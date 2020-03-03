29 Swimmers 18&Under Projected For NCAA Invites, Including 17-Year-Old Pasadyn

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 18 – Saturday, March 21, 2020
- Ramsey Center, University of Georgia, Athens, GA
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Defending champs: Stanford (3x) – results
- Championship Central
- Live stream:
- Prelims (free): Thursday / Friday / Saturday
- Finals (ESPN3)
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
29 swimmers age 18 or younger are projected to earn NCAA individual invites on the women’s side, including one 17-year-old.
Harvard’s Felicia Pasadyn, 17, is locked into an NCAA invite, sitting 15th in the 200 back (1:52.56). She should also be in the mix to score in the 200 IM (1:55.88 for 17th) and should swim the 400 IM (4:08.47 for 24th). Pasadyn already ranks #30 all-time in the 17-18 age group in that backstroke, #26 all-time for 17-18s in the 200 IM and #38 all-time for 17-18s in the 400 IM.
One more 17-year-old could join her this year: Florida International’s Jasmine Nocentini is currently the second alternate, and quite likely to be added to the meet based on her 22.23 in the 50 free.
Here’s a look at the 18-and-unders currently projected to earn NCAA invites on the women’s side:
|Name
|Age
|School
|Pasadyn, Felicia
|17
|Harvard-NE
|Nocentini, Jasmine (Projected Alternate)
|17
|Florida Int’l-FG
|Brunzell, Hannah
|18
|Northwestern-IL
|Byrne, Lilly
|18
|Tulane-LA
|Crisera, Alex
|18
|Stanford-PC
|Cuomo, Lexi
|18
|Virginia-VA
|Davey, Gillian
|18
|Kentucky-KY
|Donohoe, Madelyn
|18
|Virginia-VA
|Douglass, Kate
|18
|Virginia-VA
|Dupre, Cora
|18
|Indiana-IN
|Foelske, Jadé
|18
|Arizona St-AZ
|Foley, Kay
|18
|NC State-NC
|Fulmer, Amy
|18
|Ohio St-OH
|Gillilan, Coleen
|18
|Notre Dame-IN
|Hay, Abby
|18
|Louisville-KY
|Looney, Lindsay
|18
|Arizona St-AZ
|Marquardt, Ellie
|18
|Princeton-NJ
|McNeese, Beth
|18
|Kentucky-KY
|Nelson, Ella
|18
|Virginia-VA
|Panitz, Josie
|18
|Ohio St-OH
|Pash, Kelly
|18
|Texas-ST
|Preble, Averee
|18
|Auburn-SE
|Rees, Meredith
|18
|Missouri-MV
|Regenauer, Christiana
|18
|Louisville-KY
|Semenuk, Bridget
|18
|Texas-ST
|Stege, Kristen
|18
|East Carolina-NC
|Transom, Laticia-Leigh
|18
|Southern Cali-CA
|Vannote, Ellie
|18
|UNC-NC
|Weiss, Emily
|18
|Indiana-IN
|Wheal, Emma
|18
|Stanford-PC
Both Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson set National Age Group (NAG) records at the ACC Championships, and could lower those marks at NCAAs.
Looking at last year’s psych sheets, it appears that 32 swimmers 18 or younger made the NCAA meet last year, including one 17-year-old: then-USC freshman Laticia Transom.
9 from the ACC, 4 from UVA – portends well for the future!