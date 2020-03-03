Houston, The American Lead Projected Mid-Major Invites To Women’s NCAAs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 18 – Saturday, March 21, 2020
- Ramsey Center, University of Georgia, Athens, GA
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Defending champs: Stanford (3x) – results
Five Houston swimmers and ten from the American Athletic Conference (AAC or The American, for short) lead all projected mid-major invitees for women’s NCAAs.
Houston is one of six programs from mid-major conferences (those outside the Power-5) to have multiple swimmers in line for NCAA invites. The American leads the way with five teams projected to earn NCAA invites, totaling 10 swimmers.
The Power-5 conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) hold the vast majority of the 281 swimming invites in the NCAA’s Division I. But mid-majors earned 29 of those invites, and have two swimmers among the top alternates, according to our projected cutlines.
Several are seeded within the top 16, putting them in line to score points:
- Ellie Marquardt, Princeton – 7th in 500 free
- Miki Dahlke, Harvard – 9th in 200 free
- Petra Halmai, FGCU – 10th in 200 breast
- Phoebe Hines, Hawaii – 12th in 1650 free
- Peyton Kondis, Houston – 13th in 100 breast
- Courtney Vincent, San Diego State – 13th in 100 fly
- Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard – 15th in 200 back
Projected Mid-Major Invites/Alternates
|Name
|School
|Conference
|Projected
|Metzler, Anna
|New Hampshire-NE
|America East
|Invite
|Kutsko, Lina
|Cincinnati-OH
|American
|Invite
|Stege, Kristen
|East Carolina-NC
|American
|Invite
|Brown, Zarena
|Houston-GU
|American
|Invite
|Kondis, Peyton
|Houston-GU
|American
|Invite
|Laderoute, Laura
|Houston-GU
|American
|Invite
|Leehy, Mykenzie
|Houston-GU
|American
|Invite
|Sacha, Ioanna
|Houston-GU
|American
|Invite
|Trahan, Erin
|SMU-NT
|American
|Invite
|Byrne, Lilly
|Tulane-LA
|American
|Invite
|Johnson, Olivia
|Tulane-LA
|American
|Invite
|Jones, Julianna
|James Madison-VA
|CAA
|Invite
|Zhang, Bonnie
|James Madison-VA
|CAA
|Invite
|Clark, Megan
|Northeastern-NE
|CAA
|Invite
|Halmai, Petra
|FGCU-FL
|CCSA
|Invite
|Keiner, Payton
|Liberty-VA
|CCSA
|Invite
|Dahlke, Miki
|Harvard-NE
|Ivy League
|Invite
|Pasadyn, Felicia
|Harvard-NE
|Ivy League
|Invite
|Yegher, Jaycee
|Harvard-NE
|Ivy League
|Invite
|Buroker, Catherine
|Penn-MA
|Ivy League
|Invite
|Marquardt, Ellie
|Princeton-NJ
|Ivy League
|Invite
|Geyer, Sammy
|San Diego St-SI
|Mountain West
|Invite
|McKennan, Morganne
|San Diego St-SI
|Mountain West
|Invite
|Thormalm, Klara
|San Diego St-SI
|Mountain West
|Invite
|Vincent, Courtney
|San Diego St-SI
|Mountain West
|Invite
|Hajkova, Karolina
|Hawaii-HI
|MPSF
|Invite
|Hines, Phoebe
|Hawaii-HI
|MPSF
|Invite
|Lassman, Lucia
|Hawaii-HI
|MPSF
|Invite
|Harrington, Sydney
|U.S. Navy-MD
|Patriot League
|Invite
|Nocentini, Jasmine
|Florida Int’l-FG
|C-USA
|Alternate
|Thomas, Martina
|U.S. Navy-MD
|Patriot League
|Alternate
Projected Invites By Mid-Major School
|Invites
|Alternates
|Houston-GU
|5
|San Diego St-SI
|4
|Harvard-NE
|3
|Hawaii-HI
|3
|James Madison-VA
|2
|Tulane-LA
|2
|U.S. Navy-MD
|1
|1
|Cincinnati-OH
|1
|East Carolina-NC
|1
|FGCU-FL
|1
|Liberty-VA
|1
|New Hampshire-NE
|1
|Northeastern-NE
|1
|Penn-MA
|1
|Princeton-NJ
|1
|SMU-NT
|1
|Florida Int’l-FG
|1
Projected Invites by Mid-Major Conference
|Invites
|Alternates
|American
|10
|Ivy League
|5
|Mountain West
|4
|CAA
|3
|MPSF
|3
|CCSA
|2
|Patriot League
|1
|1
|America East
|1
|C-USA
|1
are you sure that any of the University of Akron swimmers are mathematically out of it?
Paulina Nogaj is just outside where we’re projecting the cutline – she’s 40th in the 100 fly and we’ve got the cut line at 37th in most events. Nothing’s set yet, but right now, they look to be on the outside.