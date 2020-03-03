Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projecting the Cutline – 2020 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

You can see our story on the pre-selection psych sheets here.

SEE THE FULL PRE-SELECTION NCAA WOMEN’S PSYCH SHEETS HERE

Selection Criteria

The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

2020 Cutline Projection

Though pre-selection psych sheets were revealed just a few hours ago, SwimSwam resident mathematician Andrew Mering has run the numbers to project out an early, unofficial cutline for invites to the 2020 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

Our early projections show all of line 37 (the swimmers ranked 37th overall in each event) earning invites, with just one 38th-ranked swimmer getting in.

Only two athletes are ranked #1 in multiple events: Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil (50 free, 200 free) and NC State’s Sophie Hansson (100 breast, 200 breast).

Bear with us, as the complex invite process means we’ll be double-checking these projections as the day goes on and making updates as we see them:

ALTERNATES:

Athletes in the same line are added based on their relative proximity to NCAA records in their events. It’s worth noting that there’s a tie for the second alternate position with two women both sitting at 22.23 in the 50 free.

Per NCAA selection criteria, the next tiebreak is the athlete’s next-highest event, so Nocenti would be the first selected based on her 100 free (line 63) compared to Curry’s 100 free (line 79).

Priority Rank Last Name First Name School Event Time
38 Janvier, Aela Southern Cali-CA 200 Backstroke 1:54.01
38 Nocentini, Jasmine Florida Int’l-FG 50 Freestyle 22.23
38 Curry, Camryn Arizona St-AZ 50 Freestyle 22.23
38 Coffey, Audrey Nebraska-MW 1650 Freestyle 16:18.56
39 McCauley, Ashley Georgia-GA 200 Breaststroke 2:10.14
39 Pavlopoulou, Nicole Southern Cali-CA 200 Breaststroke 2:10.14
39 Thomas, Martina U.S. Navy-MD 200 Freestyle 1:45.29
39 Sichterman, Megan Tennessee-SE 100 Butterfly 52.38
39 Stewart, Bayley Notre Dame-IN 200 Backstroke 1:54.07
39 Ilgenfritz, Emily Georgia Tech-GA 500 Freestyle 4:41.64
39 Kosturos, Sophia UCLA-CA 100 Backstroke 52.75
39 Manning, Manon Kansas-MV 100 Backstroke 52.75

By School:

Teams are allowed up to 18 athletes at NCAAs, with divers counting as one-half a roster spot. With Virginia and Stanford leading all teams with 15 swimmers apiece, it appears no team will be in jeopardy of having to leave a qualifying swimmer or diver home – either program would need to qualify a whopping seven divers to have to face that choice. Divers qualify at next week’s Zone Championships.

Team Invited Swimmers
Virginia-VA 15
Stanford-PC 15
California-PC 14
Tennessee-SE 12
NC State-NC 12
Ohio St-OH 12
Louisville-KY 12
Georgia-GA 11
Florida-FL 11
Kentucky-KY 10
Indiana-IN 10
Texas A&M-GU 10
Michigan-MI 9
Alabama-SE 9
Auburn-SE 9
Southern Cali-CA 8
UNC-NC 8
Arizona St-AZ 7
Northwestern-IL 7
Texas-ST 5
South Carolina-SC 5
Houston-GU 5
Arizona-AZ 5
Missouri-MV 4
San Diego St-SI 4
Notre Dame-IN 4
Wisconsin-WI 3
Minnesota-MN 3
Duke-NC 3
Harvard-NE 3
Hawaii-HI 3
UCLA-CA 3
Florida St-FL 3
Arkansas-AR 2
Penn St-MA 2
Tulane-LA 2
James Madison-VA 2
Nebraska-MW 2
Iowa-IA 2
Princeton-NJ 1
FGCU-FL 1
Utah-UT 1
Liberty-VA 1
SMU-NT 1
U.S Navy-MD 1
New Hampsire-NE 1
Rutgers-NJ 1
LSU-LA 1
Kansas-MV 1
Penn-MA 1
East Carolina-NC 1
Cincinnati-OH 1
Virginia Tech-VA 1
Northeastern-NE 1

