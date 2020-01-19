Regan Smith Takes Down Pro Swim Series Record with 58.2 100 Back

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Teenage backstroke stars Regan Smith and Phoebe Bacon, both 17, stepped up to race for the 100 back title on night 3 of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Smith took the edge on the front half, which made all the difference in the race between them, to win it in 58.26. Bacon followed with a 58.86, just a couple of tenths shy of her lifetime best.

Splits (Smith/Bacon):

1st 50: 28.36/28.95

2nd 50: 29.90/29.91

Final Time: 58.26/58.86

Smith is the fastest 100 backstroker in history. She set the World Record on the women’s 4×100 medley relay leadoff at 2019 Worlds with the first ever sub-58. Tonight’s swim was Smith’s 2nd fastest performance ever in this event.

Bacon is hundredths away from cracking the all-time top 10. She’s currently the 11th fastest performer in history. This was her 2nd time ever breaking 59 seconds in this event.