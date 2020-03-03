Houston, The American Lead Projected Mid-Major Invites To Women’s NCAAs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Five Houston swimmers and ten from the American Athletic Conference (AAC or The American, for short) lead all projected mid-major invitees for women’s NCAAs.

Houston is one of six programs from mid-major conferences (those outside the Power-5) to have multiple swimmers in line for NCAA invites. The American leads the way with five teams projected to earn NCAA invites, totaling 10 swimmers.

The Power-5 conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) hold the vast majority of the 281 swimming invites in the NCAA’s Division I. But mid-majors earned 29 of those invites, and have two swimmers among the top alternates, according to our projected cutlines.

Several are seeded within the top 16, putting them in line to score points:

Projected Mid-Major Invites/Alternates

Name School Conference Projected Metzler, Anna New Hampshire-NE America East Invite Kutsko, Lina Cincinnati-OH American Invite Stege, Kristen East Carolina-NC American Invite Brown, Zarena Houston-GU American Invite Kondis, Peyton Houston-GU American Invite Laderoute, Laura Houston-GU American Invite Leehy, Mykenzie Houston-GU American Invite Sacha, Ioanna Houston-GU American Invite Trahan, Erin SMU-NT American Invite Byrne, Lilly Tulane-LA American Invite Johnson, Olivia Tulane-LA American Invite Jones, Julianna James Madison-VA CAA Invite Zhang, Bonnie James Madison-VA CAA Invite Clark, Megan Northeastern-NE CAA Invite Halmai, Petra FGCU-FL CCSA Invite Keiner, Payton Liberty-VA CCSA Invite Dahlke, Miki Harvard-NE Ivy League Invite Pasadyn, Felicia Harvard-NE Ivy League Invite Yegher, Jaycee Harvard-NE Ivy League Invite Buroker, Catherine Penn-MA Ivy League Invite Marquardt, Ellie Princeton-NJ Ivy League Invite Geyer, Sammy San Diego St-SI Mountain West Invite McKennan, Morganne San Diego St-SI Mountain West Invite Thormalm, Klara San Diego St-SI Mountain West Invite Vincent, Courtney San Diego St-SI Mountain West Invite Hajkova, Karolina Hawaii-HI MPSF Invite Hines, Phoebe Hawaii-HI MPSF Invite Lassman, Lucia Hawaii-HI MPSF Invite Harrington, Sydney U.S. Navy-MD Patriot League Invite Nocentini, Jasmine Florida Int’l-FG C-USA Alternate Thomas, Martina U.S. Navy-MD Patriot League Alternate

Projected Invites By Mid-Major School

Invites Alternates Houston-GU 5 San Diego St-SI 4 Harvard-NE 3 Hawaii-HI 3 James Madison-VA 2 Tulane-LA 2 U.S. Navy-MD 1 1 Cincinnati-OH 1 East Carolina-NC 1 FGCU-FL 1 Liberty-VA 1 New Hampshire-NE 1 Northeastern-NE 1 Penn-MA 1 Princeton-NJ 1 SMU-NT 1 Florida Int’l-FG 1

Projected Invites by Mid-Major Conference