Calculated List of Invitees, by invite priority:

Priority Rank Last Name First Name School Event Time
1 MacNeil, Maggie Michigan-MI 100 Butterfly 49.26
1 Brown, Erika Tennessee-SE 100 Freestyle 45.83
1 Douglass, Kate Virginia-VA 200 Individual Medley, 1:51.36
1 White, Rhyan Alabama-SE 200 Backstroke 1:48.06
1 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin-WI 100 Backstroke 49.70
1 Hansson, Louise Southern Cali-CA 200 Butterfly 1:51.26
1 Hansson, Sophie NC State-NC 200 Breaststroke 2:05.59
1 Forde, Brooke Stanford-PC 400 Individual Medley, 4:01.53
1 Weitzeil, Abbey California-PC 200 Freestyle 1:42.25
1 Nordin, Emma Arizona St-AZ 500 Freestyle 4:33.74
1 Kowal, Molly Ohio St-OH 1650 Freestyle 15:43.17
2 Hopkin, Anna Arkansas-AR 100 Freestyle 46.20
2 Drabot, Katie Stanford-PC 200 Butterfly 1:52.11
2 Nelson, Ella Virginia-VA 200 Breaststroke 2:05.68
2 Cieplucha, Tess Tennessee-SE 400 Individual Medley, 4:01.88
2 Burchill, Veronica Georgia-GA 200 Freestyle 1:42.33
2 Wenger, Alexis Virginia-VA 100 Breaststroke 57.91
2 Madden, Paige Virginia-VA 500 Freestyle 4:34.64
2 McMahon, Kensey Alabama-SE 1650 Freestyle 15:43.74
3 Small, Meghan Tennessee-SE 200 Individual Medley, 1:52.14
3 Seidt, Asia Kentucky-KY 200 Backstroke 1:48.86
3 Luther, Dakota Georgia-GA 200 Butterfly 1:52.47
3 Adams, Claire Texas-ST 100 Backstroke 50.51
3 Sheridan, Calypso Northwestern-IL 400 Individual Medley, 4:03.18
3 Tucker, Miranda Michigan-MI 100 Breaststroke 58.15
3 Braswell, Leah Florida-FL 1650 Freestyle 15:47.85
4 Hartman, Zoie Georgia-GA 200 Individual Medley, 1:53.05
4 Galyer, Ali Kentucky-KY 200 Backstroke 1:49.92
4 Gati, Izzy Kentucky-KY 200 Butterfly 1:52.54
4 Dressel, Sherridon Florida-FL 100 Backstroke 50.64
4 Transom, Laticia-Leigh Southern Cali-CA 200 Freestyle 1:42.47
4 Demler, Kathrin Ohio St-OH 400 Individual Medley, 4:03.96
4 Tankersley, Morgan Stanford-PC 500 Freestyle 4:35.99
4 Schmidt, Sierra Michigan-MI 1650 Freestyle 15:48.53
5 Meynen, Julie Auburn-SE 100 Freestyle 46.88
5 Thompson, Sarah Missouri-MV 50 Freestyle 21.53
5 Muzzy, Emma NC State-NC 200 Backstroke 1:50.79
5 Harnish, Courtney Georgia-GA 200 Butterfly 1:53.22
5 Moore, Kate NC State-NC 400 Individual Medley, 4:04.35
5 Runge, Cierra Arizona St-AZ 500 Freestyle 4:36.06
5 Sims, Kaitlynn Michigan-MI 1650 Freestyle 15:49.83
5 Kozelsky, Lindsey Minnesota-MN 100 Breaststroke 58.66
6 Peplowski, Noelle Indiana-IN 200 Breaststroke 2:07.02
6 Marsh, Alyssa Duke-NC 100 Butterfly 51.05
6 Fisch, Claire Auburn-SE 100 Freestyle 47.27
