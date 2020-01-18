Ball State Gets First MAC Win Since 2016 vs. Toledo

Ball State vs. Toledo

Jan. 16, 2020

Hosted by Ball State

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Ball State 193 Toledo 105

PRESS RELEASE – BALL STATE

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State University women’s swimming and diving team took a major step forward under the leadership of head coach J. Agnew when it defeated Toledo Thursday night by a score of 193-105 for its first MAC dual win since 2016.

The Cardinals improved to 4-2 in dual meets on the season in their first competition back since the holiday break.

“Our Cardinals came out on fire tonight,” Agnew said. “Coming off of Christmas break is always hard, and we definitely weren’t as sharp as we need to be, but it shows a lot of character that we raced hard on a day we didn’t feel great. It was a good meet and it’s always good to get a win.”

It was a solid start to the evening for Ball State as Audrey Schank , Alex Bader , Shelby Crist and Apsara Sakbun opened the meet with a win in the 400 Medley Relay (3:51.14). Katie Walker followed by claiming victory in the 1000 Free (10:33.85).

After the 200 Free, the Cardinals went on to win the next five events in a row with Crist taking the 100 Back (56.73), Bader the 100 Breast (1:04.83), Walker the 200 Fly (2:07.14) and Peighton Gilbert both the 50 Free (24.43) and 100 Free (54.90). Bader also won the 200 Breast (2:24.91) later on in the meet.

It was also a solid day on the diving boards for the Cardinals as they swept first, second and third on both boards. Caitlin Locante had a career day, earning career bests on both 3M (274.35) and 1M (266.92). Her performance on 1M helped her win the event while she placed second on 3M. Rachel Bertram claimed victory on 3M (281.55) and second on 1M (258.30). Freshman Madison Gatzlaff finished the night with a pair of third place finishes. Her score on 3M (245.40) was a career best.

“It was a really solid showing today from the ladies,” said diving coach Nick Gayes . “We had three career bests and it was awesome to see Caitlin do it on both boards. What’s great is she still has a lot of room for improvement too. We are really excited about where we’re at as a team coming out of winter training and we can’t wait to get better and get ready for the MAC Championships.”

The night came to a close with the 200 Free Relay when Alexa McDonald , Sakbun, Anne Vormohr and Gilbert claimed victory (1:37.58). In addition to diving, the Cardinals swept one event in the pool when Bader, Cailin Merck and Jenn Gillen went 1-2-3 in the 200 Breast.

The Ball State women are back in action Saturday when they host both Indiana State and Youngstown State at 3 p.m. ET along with the men. The meet will be broadcast on Facebook Live and the Cardinals will recognize their seniors prior. The men also swim Friday night at Evansville at 6 p.m. ET.

PRESS RELEASE – TOLEDO

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Toledo swimming and diving team fought hard against a strong Ball State team, but ultimately fell 193-105 to the Cardinals Thursday night in Muncie, Ind. The Rockets saw strong swims from redshirt-freshman Kennedy Lovell , junior Izzy Jones , and freshman Lauren Kilgore .

“We had some really nice swims tonight and learned what we need to focus on moving forward,” said interim head coach Brie Globig . “I am looking forward to seeing our results against Indiana State tomorrow.”

Kilgore recorded a pair of wins in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM events for her seventh and eighth individual wins of the season, while Lovell picked up wins in the 200 and 500 freestyles, her fourth and fifth wins of the year. Jones earned her sixth individual win of the season, touching the wall first in the 200 backstroke. Jones also took third in the 100 backstroke.

The Rockets saw plenty of top-three finishes in their individual events. Senior Duda Sales placed second and third in the 100 and 200 butterfly, respectively. Sophomores Samantha Ekleberry (1000 freestyle) and Ashley Jeffreys (100 freestyle) and junior Lisa Eriksson (200 freestyle) took second in their respective individual events. Senior Bec Welke and junior Lisa Eriksson took third in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, respectively.

Toledo took second in both relays against the Cardinals. The relay team of Eriksson, Jeffreys, Jones, and Lovell touched the wall in 1:38.23 in the 200 free relay for second place. Their time was the third-fastest this season for the Rockets in the event.

Freshman Lina Alli placed fourth on both diving boards for the Rockets.

The Rockets will cap the week with a dual meet at Indiana State tomorrow afternoon in Terre Haute, Ind. The meet is set to begin at 2 p.m. at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.