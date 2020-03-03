Projecting the Cutline – 2020 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 18 – Saturday, March 21, 2020
- Ramsey Center, University of Georgia, Athens, GA
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Defending champs: Stanford (3x) – results
- Championship Central
- Live stream:
- Prelims (free): Thursday / Friday / Saturday
- Finals (ESPN3)
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
Selection Criteria
The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.
2020 Cutline Projection
Though pre-selection psych sheets were revealed just a few hours ago, SwimSwam resident mathematician Andrew Mering has run the numbers to project out an early, unofficial cutline for invites to the 2020 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
Our early projections show all of line 37 (the swimmers ranked 37th overall in each event) earning invites, with just one 38th-ranked swimmer getting in.
Only two athletes are ranked #1 in multiple events: Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil (50 free, 200 free) and NC State’s Sophie Hansson (100 breast, 200 breast).
Bear with us, as the complex invite process means we’ll be double-checking these projections as the day goes on and making updates as we see them:
ALTERNATES:
Athletes in the same line are added based on their relative proximity to NCAA records in their events. It’s worth noting that there’s a tie for the second alternate position with two women both sitting at 22.23 in the 50 free.
Per NCAA selection criteria, the next tiebreak is the athlete’s next-highest event, so Nocenti would be the first selected based on her 100 free (line 63) compared to Curry’s 100 free (line 79).
|Priority Rank
|Last Name
|First Name
|School
|Event
|Time
|38
|Janvier,
|Aela
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.01
|38
|Nocentini,
|Jasmine
|Florida Int’l-FG
|50 Freestyle
|22.23
|38
|Curry,
|Camryn
|Arizona St-AZ
|50 Freestyle
|22.23
|38
|Coffey,
|Audrey
|Nebraska-MW
|1650 Freestyle
|16:18.56
|39
|McCauley,
|Ashley
|Georgia-GA
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.14
|39
|Pavlopoulou,
|Nicole
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.14
|39
|Thomas,
|Martina
|U.S. Navy-MD
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.29
|39
|Sichterman,
|Megan
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Butterfly
|52.38
|39
|Stewart,
|Bayley
|Notre Dame-IN
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.07
|39
|Ilgenfritz,
|Emily
|Georgia Tech-GA
|500 Freestyle
|4:41.64
|39
|Kosturos,
|Sophia
|UCLA-CA
|100 Backstroke
|52.75
|39
|Manning,
|Manon
|Kansas-MV
|100 Backstroke
|52.75
By School:
Teams are allowed up to 18 athletes at NCAAs, with divers counting as one-half a roster spot. With Virginia and Stanford leading all teams with 15 swimmers apiece, it appears no team will be in jeopardy of having to leave a qualifying swimmer or diver home – either program would need to qualify a whopping seven divers to have to face that choice. Divers qualify at next week’s Zone Championships.
|Team
|Invited Swimmers
|Virginia-VA
|15
|Stanford-PC
|15
|California-PC
|14
|Tennessee-SE
|12
|NC State-NC
|12
|Ohio St-OH
|12
|Louisville-KY
|12
|Georgia-GA
|11
|Florida-FL
|11
|Kentucky-KY
|10
|Indiana-IN
|10
|Texas A&M-GU
|10
|Michigan-MI
|9
|Alabama-SE
|9
|Auburn-SE
|9
|Southern Cali-CA
|8
|UNC-NC
|8
