Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova Won’t Race at NCAAs, Still on Psychs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas A&M junior Anna Belousova has finished her athletic career with the Aggies, according to her Instagram post a few days ago. The exact reason is currently unknown, but SwimSwam has reached out to Texas A&M for a comment.

Belousova had the potential to be Texas A&M’s top scorer this year based on her best times of 57.99 in the 100 breast and 2:04.80 in the 200 breast from last year’s SEC Championships. She raced at two NCAA Championships with A&M, in 2018 as a freshman and 2019 as a sophomore. She was fifth in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 breast in 2018 and then touched seventh in the 200 breast and 11th in the 100 breast in 2019.

Belousova also won the 100 breast SEC title in 2018 and 2019 and the 200 breast SEC title in 2019.

A Russian national, it’s unclear where she’s at in terms of continuing the sport. She is on the psych sheets for the 2020 NCAA Champs at #19 in the 200 breast (2:08.23) and #20 in the 100 breast (59.53), so whether she’s taken off the psych sheets altogether or scratched, this will have an effect on NCAA invitations.

A&M’s top potential scorer right now is Jing Quah, who is seeded 10th in the 200 fly, 15th in the 400 IM, and 19th in the 200 IM.

3
Jimbo

Wishing her all the best in her endeavors!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Hint of Lime

Wow, what a surprise. Maybe injury or something?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
swimgeek

agree, her post sounds like that.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

