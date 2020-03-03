Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming Pre-Selection Psych Sheets Drop

2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

The NCAA has released its psych sheets for the 2020 Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, with cutlines to follow later this week.

See the full pre-selection NCAA Women’s psych sheets here

The pre-cut psych sheets don’t reveal who is invited to the meet, but do show which three events each athlete chose to enter for the NCAA Championships. The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

Stay tuned to SwimSwam as we’ll be running the numbers ourselves and projecting the cut-line later on today. You can follow that and all the rest of our pre-NCAA Championships coverage in our event channel here.

Stanford will seek its fourth-straight NCAA title on the women’s side, with Cal looking like the chief challengers to knock off the Cardinal after finishing second for three years straight.

swim4288

Interesting to see that Megan Byrnes in’t entered in the meet. Wonder why

1 hour ago
Taa

when you are done you are done

1 hour ago
swim4288

Amen to that

1 hour ago
Austinpoolboy

Interesting. Kelly Pash only entered in 200 free and 200 fly, correct? Not in 400im. Must be in all 5 relays

1 hour ago
Ervin

Standford relays not looking good.

27 minutes ago