|Arizona St-AZ
|7
|Northwestern-IL
|7
|Texas-ST
|5
|South Carolina-SC
|5
|Houston-GU
|5
|Arizona-AZ
|5
|Missouri-MV
|4
|San Diego St-SI
|4
|Notre Dame-IN
|4
|Wisconsin-WI
|3
|Minnesota-MN
|3
|Duke-NC
|3
|Harvard-NE
|3
|Hawaii-HI
|3
|UCLA-CA
|3
|Florida St-FL
|3
|Arkansas-AR
|2
|Penn St-MA
|2
|Tulane-LA
|2
|James Madison-VA
|2
|Nebraska-MW
|2
|Iowa-IA
|2
|Princeton-NJ
|1
|FGCU-FL
|1
|Utah-UT
|1
|Liberty-VA
|1
|SMU-NT
|1
|U.S Navy-MD
|1
|New Hampsire-NE
|1
|Rutgers-NJ
|1
|LSU-LA
|1
|Kansas-MV
|1
|Penn-MA
|1
|East Carolina-NC
|1
|Cincinnati-OH
|1
|Virginia Tech-VA
|1
|Northeastern-NE
|1
Calculated List of Invitees, by invite priority:
|Priority Rank
|Last Name
|First Name
|School
|Event
|Time
|1
|MacNeil,
|Maggie
|Michigan-MI
|100 Butterfly
|49.26
|1
|Brown,
|Erika
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Freestyle
|45.83
|1
|Douglass,
|Kate
|Virginia-VA
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:51.36
|1
|White,
|Rhyan
|Alabama-SE
|200 Backstroke
|1:48.06
|1
|Nelson,
|Beata
|Wisconsin-WI
|100 Backstroke
|49.70
|1
|Hansson,
|Louise
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Butterfly
|1:51.26
|1
|Hansson,
|Sophie
|NC State-NC
|200 Breaststroke
|2:05.59
|1
|Forde,
|Brooke
|Stanford-PC
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:01.53
|1
|Weitzeil,
|Abbey
|California-PC
|200 Freestyle
|1:42.25
|1
|Nordin,
|Emma
|Arizona St-AZ
|500 Freestyle
|4:33.74
|1
|Kowal,
|Molly
|Ohio St-OH
|1650 Freestyle
|15:43.17
|2
|Hopkin,
|Anna
|Arkansas-AR
|100 Freestyle
|46.20
|2
|Drabot,
|Katie
|Stanford-PC
|200 Butterfly
|1:52.11
|2
|Nelson,
|Ella
|Virginia-VA
|200 Breaststroke
|2:05.68
|2
|Cieplucha,
|Tess
|Tennessee-SE
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:01.88
|2
|Burchill,
|Veronica
|Georgia-GA
|200 Freestyle
|1:42.33
|2
|Wenger,
|Alexis
|Virginia-VA
|100 Breaststroke
|57.91
|2
|Madden,
|Paige
|Virginia-VA
|500 Freestyle
|4:34.64
|2
|McMahon,
|Kensey
|Alabama-SE
|1650 Freestyle
|15:43.74
|3
|Small,
|Meghan
|Tennessee-SE
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:52.14
|3
|Seidt,
|Asia
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Backstroke
|1:48.86
|3
|Luther,
|Dakota
|Georgia-GA
|200 Butterfly
|1:52.47
|3
|Adams,
|Claire
|Texas-ST
|100 Backstroke
|50.51
|3
|Sheridan,
|Calypso
|Northwestern-IL
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:03.18
|3
|Tucker,
|Miranda
|Michigan-MI
|100 Breaststroke
|58.15
|3
|Braswell,
|Leah
|Florida-FL
|1650 Freestyle
|15:47.85
|4
|Hartman,
|Zoie
|Georgia-GA
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:53.05
|4
|Galyer,
|Ali
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Backstroke
|1:49.92
|4
|Gati,
|Izzy
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Butterfly
|1:52.54
|4
|Dressel,
|Sherridon
|Florida-FL
|100 Backstroke
|50.64
|4
|Transom,
|Laticia-Leigh
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Freestyle
|1:42.47
|4
|Demler,
|Kathrin
|Ohio St-OH
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:03.96
|4
|Tankersley,
|Morgan
|Stanford-PC
|500 Freestyle
|4:35.99
|4
|Schmidt,
|Sierra
|Michigan-MI
|1650 Freestyle
|15:48.53
|5
|Meynen,
|Julie
|Auburn-SE
|100 Freestyle
|46.88
|5
|Thompson,
|Sarah
|Missouri-MV
|50 Freestyle
|21.53
|5
|Muzzy,
|Emma
|NC State-NC
|200 Backstroke
|1:50.79
|5
|Harnish,
|Courtney
|Georgia-GA
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.22
|5
|Moore,
|Kate
|NC State-NC
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:04.35
|5
|Runge,
|Cierra
