Erika Brown Posts Lifetime Best 24.5 to Win 50 Free at PSS Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Tennessee’s Erika Brown powered to victory on night 3 of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Brown stepped up against a loaded field in the 50 free, racing against World and Olympic Champion Simone Manuel.

Brown got her hand to the wall ahead by 6 hundredths, posting a 24.57 for the win. Manuel followed in 24.63. That clipped Brown’s former best by a hundredth. She had swum that 24.58 just last month at the U.S. Open. Prior to the fall 2019 season, she had never broken 25 seconds.

Brown remains the 8th fastest American ever in the 50 free. In the yards version of this event, she’s the 2nd fastest performer in history. Brown is a 2-time SEC Champion in the 50 free. She was also the NCAA runner-up in 2019. She’s currently a senior for the Volunteers.