6 Ivey, Isabel California-PC 100 Backstroke 51.06
6 Bach, Hannah Ohio St-OH 100 Breaststroke 58.76
7 Carter, Olivia Michigan-MI 200 Butterfly 1:53.28
7 Dellatorre, Danielle Georgia-GA 200 Breaststroke 2:07.11
7 Hill, Morgan Virginia-VA 100 Butterfly 51.12
7 Voss, Erin Stanford-PC 200 Backstroke 1:51.37
7 Pearl, Vanessa Florida-FL 400 Individual Medley, 4:04.61
7 Marquardt, Ellie Princeton-NJ 500 Freestyle 4:36.37
7 Weiss, Emily Indiana-IN 100 Breaststroke 58.78
8 Alons, Kylee NC State-NC 50 Freestyle 21.63
8 Oglesby, Grace Louisville-KY 200 Butterfly 1:53.70
8 Friesen, Morgan Louisville-KY 200 Breaststroke 2:07.24
8 Brooks, Caitlin Kentucky-KY 200 Backstroke 1:51.60
8 Berkoff, Katharine NC State-NC 100 Backstroke 51.21
8 Dupre, Cora Indiana-IN 200 Freestyle 1:43.61
9 Klinker, Rachel California-PC 200 Butterfly 1:53.81
9 Cook, Julia Texas-ST 200 Backstroke 1:51.62
9 Wilson, Alicia California-PC 400 Individual Medley, 4:04.99
9 Dahlke, Miki Harvard-NE 200 Freestyle 1:43.78
9 Nunan, Amanda Tennessee-SE 1650 Freestyle 15:53.39
10 Halmai, Petra FGCU-FL 200 Breaststroke 2:07.38
10 Quah, Jing Texas A&M-GU 200 Butterfly 1:53.96
10 Nordmann, Lucie Stanford-PC 200 Backstroke 1:51.63
10 Perry, Ky-lee NC State-NC 50 Freestyle 21.78
10 Ball, Emma Florida-FL 100 Backstroke 51.38
10 Cuomo, Lexi Virginia-VA 100 Butterfly 51.51
10 Openysheva, Arina Louisville-KY 200 Freestyle 1:43.91
10 Jernberg, Cassy Indiana-IN 500 Freestyle 4:37.07
10 Rayner, Freya Ohio St-OH 100 Freestyle 47.81
10 Calegan, Olivia NC State-NC 100 Breaststroke 58.95
11 Richter, Abby Virginia-VA 200 Butterfly 1:54.09
11 Rothrock, Trude Tennessee-SE 100 Butterfly 51.53
11 Crisera, Alex Stanford-PC 200 Backstroke 1:52.21
11 Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky-KY 400 Individual Medley, 4:05.62
11 Countie, Grace UNC-NC 100 Backstroke 51.59
11 Hetzer, Emily Auburn-SE 1650 Freestyle 15:55.28
11 Angus, Sophie Northwestern-IL 100 Breaststroke 58.96
12 Poole, Julia NC State-NC 200 Individual Medley, 1:54.86
12 Kinsey, Hallie South Carolina-SC 200 Butterfly 1:54.12
12 Raab, Allie Stanford-PC 200 Breaststroke 2:07.85
12 Pyshnenko, Daria Michigan-MI 50 Freestyle 21.82
12 Yager, Alexis Tennessee-SE 400 Individual Medley, 4:05.75
12 Blovad, Keaton California-PC 100 Backstroke 51.60
12 Hosack, Lillie Wisconsin-WI 200 Freestyle 1:44.00
12 Pitzer, Lauren Stanford-PC 500 Freestyle 4:37.19
12 Hines, Phoebe Hawaii-HI 1650 Freestyle 15:56.61
12 Wheeler, Kaylee Louisville-KY 100 Breaststroke 59.04
13 Pash, Kelly Texas-ST 200 Butterfly 1:54.14
