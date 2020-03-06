Regan Smith Breaks 17-18 NAG Record with 2:06.3 200 Fly in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Riptide’s 18-year-old Regan Smith set another NAG Record on Thursday night at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series. In the 200 fly final, Smith raced to a lifetime best 2:06.39. That erases the former 17-18 NAG Record of 2:06.95 set by Katie McLaughlin at the 2015 World Championships. Smith’s swim was a lifetime best by nearly a second and her first time under 2:07.

Smith’s Splits:

1st 50- 28.04

2nd 50- 32.50 (1:00.54)

3rd 50- 32.58

4th 50- 33.27 (1:05.85)

Final Time- 2:06.39

Smith got out to the lead and held it through the final turn, but Worlds medalist Hali Flickinger kicked it into gear on the final 50, out-touching Smith at the finish in 2:06.11. That took down the former Pro Swim Series Record. Flickinger is the 3rd fastest U.S. 200 butterflier in history. With her time tonight, Smith moves up to #7 on that list.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 U.S. PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 200 FLY