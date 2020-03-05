2020 NAIA Women’s Nationals Day 2 Prelims: Strong Morning for SCAD Bees

2020 NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

Dates: March 4-7, 2020

Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: SCAD Savannah (2x) (results)

Psych Sheet

Day Two

Two-time defending champions Savannah College of Art and Design, already at the top of the standings after Day 1’s win in the 800 free relay, consolidated their lead with at least three A-finalists in each of Day 2’s swimming events. The Bees also posted the top times in both relays.

Thursday morning results

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:32.15 Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma Baptist (Galarza, Forbes-Milne, MacManus, Antonissen), 3/7/2014

Top 8 qualifiers:

SCAD 1:34.71 Keiser 1:36.32 Olivet Nazarene 1:37.48 Brenau 1:37.55 Cumberlands 1:37.90 Indiana Wesleyan 1:38.80 College of Idaho 1:39.84 Arizona Christian 1:39.85

SCAD’s Chloe Hui (24.38), Anna Kate McGinty (23.04), Isabella Song (23.77), and Sloan Sizemore (23.52) came within 3/10 of their seed time to swim the morning’s fastest 200 free relay in 1:34.71. McGinty and Sizemore qualified 1-2 in the 50 free, as well, while Hui will swim in the B final of that event. The Bees will likely use Spencer Sheridan on the relay tonight, another A-finalist in the 50.

Keiser held their seeding and finished second with 1:36.32 from Emma Sofie Augustsson (23.78), Karina Braathen (23.93), Stefania Sofoulis (24.62), and Anna Herbst (23.93). They still have Elianna Kennon, their A-final entry in tonight’s 50 free.

Olivet Nazarene fielded the quartet of Jordan Enders (24.33), Helina Reyes (24.28), Ashley Basham (25.56), and Leanna Latocha (23.31) for the third-fastest performance of the morning.

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 4:52.24 Alex Peters, Concordia, 2011

Top 8 qualifiers:

Mendy De Rooi, Cumberlands 5:04.27 Karla Islas, ONU 5:06.01 Emily Elz, SCAD 5:07.05 April O’Gorman, SCAD 5:09.11 Paige Carter, Loyola New Orleans 5:09.51 Dora Reizinger, Life 5:09.69 Grayson Reynolds, SCAD 5:10.49 Abigail Tankersley, SCAD 5:10.55

SCAD loaded up in the 500 free with all four of its entrant making the A final, but the top time of the morning went to defending champion Mendy De Rooi of University of the Cumberlands (5:04.27). ONU’s Karla Islas, who was runner-up in this event last year and then went on to win the mile, qualified second with 5:06.01. SCAD freshman Emily Elz dropped 17.5 seconds to earn lane 3 in tonight’s final.

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Meet Record: 2:02.75 Christine Tixier, Biola, 3/5/2015

Top 8 qualifiers:

Isabella Song, SCAD 2:04.76 Sydney Darnell, IWU 2:05.76 Thea Brandauer, SCAD 2:06.02 Ori Freibach, Keiser 2:06.67 Kaylen Hou, SCAD 2:08.63 Jess Macdonald, Lindsey Wilson 2:08.88 Hanna Springer, Asbury 2:09.58 Noelia Garzon, Keiser 2:09.79

SCAD freshman Song improved her seed time by 7/10 to notch the top qualifying time in the IM. Her classmate Thea Brandauer dropped 1.1 seconds, while sophomore Kaylen Hou went 5.2 better than her seed time, giving the Bees three more A-final entries for Day 2. Indiana Wesleyan sophomore Sydney Darnell improved her seed time by .04 to qualify second behind song, while top-seeded Ori Freibach of Keiser added 1.6 for the 4th spot of the morning. Keiser added a second swimmer to the A final with freshman Noelia Garzon. Hannah Springer of Asbury dropped 2.4 to jump to the A final. Lindsey Wilson senior Jessica Macdonald, third in this event on last year’s podium, was 6th with 2:08.88.

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 22.29 Cheyenne Coffman, Fresno Pacific, 2012

Top 8 qualifiers:

Anna Kate McGinty, SCAD 23.42 Sloan Sizemore, SCAD 23.61 Elianna Kennon, Keiser 23.69 Leanna Latocha, ONU 23.87 Spencer Sheridan, SCAD 23.89 Maya Murphy, College of Idaho 24.01 Emma Stevens, Arizona Christian 24.17 Nathália Bento, Life University 24.26

Most of the top 8 seeds made it into the A final of the 50 free. McGinty of SCAD led the way with 23.42, an improvement of .34 from her seed time. The Bees also managed to get Sizemore (23.61) and Sheridan (23.89) in the top 8.

Sheridan, ONU’s Latocha, McGinty, and Maya Murphy from College of Idaho were all A-finalists last year.

Emma Stevens of Arizona Christian was the biggest surprise entrant, moving from 24th seed to 7th out of heats with 24.17, a .63 drop from her seed time.

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

Meet Record: 3:44.56 Fresno Pacific, Fresno Pacific (Coffman/Malthaner/Moreno/Gjemmestad) 2012

Top 8 qualifiers:

SCAD 3:51.69 Keiser 3:53.60 Cumberlands 3:54.03 Indiana Wesleyan 3:56.84 Life University 3:57.71 Olivet Nazarene 3:59.39 Brenau 4:01.99 Loyola New Orleans 4:02.69

SCAD’s Allie Rassenfoss (57.80), Ali Sippel (1:05.92), Lydia Reinhardt (57.15), and Sizemore (50.82) put up a 3:51.69 to lead the morning’s qualifiers in the 400 medley relay. Keiser (3:53.60) and Cumberlands (3:4.03) followed. Cumberlands won this event by over 3 seconds last year.

The biggest drops came from Indiana Wesleyan (-5.3 seconds), Olivet Nazarene (-3.1 seconds), Loyola New Orleans (-1.5), Life University (-1.5), and Brenau (-.4).

Bethel (Indiana) improved their seed time by 11 seconds to make the B final, while Soka (-4.5), College of Idaho (-3.1), Lincoln (-2.8), and Westmont (-1.9) also dropped to make top-16. Bethel, Lincoln and Westmont are all new teams this year.

Women’s 1 Meter Diving

Meet Record: 417.75 Hayley Rosenlund, Simon Fraser 2005

Andrea Adam, St Ambrose 242.20 Abby Miller, Cumberlands 218.90 Taylor Madison, St Ambrose 216.65 Teagon Albert, Olivet Nazarene 200.85 Ma Christenson, Lincoln 198.65 Courney Simpson, Masters 172.75

Defending champion Andrea Adam of St. Ambrose improved her entry score by almost 9 points to lead the qualifiers on the 1-meter board with 242.20 points. Abby Miller of Cumberlands just outscored last year’s runner-up, Taylor Madison from St. Ambrose.

Alexandra Fisher of College of Idaho was disqualified.