13 Davey, Gillian Kentucky-KY 200 Breaststroke 2:07.90
13 Vincent, Courtney San Diego St-SI 100 Butterfly 51.60
13 Sorenson, Sophie Kentucky-KY 200 Backstroke 1:52.38
13 Neumann, Robin California-PC 200 Freestyle 1:44.02
13 Pintar, Tjasa Tennessee-SE 100 Freestyle 47.90
13 Kondis, Peyton Houston-GU 100 Breaststroke 59.16
13 Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona-AZ 1650 Freestyle 15:59.31
14 Kwan, Victoria Michigan-MI 200 Butterfly 1:54.17
14 Ciesla, Marta Southern Cali-CA 50 Freestyle 21.86
14 Szekely, Allie Stanford-PC 400 Individual Medley, 4:05.91
14 Reimer, Audrey Utah-UT 200 Backstroke 1:52.51
14 Moroney, Megan Virginia-VA 200 Freestyle 1:44.26
14 Gmelich, Caroline Virginia-VA 100 Backstroke 51.88
14 Brunzell, Hannah Northwestern-IL 100 Breaststroke 59.24
15 Dickinson, Callie Georgia-GA 200 Butterfly 1:54.22
15 Hauder, Caroline UNC-NC 200 Individual Medley, 1:55.59
15 Fanz, Casey Louisville-KY 50 Freestyle 21.89
15 Schlicht, Jemma Southern Cali-CA 100 Butterfly 51.64
15 Hart, Maddie Penn St-MA 100 Butterfly 51.64
15 Pasadyn, Felicia Harvard-NE 200 Backstroke 1:52.56
15 Laning, Erica Arizona St-AZ 500 Freestyle 4:37.90
15 Bernal, Aria Arizona-AZ 100 Backstroke 52.00
15 Anderson, Olivia Georgia-GA 1650 Freestyle 16:00.84
16 Pike, Taylor Texas A&M-GU 200 Butterfly 1:54.29
16 Bartel, Zoe Stanford-PC 200 Breaststroke 2:08.01
16 Looze, Mackenzie Indiana-IN 200 Individual Medley, 1:55.79
16 Pfeifer, Evie Texas-ST 400 Individual Medley, 4:06.47
16 Scott, Morgan Alabama-SE 200 Freestyle 1:44.32
16 Molnar, Flora Alabama-SE 100 Freestyle 47.98
16 Rees, Meredith Missouri-MV 100 Backstroke 52.09
16 Rajic, Ema California-PC 100 Breaststroke 59.31
16 Sargent, Makayla NC State-NC 1650 Freestyle 16:01.36
17 Guevara, Miriam Northwestern-IL 200 Butterfly 1:54.31
17 Goeders, Anya Stanford-PC 50 Freestyle 21.91
17 Keiner, Payton Liberty-VA 200 Backstroke 1:52.63
17 Preski, Alexis Alabama-SE 400 Individual Medley, 4:06.83
17 Brown, Zarena Houston-GU 200 Freestyle 1:44.33
17 Palsha, Peyton Arkansas-AR 1650 Freestyle 16:01.99
18 Cummings, Carly Auburn-SE 200 Breaststroke 2:08.22
18 Trahan, Erin SMU-NT 100 Butterfly 51.68
18 Grinter, Bailey Tennessee-SE 50 Freestyle 21.95
18 Lepisova, Emma Northwestern-IL 200 Backstroke 1:52.80
18 Liu, Kenisha UCLA-CA 200 Freestyle 1:44.37
18 Wade, Tatum Southern Cali-CA 200 Freestyle 1:44.37
18 Thormalm, Klara San Diego St-SI 100 Breaststroke 59.36
18 Ault, Taylor Florida-FL 1650 Freestyle 16:03.06
19 Harrington, Sydney U.S. Navy-MD 200 Butterfly 1:54.47