|Arizona St-AZ
|500 Freestyle
|4:36.06
|5
|Sims,
|Kaitlynn
|Michigan-MI
|1650 Freestyle
|15:49.83
|5
|Kozelsky,
|Lindsey
|Minnesota-MN
|100 Breaststroke
|58.66
|6
|Peplowski,
|Noelle
|Indiana-IN
|200 Breaststroke
|2:07.02
|6
|Marsh,
|Alyssa
|Duke-NC
|100 Butterfly
|51.05
|6
|Fisch,
|Claire
|Auburn-SE
|100 Freestyle
|47.27
|6
|Ivey,
|Isabel
|California-PC
|100 Backstroke
|51.06
|6
|Bach,
|Hannah
|Ohio St-OH
|100 Breaststroke
|58.76
|7
|Carter,
|Olivia
|Michigan-MI
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.28
|7
|Dellatorre,
|Danielle
|Georgia-GA
|200 Breaststroke
|2:07.11
|7
|Hill,
|Morgan
|Virginia-VA
|100 Butterfly
|51.12
|7
|Voss,
|Erin
|Stanford-PC
|200 Backstroke
|1:51.37
|7
|Pearl,
|Vanessa
|Florida-FL
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:04.61
|7
|Marquardt,
|Ellie
|Princeton-NJ
|500 Freestyle
|4:36.37
|7
|Weiss,
|Emily
|Indiana-IN
|100 Breaststroke
|58.78
|8
|Alons,
|Kylee
|NC State-NC
|50 Freestyle
|21.63
|8
|Oglesby,
|Grace
|Louisville-KY
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.70
|8
|Friesen,
|Morgan
|Louisville-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|2:07.24
|8
|Brooks,
|Caitlin
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Backstroke
|1:51.60
|8
|Berkoff,
|Katharine
|NC State-NC
|100 Backstroke
|51.21
|8
|Dupre,
|Cora
|Indiana-IN
|200 Freestyle
|1:43.61
|9
|Klinker,
|Rachel
|California-PC
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.81
|9
|Cook,
|Julia
|Texas-ST
|200 Backstroke
|1:51.62
|9
|Wilson,
|Alicia
|California-PC
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:04.99
|9
|Dahlke,
|Miki
|Harvard-NE
|200 Freestyle
|1:43.78
|9
|Nunan,
|Amanda
|Tennessee-SE
|1650 Freestyle
|15:53.39
|10
|Halmai,
|Petra
|FGCU-FL
|200 Breaststroke
|2:07.38
|10
|Quah,
|Jing
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.96
|10
|Nordmann,
|Lucie
|Stanford-PC
|200 Backstroke
|1:51.63
|10
|Perry,
|Ky-lee
|NC State-NC
|50 Freestyle
|21.78
|10
|Ball,
|Emma
|Florida-FL
|100 Backstroke
|51.38
|10
|Cuomo,
|Lexi
|Virginia-VA
|100 Butterfly
|51.51
|10
|Openysheva,
|Arina
|Louisville-KY
|200 Freestyle
|1:43.91
|10
|Jernberg,
|Cassy
|Indiana-IN
|500 Freestyle
|4:37.07
|10
|Rayner,
|Freya
|Ohio St-OH
|100 Freestyle
|47.81
|10
|Calegan,
|Olivia
|NC State-NC
|100 Breaststroke
|58.95
|11
|Richter,
|Abby
|Virginia-VA
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.09
|11
|Rothrock,
|Trude
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Butterfly
|51.53
|11
|Crisera,
|Alex
|Stanford-PC
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.21
|11
|Bonnett,
|Bailey
|Kentucky-KY
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:05.62
|11
|Countie,
|Grace
|UNC-NC
|100 Backstroke
|51.59
|11
|Hetzer,
|Emily
|Auburn-SE
|1650 Freestyle
|15:55.28
|11
|Angus,
|Sophie
|Northwestern-IL
|100 Breaststroke
|58.96
|12
|Poole,
|Julia
|NC State-NC
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:54.86
|12
|Kinsey,
|Hallie
|South Carolina-SC
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.12
|12
|Raab,
|Allie
|Stanford-PC
|200 Breaststroke
|2:07.85
|12
|Pyshnenko,
|Daria
|Michigan-MI
|50 Freestyle
|21.82
|12
|Yager,
|Alexis
|Tennessee-SE
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:05.75
|12
|Blovad,
|Keaton
|California-PC
|100 Backstroke
|51.60
|12
|Hosack,
|Lillie
|Wisconsin-WI
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.00
|12
|Pitzer,
|Lauren
|Stanford-PC
|500 Freestyle
|4:37.19
|12
|Hines,
|Phoebe
|Hawaii-HI
