2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

After things kicked off with a pair of distance events last night, the first preliminary session of swimming from the 2020 Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines, Iowa is set to get underway. The field that has assembled is absolutely loaded, featuring a who’s who of top American swimmers who aren’t currently competing in the NCAA.

The 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 fly and 400 free is on tap for day two. The 100 free features reigning World Champions Simone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel headlining the fields, while Dressel was also entered to swim the 100 breast and 200 fly but has scratched out. Joining him in that 100 free, however, are four others who all broke 48 last season: Ryan Held, Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni and Tate Jackson. Dressel, of course, became the first to go under 47 in a textile suit at the World Championships.

2012 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian is another massive name entered in that event.

Reigning Olympic and World Champion Lilly King towers over the field in the women’s 100 breast, while Andrew Wilson leads a stacked lineup in the men’s event that has seven seeded sub-1:00. Hali Flickinger and Zach Harting hold the top seeds in the 200 fly, and Katie Ledecky and Zane Grothe lead the 400 free.

Ledecky won the women’s 1500 on Wednesday in a quick time of 15:29.51, nine seconds off of her world record.

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Simone Manuel looked very smooth as she cruised to the top time of the morning in the women’s 100 freestyle, winning the last heat in a time of 54.04 to edge out the 54.10 established by Siobhan Haughey in the first circle-seeded heat.

Manuel currently ranks 11th in the world this season with her time of 53.44 from the Knoxville PSS in January, while Haughey sits in a tie for sixth with a 53.33 from the FINA World Cup stop in Beijing.

Mallory Comerford won the other seeded heat in 54.16, edging Team Elite’s Catie DeLoof (54.29), as those two advance third and fourth overall respectively.

Men’s 100 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016

In a very tightly contested men’s 100 free Zach Apple was the only one able to break free from the pack of 49s, as the world’s #1 swimmer this year popped off a solid 48.93 from the first circle-seeded heat to take the top spot into tonight’s final.

Apple clocked 47.69 at the US Open in December which has him atop the world rankings for the 2019-20 season.

Marius Kusch and Dean Farris both qualified from Apple’s heat as well, while Robert Howard‘s 49.78 ended up tying him for eight with Andrew Seliskar, meaning the two will likely swim-off for the final spot.

Ryan Held won the penultimate heat in 49.21 for the second seed, while Blake Pieroni (49.53) took out the big guns in Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian in the final heat to take fifth. Dressel (49.89) and Adrian (49.99) ended up placing 10th and 11th overall to miss the A-final.

Brett Pinfold of the Aggie Swim Club threw down a 49.69 from one of the early heats, just .01 off his lifetime best, to ultimately qualify in seventh.

2007 world champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in this event Brent Hayden, who made his return to competition two weeks ago, was slated to race here but was a no-show for his heat. This was also the case for Michael Andrew, Jacob Pebley and Jack Conger.