19 Belousova, Anna Texas A&M-GU 200 Breaststroke 2:08.23
19 Fa’Amausili, Gabi Georgia-GA 50 Freestyle 21.97
19 Seiberlich, Emma Virginia-VA 200 Backstroke 1:52.81
19 Metzler, Anna New Hampshire-NE 400 Individual Medley, 4:07.20
19 Grusova, Tereza Rutgers-NJ 100 Backstroke 52.31
19 Yegher, Jaycee Harvard-NE 100 Breaststroke 59.39
20 Krause, Vanessa Michigan-MI 200 Butterfly 1:54.61
20 Hicks, Chloe Michigan-MI 200 Backstroke 1:52.92
20 Fertel, Kelly Florida-FL 400 Individual Medley, 4:07.58
20 Preble, Averee Auburn-SE 1650 Freestyle 16:06.54
21 Carnevale, Sofia Georgia-GA 200 Breaststroke 2:08.30
21 Thomas, Luciana Notre Dame-IN 200 Butterfly 1:54.70
21 Valls, Kyla Virginia-VA 200 Freestyle 1:44.48
21 Johnson, Olivia Tulane-LA 400 Individual Medley, 4:07.72
21 Romano, Kristen Ohio St-OH 400 Individual Medley, 4:07.72
21 Fernandes, Aryanna Florida St-FL 100 Butterfly 52.03
21 Shuppert, Emma Duke-NC 100 Backstroke 52.34
21 Lindner, Sophie UNC-NC 100 Backstroke 52.34
21 Gresser, Hanna Ohio St-OH 100 Breaststroke 59.55
22 Gillilan, Coleen Notre Dame-IN 200 Butterfly 1:54.79
22 Oeztuerk, Sonnele Auburn-SE 200 Backstroke 1:53.22
22 Keil, Megan Missouri-MV 50 Freestyle 22.07
22 Nava, Jessica Virginia-VA 100 Butterfly 52.04
22 Geyer, Sammy San Diego St-SI 100 Breaststroke 59.56
22 Field, Joy Texas A&M-GU 1650 Freestyle 16:07.44
23 Dolan, Abbie Notre Dame-IN 200 Freestyle 1:44.60
23 Waddell, Tevyn Minnesota-MN 200 Backstroke 1:53.28
23 Riley, Eloise California-PC 50 Freestyle 22.08
23 McNeese, Beth Kentucky-KY 500 Freestyle 4:38.97
23 Lassman, Lucia Hawaii-HI 100 Butterfly 52.06
23 Fackenthal, Amalie Stanford-PC 100 Freestyle 48.19
23 Faulconer, Savanna Florida-FL 400 Individual Medley, 4:08.18
23 Panitz, Josie Ohio St-OH 100 Breaststroke 59.61
23 Wallace, Maggie Indiana-IN 1650 Freestyle 16:09.73
24 Robinson, Niamh LSU-LA 200 Breaststroke 2:08.37
24 Foelske, Jadé Arizona St-AZ 200 Butterfly 1:55.36
24 White, Georgia Ohio St-OH 200 Freestyle 1:44.63
24 Kutsch, Aj Auburn-SE 50 Freestyle 22.09
24 Hillis, Gabrielle Florida-FL 100 Freestyle 48.21
24 Blose, Dewi Kansas-MV 100 Backstroke 52.44
24 Buroker, Catherine Penn-MA 1650 Freestyle 16:09.76
25 Looney, Lindsay Arizona St-AZ 200 Butterfly 1:55.39
25 Gaines, Riley Kentucky-KY 200 Freestyle 1:44.76
25 Spitz, Ayla California-PC 500 Freestyle 4:39.24
25 Laderoute, Laura Houston-GU 100 Backstroke 52.47
25 Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St-AZ 100 Breaststroke 59.64
25 Dimeco, Sarah California-PC 1650 Freestyle 16:11.14