|1650 Freestyle
|15:56.61
|12
|Wheeler,
|Kaylee
|Louisville-KY
|100 Breaststroke
|59.04
|13
|Pash,
|Kelly
|Texas-ST
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.14
|13
|Davey,
|Gillian
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|2:07.90
|13
|Vincent,
|Courtney
|San Diego St-SI
|100 Butterfly
|51.60
|13
|Sorenson,
|Sophie
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.38
|13
|Neumann,
|Robin
|California-PC
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.02
|13
|Pintar,
|Tjasa
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Freestyle
|47.90
|13
|Kondis,
|Peyton
|Houston-GU
|100 Breaststroke
|59.16
|13
|Jacobsen,
|Kirsten
|Arizona-AZ
|1650 Freestyle
|15:59.31
|14
|Kwan,
|Victoria
|Michigan-MI
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.17
|14
|Ciesla,
|Marta
|Southern Cali-CA
|50 Freestyle
|21.86
|14
|Szekely,
|Allie
|Stanford-PC
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:05.91
|14
|Reimer,
|Audrey
|Utah-UT
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.51
|14
|Moroney,
|Megan
|Virginia-VA
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.26
|14
|Gmelich,
|Caroline
|Virginia-VA
|100 Backstroke
|51.88
|14
|Brunzell,
|Hannah
|Northwestern-IL
|100 Breaststroke
|59.24
|15
|Dickinson,
|Callie
|Georgia-GA
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.22
|15
|Hauder,
|Caroline
|UNC-NC
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:55.59
|15
|Fanz,
|Casey
|Louisville-KY
|50 Freestyle
|21.89
|15
|Schlicht,
|Jemma
|Southern Cali-CA
|100 Butterfly
|51.64
|15
|Hart,
|Maddie
|Penn St-MA
|100 Butterfly
|51.64
|15
|Pasadyn,
|Felicia
|Harvard-NE
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.56
|15
|Laning,
|Erica
|Arizona St-AZ
|500 Freestyle
|4:37.90
|15
|Bernal,
|Aria
|Arizona-AZ
|100 Backstroke
|52.00
|15
|Anderson,
|Olivia
|Georgia-GA
|1650 Freestyle
|16:00.84
|16
|Pike,
|Taylor
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.29
|16
|Bartel,
|Zoe
|Stanford-PC
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.01
|16
|Looze,
|Mackenzie
|Indiana-IN
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:55.79
|16
|Pfeifer,
|Evie
|Texas-ST
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:06.47
|16
|Scott,
|Morgan
|Alabama-SE
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.32
|16
|Molnar,
|Flora
|Alabama-SE
|100 Freestyle
|47.98
|16
|Rees,
|Meredith
|Missouri-MV
|100 Backstroke
|52.09
|16
|Rajic,
|Ema
|California-PC
|100 Breaststroke
|59.31
|16
|Sargent,
|Makayla
|NC State-NC
|1650 Freestyle
|16:01.36
|17
|Guevara,
|Miriam
|Northwestern-IL
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.31
|17
|Goeders,
|Anya
|Stanford-PC
|50 Freestyle
|21.91
|17
|Keiner,
|Payton
|Liberty-VA
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.63
|17
|Preski,
|Alexis
|Alabama-SE
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:06.83
|17
|Brown,
|Zarena
|Houston-GU
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.33
|17
|Palsha,
|Peyton
|Arkansas-AR
|1650 Freestyle
|16:01.99
|18
|Cummings,
|Carly
|Auburn-SE
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.22
|18
|Trahan,
|Erin
|SMU-NT
|100 Butterfly
|51.68
|18
|Grinter,
|Bailey
|Tennessee-SE
|50 Freestyle
|21.95
|18
|Lepisova,
|Emma
|Northwestern-IL
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.80
|18
|Liu,
|Kenisha
|UCLA-CA
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.37
|18
|Wade,
|Tatum
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.37
