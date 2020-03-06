Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Breaks 17-18 NAG Record with 2:06.3 200 Fly in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Riptide’s 18-year-old Regan Smith set another NAG Record on Thursday night at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series. In the 200 fly final, Smith raced to a lifetime best 2:06.39. That erases the former 17-18 NAG Record of 2:06.95 set by Katie McLaughlin at the 2015 World Championships. Smith’s swim was a lifetime best by nearly a second and her first time under 2:07.

Smith’s Splits:

  • 1st 50- 28.04
  • 2nd 50- 32.50 (1:00.54)
  • 3rd 50- 32.58
  • 4th 50- 33.27 (1:05.85)
  • Final Time- 2:06.39

Smith got out to the lead and held it through the final turn, but Worlds medalist Hali Flickinger kicked it into gear on the final 50, out-touching Smith at the finish in 2:06.11. That took down the former Pro Swim Series Record. Flickinger is the 3rd fastest U.S. 200 butterflier in history. With her time tonight, Smith moves up to #7 on that list.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 U.S. PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Rank Swimmer Time
1 Mary Descenza 2:04.14
2 Kathleen Hersey 2:05.78
3 Hali Flickinger 2:05.87
4 Misty Hyman 2:05.88
5 Cammile Adams 2:05.90
6 Mary Meagher 2:05.96
7 Regan Smith 2:06.39
8 Katie Drabot 2:06.59
9 Kim Vandenberg 2:06.71
10 Elaine Breeden 2:06.75

Erik

Mind blowing that Misty and especially Mary T. are still on this list..

1 hour ago
N P

Imagine Mary T in a tech suit, goggles, and some underwaters. 🥺😳

28 minutes ago
Stan Crump

No kidding!

23 minutes ago
Swimmerj

I want to see a video of this race

48 minutes ago
Robert Gibbs

Hopefully they’ll be up on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel tonight. If so, I’m sure we’ll do a post.

45 minutes ago
Boknows34

And to think that 2.06.78 won gold in Gwangju. Tokyo is going to be much faster.

Regan has a chance of 6 golds, 100/200 back, 200 fly, both medleys (women’s and mixed) plus the 4 x 200 free.

23 minutes ago