26 Popov, Nikol Tennessee-SE 200 Breaststroke 2:08.54
26 Theil, Caroline Texas A&M-GU 200 Individual Medley, 1:56.67
26 Lara, Krystal Northwestern-IL 200 Backstroke 1:53.37
26 Wheal, Emma Stanford-PC 100 Butterfly 52.16
26 Moseley, Stanzi Tennessee-SE 100 Freestyle 48.29
26 Kukurugya, Hannah Stanford-PC 400 Individual Medley, 4:08.79
26 Wong, Kaila Alabama-SE 100 Breaststroke 59.65
26 Jones, Julianna James Madison-VA 1650 Freestyle 16:11.44
27 Sanchez, Catherine Southern Cali-CA 200 Butterfly 1:55.67
27 Regenauer, Christiana Louisville-KY 50 Freestyle 22.10
27 Eldridge, Raena Texas A&M-GU 100 Backstroke 52.50
27 Donohoe, Madelyn Virginia-VA 1650 Freestyle 16:11.73
28 Kraus, Alena Louisville-KY 200 Butterfly 1:55.70
28 King, Jennifer Missouri-MV 200 Backstroke 1:53.43
28 Antoniou, Kalia Alabama-SE 50 Freestyle 22.11
28 Leehy, Mykenzie Houston-GU 200 Freestyle 1:44.90
28 Cole, Emma UNC-NC 100 Butterfly 52.18
28 Maguire, Marcie Virginia-VA 100 Backstroke 52.54
28 Steele, Taylor South Carolina-SC 100 Breaststroke 59.72
28 Stege, Kristen East Carolina-NC 1650 Freestyle 16:11.96
29 Darcel, Sarah California-PC 200 Individual Medley, 1:56.75
29 Coughlen, Madison Nebraska-MW 200 Butterfly 1:55.78
29 Liberto, Morgan Alabama-SE 200 Backstroke 1:53.48
29 Burvill, Hannah Iowa-IA 200 Freestyle 1:44.92
29 Grover, Claire UCLA-CA 50 Freestyle 22.13
29 Kutsko, Lina Cincinnati-OH 100 Butterfly 52.20
29 Golding, Kathleen Florida-FL 400 Individual Medley, 4:08.94
29 Zhang, Bonnie James Madison-VA 100 Freestyle 48.37
29 McKennan, Morganne San Diego St-SI 100 Breaststroke 59.73
29 Cattermole, Sophie Louisville-KY 1650 Freestyle 16:12.35
30 Larson, Ally Northwestern-IL 200 Butterfly 1:55.84
30 Haebig, Autumn Nebraska-MW 200 Freestyle 1:44.94
30 Murphy, Maddie California-PC 50 Freestyle 22.14
30 Clevenger, Robyn Auburn-SE 50 Freestyle 22.14
30 Harty, Kaitlin Tennessee-SE 200 Backstroke 1:53.62
30 Toney, Camryn Texas A&M-GU 400 Individual Medley, 4:09.21
30 Quast, Carly Notre Dame-IN 100 Backstroke 52.55
30 Korenwinder, Mallory Arizona-AZ 100 Breaststroke 59.74
30 Miller, Nikki Florida-FL 1650 Freestyle 16:12.50
31 Higgs, Albury South Carolina-SC 200 Breaststroke 2:08.85
31 Hay, Abby Louisville-KY 200 Individual Medley, 1:56.86
31 Menkhaus, Julia Virginia-VA 200 Butterfly 1:55.87
31 Webb, Abbey Auburn-SE 200 Freestyle 1:44.96
31 Vereb, Joelle Virginia Tech-VA 100 Butterfly 52.23
31 Fulmer, Amy Ohio St-OH 100 Freestyle 48.44
32 Drake, Kelsey Iowa-IA 200 Butterfly 1:55.89
32 Surrency, Allie Alabama-SE 50 Freestyle 22.17