|18
|Thormalm,
|Klara
|San Diego St-SI
|100 Breaststroke
|59.36
|18
|Ault,
|Taylor
|Florida-FL
|1650 Freestyle
|16:03.06
|19
|Harrington,
|Sydney
|U.S. Navy-MD
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.47
|19
|Belousova,
|Anna
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.23
|19
|Fa’Amausili,
|Gabi
|Georgia-GA
|50 Freestyle
|21.97
|19
|Seiberlich,
|Emma
|Virginia-VA
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.81
|19
|Metzler,
|Anna
|New Hampshire-NE
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:07.20
|19
|Grusova,
|Tereza
|Rutgers-NJ
|100 Backstroke
|52.31
|19
|Yegher,
|Jaycee
|Harvard-NE
|100 Breaststroke
|59.39
|20
|Krause,
|Vanessa
|Michigan-MI
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.61
|20
|Hicks,
|Chloe
|Michigan-MI
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.92
|20
|Fertel,
|Kelly
|Florida-FL
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:07.58
|20
|Preble,
|Averee
|Auburn-SE
|1650 Freestyle
|16:06.54
|21
|Carnevale,
|Sofia
|Georgia-GA
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.30
|21
|Thomas,
|Luciana
|Notre Dame-IN
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.70
|21
|Valls,
|Kyla
|Virginia-VA
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.48
|21
|Johnson,
|Olivia
|Tulane-LA
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:07.72
|21
|Romano,
|Kristen
|Ohio St-OH
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:07.72
|21
|Fernandes,
|Aryanna
|Florida St-FL
|100 Butterfly
|52.03
|21
|Shuppert,
|Emma
|Duke-NC
|100 Backstroke
|52.34
|21
|Lindner,
|Sophie
|UNC-NC
|100 Backstroke
|52.34
|21
|Gresser,
|Hanna
|Ohio St-OH
|100 Breaststroke
|59.55
|22
|Gillilan,
|Coleen
|Notre Dame-IN
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.79
|22
|Oeztuerk,
|Sonnele
|Auburn-SE
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.22
|22
|Keil,
|Megan
|Missouri-MV
|50 Freestyle
|22.07
|22
|Nava,
|Jessica
|Virginia-VA
|100 Butterfly
|52.04
|22
|Geyer,
|Sammy
|San Diego St-SI
|100 Breaststroke
|59.56
|22
|Field,
|Joy
|Texas A&M-GU
|1650 Freestyle
|16:07.44
|23
|Dolan,
|Abbie
|Notre Dame-IN
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.60
|23
|Waddell,
|Tevyn
|Minnesota-MN
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.28
|23
|Riley,
|Eloise
|California-PC
|50 Freestyle
|22.08
|23
|McNeese,
|Beth
|Kentucky-KY
|500 Freestyle
|4:38.97
|23
|Lassman,
|Lucia
|Hawaii-HI
|100 Butterfly
|52.06
|23
|Fackenthal,
|Amalie
|Stanford-PC
|100 Freestyle
|48.19
|23
|Faulconer,
|Savanna
|Florida-FL
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:08.18
|23
|Panitz,
|Josie
|Ohio St-OH
|100 Breaststroke
|59.61
|23
|Wallace,
|Maggie
|Indiana-IN
|1650 Freestyle
|16:09.73
|24
|Robinson,
|Niamh
|LSU-LA
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.37
|24
|Foelske,
|Jadé
|Arizona St-AZ
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.36
|24
|White,
|Georgia
|Ohio St-OH
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.63
|24
|Kutsch,
|Aj
|Auburn-SE
|50 Freestyle
|22.09
|24
|Hillis,
|Gabrielle
|Florida-FL
|100 Freestyle
|48.21
|24
|Blose,
|Dewi
|Kansas-MV
|100 Backstroke
|52.44
|24
|Buroker,
|Catherine
|Penn-MA
|1650 Freestyle
|16:09.76
|25
|Looney,
|Lindsay
|Arizona St-AZ
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.39
|25
|Gaines,
|Riley
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.76
|25
|Spitz,
|Ayla
|California-PC
|500 Freestyle
|4:39.24
|25
|Laderoute,
|Laura
|Houston-GU
