2:06.16 in the 200 back, off her World Record of 2:03.35. Earlier this week, Smith also set the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 fly in 2:06.39.

