Germany’s Heidtmann Hits Olympic Qualifying Time in Des Moines with 1:46 200 FR

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Thursday Prelim Heat Sheets
German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann hit his qualifying time for Tokyo 2020 in a 200 free time trail at the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines. Heidtmann, who competes for Team Elite, posted a 1:46.87. He was within hundredths of his lifetime best 1:46.83 from the 2018 European Championships.
That’s a little over a tenth under the German Olympic Qualifying Standard, which is set at a 1:47.02. To qualify for Tokyo, German swimmers have to achieve the qualifying time between January 1st of this year and the German Championships that will be held in Berlin from April 30th-May 3rd.
GERMAN 2020 OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TIMES:
|WOMEN
|MEN
|OQT/A
|DSV Olympic Standard
|400m freestyle
|DSV Olympic Standard
|OQT/A
|0: 24.77
|0: 24.75
|50m freestyle
|0: 21.95
|0: 22.01
|0: 54.38
|0: 54.10
|100m freestyle
|0: 48.50
|0: 48.57
|1: 57.28
|1: 57.20
|200m freestyle
|1: 46.70
|1: 47.02
|4: 07.90
|4: 07,50
|400m freestyle
|3: 46,40
|3: 46.78
|8: 33.36
|8: 30,00
|800m freestyle
|7: 50,30
|7: 54.31
|16: 32.04
|16: 16.00
|1500m freestyle
|14: 59.00
|15: 00.99
|1: 07.07
|1: 07.00
|100m breast
|0: 59.80
|0: 59.93
|2: 25.52
|2: 24.90
|200m breast
|2: 09.90
|2: 10.35
|1: 00.25
|1: 00.00
|100m back
|0: 53.70
|0: 53.85
|2: 10.39
|2: 09.50
|200m back
|1: 57.00
|1: 57.50
|0: 57.92
|0: 57.90
|100m butterfly
|0: 51.80
|0: 51.96
|2: 08.43
|2: 08.20
|200m butterfly
|1: 56.30
|1: 56.48
|2: 12.56
|2: 11.90
|200m IM
|1: 59.40
|1: 59.67
|4: 38.53
|4: 38.40
|400m IM
|4: 15.00
|4: 15.84
Heidtmann competed in the Rio Olympics for Germany, where he swam the 400 IM and 4×200 free relay. He’s the German National Record holder in the 400 IM, as he set the mark at the 2015 World Championships. Heidtmann was also a part of the German mixed 4×200 free relay that set a National Record at the 2018 European Championships.
Marco Koch was the first German to qualify for Tokyo. He qualified in the 200 breast back in January.
Leave a Reply