|100 Backstroke
|52.47
|25
|Kansakoski,
|Silja
|Arizona St-AZ
|100 Breaststroke
|59.64
|25
|Dimeco,
|Sarah
|California-PC
|1650 Freestyle
|16:11.14
|26
|Popov,
|Nikol
|Tennessee-SE
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.54
|26
|Theil,
|Caroline
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:56.67
|26
|Lara,
|Krystal
|Northwestern-IL
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.37
|26
|Wheal,
|Emma
|Stanford-PC
|100 Butterfly
|52.16
|26
|Moseley,
|Stanzi
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Freestyle
|48.29
|26
|Kukurugya,
|Hannah
|Stanford-PC
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:08.79
|26
|Wong,
|Kaila
|Alabama-SE
|100 Breaststroke
|59.65
|26
|Jones,
|Julianna
|James Madison-VA
|1650 Freestyle
|16:11.44
|27
|Sanchez,
|Catherine
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.67
|27
|Regenauer,
|Christiana
|Louisville-KY
|50 Freestyle
|22.10
|27
|Eldridge,
|Raena
|Texas A&M-GU
|100 Backstroke
|52.50
|27
|Donohoe,
|Madelyn
|Virginia-VA
|1650 Freestyle
|16:11.73
|28
|Kraus,
|Alena
|Louisville-KY
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.70
|28
|King,
|Jennifer
|Missouri-MV
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.43
|28
|Antoniou,
|Kalia
|Alabama-SE
|50 Freestyle
|22.11
|28
|Leehy,
|Mykenzie
|Houston-GU
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.90
|28
|Cole,
|Emma
|UNC-NC
|100 Butterfly
|52.18
|28
|Maguire,
|Marcie
|Virginia-VA
|100 Backstroke
|52.54
|28
|Steele,
|Taylor
|South Carolina-SC
|100 Breaststroke
|59.72
|28
|Stege,
|Kristen
|East Carolina-NC
|1650 Freestyle
|16:11.96
|29
|Darcel,
|Sarah
|California-PC
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:56.75
|29
|Coughlen,
|Madison
|Nebraska-MW
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.78
|29
|Liberto,
|Morgan
|Alabama-SE
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.48
|29
|Burvill,
|Hannah
|Iowa-IA
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.92
|29
|Grover,
|Claire
|UCLA-CA
|50 Freestyle
|22.13
|29
|Kutsko,
|Lina
|Cincinnati-OH
|100 Butterfly
|52.20
|29
|Golding,
|Kathleen
|Florida-FL
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:08.94
|29
|Zhang,
|Bonnie
|James Madison-VA
|100 Freestyle
|48.37
|29
|McKennan,
|Morganne
|San Diego St-SI
|100 Breaststroke
|59.73
|29
|Cattermole,
|Sophie
|Louisville-KY
|1650 Freestyle
|16:12.35
|30
|Larson,
|Ally
|Northwestern-IL
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.84
|30
|Haebig,
|Autumn
|Nebraska-MW
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.94
|30
|Murphy,
|Maddie
|California-PC
|50 Freestyle
|22.14
|30
|Clevenger,
|Robyn
|Auburn-SE
|50 Freestyle
|22.14
|30
|Harty,
|Kaitlin
|Tennessee-SE
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.62
|30
|Toney,
|Camryn
|Texas A&M-GU
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:09.21
|30
|Quast,
|Carly
|Notre Dame-IN
|100 Backstroke
|52.55
|30
|Korenwinder,
|Mallory
|Arizona-AZ
|100 Breaststroke
|59.74
|30
|Miller,
|Nikki
|Florida-FL
|1650 Freestyle
|16:12.50
|31
|Higgs,
|Albury
|South Carolina-SC
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.85
|31
|Hay,
|Abby
|Louisville-KY
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:56.86
|31
|Menkhaus,
|Julia
|Virginia-VA
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.87
|31
|Webb,
|Abbey
|Auburn-SE
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.96
|31
|Vereb,
|Joelle
|Virginia Tech-VA
|100 Butterfly
|52.23
|31
