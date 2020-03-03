Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Houston, The American Lead Projected Mid-Major Invites To Women’s NCAAs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Five Houston swimmers and ten from the American Athletic Conference (AAC or The American, for short) lead all projected mid-major invitees for women’s NCAAs.

Houston is one of six programs from mid-major conferences (those outside the Power-5) to have multiple swimmers in line for NCAA invites. The American leads the way with five teams projected to earn NCAA invites, totaling 10 swimmers.

The Power-5 conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) hold the vast majority of the 281 swimming invites in the NCAA’s Division I. But mid-majors earned 29 of those invites, and have two swimmers among the top alternates, according to our projected cutlines.

Several are seeded within the top 16, putting them in line to score points:

Projected Mid-Major Invites/Alternates

Name School Conference Projected
Metzler, Anna New Hampshire-NE America East Invite
Kutsko, Lina Cincinnati-OH American Invite
Stege, Kristen East Carolina-NC American Invite
Brown, Zarena Houston-GU American Invite
Kondis, Peyton Houston-GU American Invite
Laderoute, Laura Houston-GU American Invite
Leehy, Mykenzie Houston-GU American Invite
Sacha, Ioanna Houston-GU American Invite
Trahan, Erin SMU-NT American Invite
Byrne, Lilly Tulane-LA American Invite
Johnson, Olivia Tulane-LA American Invite
Jones, Julianna James Madison-VA CAA Invite
Zhang, Bonnie James Madison-VA CAA Invite
Clark, Megan Northeastern-NE CAA Invite
Halmai, Petra FGCU-FL CCSA Invite
Keiner, Payton Liberty-VA CCSA Invite
Dahlke, Miki Harvard-NE Ivy League Invite
Pasadyn, Felicia Harvard-NE Ivy League Invite
Yegher, Jaycee Harvard-NE Ivy League Invite
Buroker, Catherine Penn-MA Ivy League Invite
Marquardt, Ellie Princeton-NJ Ivy League Invite
Geyer, Sammy San Diego St-SI Mountain West Invite
McKennan, Morganne San Diego St-SI Mountain West Invite
Thormalm, Klara San Diego St-SI Mountain West Invite
Vincent, Courtney San Diego St-SI Mountain West Invite
Hajkova, Karolina Hawaii-HI MPSF Invite
Hines, Phoebe Hawaii-HI MPSF Invite
Lassman, Lucia Hawaii-HI MPSF Invite
Harrington, Sydney U.S. Navy-MD Patriot League Invite
Nocentini, Jasmine Florida Int’l-FG C-USA Alternate
Thomas, Martina U.S. Navy-MD Patriot League Alternate

Projected Invites By Mid-Major School

Invites Alternates
Houston-GU 5
San Diego St-SI 4
Harvard-NE 3
Hawaii-HI 3
James Madison-VA 2
Tulane-LA 2
U.S. Navy-MD 1 1
Cincinnati-OH 1
East Carolina-NC 1
FGCU-FL 1
Liberty-VA 1
New Hampshire-NE 1
Northeastern-NE 1
Penn-MA 1
Princeton-NJ 1
SMU-NT 1
Florida Int’l-FG 1

Projected Invites by Mid-Major Conference

Invites Alternates
American 10
Ivy League 5
Mountain West 4
CAA 3
MPSF 3
CCSA 2
Patriot League 1 1
America East 1
C-USA 1

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Marcy Spann

are you sure that any of the University of Akron swimmers are mathematically out of it?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jared Anderson

Paulina Nogaj is just outside where we’re projecting the cutline – she’s 40th in the 100 fly and we’ve got the cut line at 37th in most events. Nothing’s set yet, but right now, they look to be on the outside.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!