32 Huizinga, Danika NC State-NC 200 Backstroke 1:53.77
32 Perrotta, Brooke UNC-NC 100 Butterfly 52.26
32 Glavinovich, Katie Stanford-PC 500 Freestyle 4:40.15
32 Clark, Megan Northeastern-NE 100 Freestyle 48.46
32 Garofalo, Isabella Florida-FL 100 Freestyle 48.46
32 Bradley, Rebekah Ohio St-OH 100 Backstroke 52.67
32 Tafuto, Sally Ohio St-OH 1650 Freestyle 16:13.75
33 Odgers, Isabelle Southern Cali-CA 200 Breaststroke 2:08.95
33 Okada, Amy UCLA-CA 200 Butterfly 1:55.93
33 Lappin, Christina South Carolina-SC 100 Butterfly 52.27
33 Heitmann, Maria Paula Indiana-IN 500 Freestyle 4:40.24
33 Dawson, Kendall Arizona St-AZ 500 Freestyle 4:40.24
33 Glover, Mackenzie NC State-NC 200 Backstroke 1:53.88
33 Schobel, Marie Penn St-MA 100 Backstroke 52.69
33 Harrison, Ali California-PC 100 Breaststroke 59.85
33 Luther, Maddie Louisville-KY 1650 Freestyle 16:13.80
34 Vannote, Ellie UNC-NC 200 Butterfly 1:55.99
34 Petrak, Taylor Ohio St-OH 50 Freestyle 22.18
34 Mykkanen, Courtney California-PC 200 Backstroke 1:53.89
34 Macias Alba, Ayumi Arizona-AZ 1650 Freestyle 16:14.05
35 Astashkina, Mariia Louisville-KY 200 Breaststroke 2:09.37
35 Brown, Portia Georgia-GA 200 Individual Medley, 1:57.23
35 Sacha, Ioanna Houston-GU 200 Individual Medley, 1:57.23
35 Portz, Katie Texas A&M-GU 200 Freestyle 1:45.12
35 Jordan, Kylie Duke-NC 100 Butterfly 52.28
35 Cox, Hannah Arizona-AZ 500 Freestyle 4:40.29
35 Turak, Ashley Indiana-IN 50 Freestyle 22.20
35 Kucheran, Nina Florida St-FL 100 Breaststroke 59.89
35 Waechter, Madison Wisconsin-WI 1650 Freestyle 16:14.78
36 Gildersleeve, Carla Indiana-IN 200 Butterfly 1:56.03
36 Hemstreet, Karling Texas A&M-GU 200 Freestyle 1:45.20
36 Cornell, Emily South Carolina-SC 200 Freestyle 1:45.20
36 Beil, Mallory Tennessee-SE 100 Butterfly 52.33
36 Homovich, Maddie Georgia-GA 200 Backstroke 1:53.95
36 Visscher, Lainey Louisville-KY 50 Freestyle 22.21
36 Vanovermeiren, Sydney Florida St-FL 400 Individual Medley, 4:10.36
36 Carlton, Emma Texas A&M-GU 100 Backstroke 52.72
36 Kirkpatrick, Abby Indiana-IN 100 Breaststroke 59.91
36 Byrne, Lilly Tulane-LA 1650 Freestyle 16:15.69
37 Cameron, Bryanna UNC-NC 200 Butterfly 1:56.06
37 Aroesty, Margaret Southern Cali-CA 200 Breaststroke 2:10.10
37 Semenuk, Bridget Texas-ST 100 Freestyle 48.51
37 Cook, Emily Minnesota-MN 100 Backstroke 52.73
37 Hajkova, Karolina Hawaii-HI 100 Backstroke 52.73
37 Higgs, Lilly UNC-NC 100 Breaststroke 59.92
37 Foley, Kay NC State-NC 1650 Freestyle 16:17.45
38 Hill, Jaclyn Kentucky-KY 200 Breaststroke 2:10.12