|Fulmer,
|Amy
|Ohio St-OH
|100 Freestyle
|48.44
|32
|Drake,
|Kelsey
|Iowa-IA
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.89
|32
|Surrency,
|Allie
|Alabama-SE
|50 Freestyle
|22.17
|32
|Huizinga,
|Danika
|NC State-NC
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.77
|32
|Perrotta,
|Brooke
|UNC-NC
|100 Butterfly
|52.26
|32
|Glavinovich,
|Katie
|Stanford-PC
|500 Freestyle
|4:40.15
|32
|Clark,
|Megan
|Northeastern-NE
|100 Freestyle
|48.46
|32
|Garofalo,
|Isabella
|Florida-FL
|100 Freestyle
|48.46
|32
|Bradley,
|Rebekah
|Ohio St-OH
|100 Backstroke
|52.67
|32
|Tafuto,
|Sally
|Ohio St-OH
|1650 Freestyle
|16:13.75
|33
|Odgers,
|Isabelle
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.95
|33
|Okada,
|Amy
|UCLA-CA
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.93
|33
|Lappin,
|Christina
|South Carolina-SC
|100 Butterfly
|52.27
|33
|Heitmann, Maria
|Paula
|Indiana-IN
|500 Freestyle
|4:40.24
|33
|Dawson,
|Kendall
|Arizona St-AZ
|500 Freestyle
|4:40.24
|33
|Glover,
|Mackenzie
|NC State-NC
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.88
|33
|Schobel,
|Marie
|Penn St-MA
|100 Backstroke
|52.69
|33
|Harrison,
|Ali
|California-PC
|100 Breaststroke
|59.85
|33
|Luther,
|Maddie
|Louisville-KY
|1650 Freestyle
|16:13.80
|34
|Vannote,
|Ellie
|UNC-NC
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.99
|34
|Petrak,
|Taylor
|Ohio St-OH
|50 Freestyle
|22.18
|34
|Mykkanen,
|Courtney
|California-PC
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.89
|34
|Macias Alba,
|Ayumi
|Arizona-AZ
|1650 Freestyle
|16:14.05
|35
|Astashkina,
|Mariia
|Louisville-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|2:09.37
|35
|Brown,
|Portia
|Georgia-GA
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:57.23
|35
|Sacha,
|Ioanna
|Houston-GU
|200 Individual Medley,
|1:57.23
|35
|Portz,
|Katie
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.12
|35
|Jordan,
|Kylie
|Duke-NC
|100 Butterfly
|52.28
|35
|Cox,
|Hannah
|Arizona-AZ
|500 Freestyle
|4:40.29
|35
|Turak,
|Ashley
|Indiana-IN
|50 Freestyle
|22.20
|35
|Kucheran,
|Nina
|Florida St-FL
|100 Breaststroke
|59.89
|35
|Waechter,
|Madison
|Wisconsin-WI
|1650 Freestyle
|16:14.78
|36
|Gildersleeve,
|Carla
|Indiana-IN
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.03
|36
|Hemstreet,
|Karling
|Texas A&M-GU
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.20
|36
|Cornell,
|Emily
|South Carolina-SC
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.20
|36
|Beil,
|Mallory
|Tennessee-SE
|100 Butterfly
|52.33
|36
|Homovich,
|Maddie
|Georgia-GA
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.95
|36
|Visscher,
|Lainey
|Louisville-KY
|50 Freestyle
|22.21
|36
|Vanovermeiren,
|Sydney
|Florida St-FL
|400 Individual Medley,
|4:10.36
|36
|Carlton,
|Emma
|Texas A&M-GU
|100 Backstroke
|52.72
|36
|Kirkpatrick,
|Abby
|Indiana-IN
|100 Breaststroke
|59.91
|36
|Byrne,
|Lilly
|Tulane-LA
|1650 Freestyle
|16:15.69
|37
|Cameron,
|Bryanna
|UNC-NC
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.06
|37
|Aroesty,
|Margaret
|Southern Cali-CA
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.10
|37
|Semenuk,
|Bridget
|Texas-ST
|100 Freestyle
|48.51
|37
|Cook,
|Emily
|Minnesota-MN
|100 Backstroke
|52.73
|37
|Hajkova,
|Karolina
|Hawaii-HI
|100 Backstroke
|52.73
|37
|Higgs,
|Lilly
|UNC-NC
|100 Breaststroke
|59.92
|37
|Foley,
|Kay
|NC State-NC
|1650 Freestyle
|16:17.45
|38
|Hill,
|Jaclyn
|Kentucky-KY
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.12
