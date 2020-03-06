Germany’s Heidtmann Hits Olympic Qualifying Time in Des Moines with 1:46 200 FR

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann hit his qualifying time for Tokyo 2020 in a 200 free time trail at the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines. Heidtmann, who competes for Team Elite, posted a 1:46.87. He was within hundredths of his lifetime best 1:46.83 from the 2018 European Championships.

That’s a little over a tenth under the German Olympic Qualifying Standard, which is set at a 1:47.02. To qualify for Tokyo, German swimmers have to achieve the qualifying time between January 1st of this year and the German Championships that will be held in Berlin from April 30th-May 3rd.

GERMAN 2020 OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TIMES:

WOMEN MEN OQT/A DSV Olympic Standard 400m freestyle DSV Olympic Standard OQT/A 0: 24.77 0: 24.75 50m freestyle 0: 21.95 0: 22.01 0: 54.38 0: 54.10 100m freestyle 0: 48.50 0: 48.57 1: 57.28 1: 57.20 200m freestyle 1: 46.70 1: 47.02 4: 07.90 4: 07,50 400m freestyle 3: 46,40 3: 46.78 8: 33.36 8: 30,00 800m freestyle 7: 50,30 7: 54.31 16: 32.04 16: 16.00 1500m freestyle 14: 59.00 15: 00.99 1: 07.07 1: 07.00 100m breast 0: 59.80 0: 59.93 2: 25.52 2: 24.90 200m breast 2: 09.90 2: 10.35 1: 00.25 1: 00.00 100m back 0: 53.70 0: 53.85 2: 10.39 2: 09.50 200m back 1: 57.00 1: 57.50 0: 57.92 0: 57.90 100m butterfly 0: 51.80 0: 51.96 2: 08.43 2: 08.20 200m butterfly 1: 56.30 1: 56.48 2: 12.56 2: 11.90 200m IM 1: 59.40 1: 59.67 4: 38.53 4: 38.40 400m IM 4: 15.00 4: 15.84

Heidtmann competed in the Rio Olympics for Germany, where he swam the 400 IM and 4×200 free relay. He’s the German National Record holder in the 400 IM, as he set the mark at the 2015 World Championships. Heidtmann was also a part of the German mixed 4×200 free relay that set a National Record at the 2018 European Championships.

Marco Koch was the first German to qualify for Tokyo. He qualified in the 200 breast back in January.