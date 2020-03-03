Projecting the Cutline – 2020 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

You can see our story on the pre-selection psych sheets here.

Selection Criteria

The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

2020 Cutline Projection

Though pre-selection psych sheets were revealed just a few hours ago, SwimSwam resident mathematician Andrew Mering has run the numbers to project out an early, unofficial cutline for invites to the 2020 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

Our early projections show all of line 37 (the swimmers ranked 37th overall in each event) earning invites, with just one 38th-ranked swimmer getting in.

Only two athletes are ranked #1 in multiple events: Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil (50 free, 200 free) and NC State’s Sophie Hansson (100 breast, 200 breast).

Bear with us, as the complex invite process means we’ll be double-checking these projections as the day goes on and making updates as we see them:

ALTERNATES:

Athletes in the same line are added based on their relative proximity to NCAA records in their events. It’s worth noting that there’s a tie for the second alternate position with two women both sitting at 22.23 in the 50 free.

Per NCAA selection criteria, the next tiebreak is the athlete’s next-highest event, so Nocenti would be the first selected based on her 100 free (line 63) compared to Curry’s 100 free (line 79).

Priority Rank Last Name First Name School Event Time 38 Janvier, Aela Southern Cali-CA 200 Backstroke 1:54.01 38 Nocentini, Jasmine Florida Int’l-FG 50 Freestyle 22.23 38 Curry, Camryn Arizona St-AZ 50 Freestyle 22.23 38 Coffey, Audrey Nebraska-MW 1650 Freestyle 16:18.56 39 McCauley, Ashley Georgia-GA 200 Breaststroke 2:10.14 39 Pavlopoulou, Nicole Southern Cali-CA 200 Breaststroke 2:10.14 39 Thomas, Martina U.S. Navy-MD 200 Freestyle 1:45.29 39 Sichterman, Megan Tennessee-SE 100 Butterfly 52.38 39 Stewart, Bayley Notre Dame-IN 200 Backstroke 1:54.07 39 Ilgenfritz, Emily Georgia Tech-GA 500 Freestyle 4:41.64 39 Kosturos, Sophia UCLA-CA 100 Backstroke 52.75 39 Manning, Manon Kansas-MV 100 Backstroke 52.75

By School:

Teams are allowed up to 18 athletes at NCAAs, with divers counting as one-half a roster spot. With Virginia and Stanford leading all teams with 15 swimmers apiece, it appears no team will be in jeopardy of having to leave a qualifying swimmer or diver home – either program would need to qualify a whopping seven divers to have to face that choice. Divers qualify at next week’s Zone Championships.

Team Invited Swimmers Virginia-VA 15 Stanford-PC 15 California-PC 14 Tennessee-SE 12 NC State-NC 12 Ohio St-OH 12 Louisville-KY 12 Georgia-GA 11 Florida-FL 11 Kentucky-KY 10 Indiana-IN 10 Texas A&M-GU 10 Michigan-MI 9 Alabama-SE 9 Auburn-SE 9 Southern Cali-CA 8 UNC-NC 8 Arizona St-AZ 7 Northwestern-IL 7 Texas-ST 5 South Carolina-SC 5 Houston-GU 5 Arizona-AZ 5 Missouri-MV 4 San Diego St-SI 4 Notre Dame-IN 4 Wisconsin-WI 3 Minnesota-MN 3 Duke-NC 3 Harvard-NE 3 Hawaii-HI 3 UCLA-CA 3 Florida St-FL 3 Arkansas-AR 2 Penn St-MA 2 Tulane-LA 2 James Madison-VA 2 Nebraska-MW 2 Iowa-IA 2 Princeton-NJ 1 FGCU-FL 1 Utah-UT 1 Liberty-VA 1 SMU-NT 1 U.S Navy-MD 1 New Hampsire-NE 1 Rutgers-NJ 1 LSU-LA 1 Kansas-MV 1 Penn-MA 1 East Carolina-NC 1 Cincinnati-OH 1 Virginia Tech-VA 1 Northeastern-NE 1

Calculated List of Invitees, by invite priority: