Regan Smith Breaks 17-18 NAG Record with 2:06.3 200 Fly in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Riptide’s 18-year-old Regan Smith set another NAG Record on Thursday night at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series. In the 200 fly final, Smith raced to a lifetime best 2:06.39. That erases the former 17-18 NAG Record of 2:06.95 set by Katie McLaughlin at the 2015 World Championships. Smith’s swim was a lifetime best by nearly a second and her first time under 2:07.
Smith’s Splits:
- 1st 50- 28.04
- 2nd 50- 32.50 (1:00.54)
- 3rd 50- 32.58
- 4th 50- 33.27 (1:05.85)
- Final Time- 2:06.39
Smith got out to the lead and held it through the final turn, but Worlds medalist Hali Flickinger kicked it into gear on the final 50, out-touching Smith at the finish in 2:06.11. That took down the former Pro Swim Series Record. Flickinger is the 3rd fastest U.S. 200 butterflier in history. With her time tonight, Smith moves up to #7 on that list.
ALL-TIME TOP 10 U.S. PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 200 FLY
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Mary Descenza
|2:04.14
|2
|Kathleen Hersey
|2:05.78
|3
|Hali Flickinger
|2:05.87
|4
|Misty Hyman
|2:05.88
|5
|Cammile Adams
|2:05.90
|6
|Mary Meagher
|2:05.96
|7
|Regan Smith
|2:06.39
|8
|Katie Drabot
|2:06.59
|9
|Kim Vandenberg
|2:06.71
|10
|Elaine Breeden
|2:06.75
Mind blowing that Misty and especially Mary T. are still on this list..
Imagine Mary T in a tech suit, goggles, and some underwaters. 🥺😳
No kidding!
I want to see a video of this race
Hopefully they’ll be up on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel tonight. If so, I’m sure we’ll do a post.
And to think that 2.06.78 won gold in Gwangju. Tokyo is going to be much faster.
Regan has a chance of 6 golds, 100/200 back, 200 fly, both medleys (women’s and mixed) plus the 4 x 200 free.