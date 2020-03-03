29 Swimmers 18&Under Projected For NCAA Invites, Including 17-Year-Old Pasadyn

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

29 swimmers age 18 or younger are projected to earn NCAA individual invites on the women’s side, including one 17-year-old.

Harvard’s Felicia Pasadyn, 17, is locked into an NCAA invite, sitting 15th in the 200 back (1:52.56). She should also be in the mix to score in the 200 IM (1:55.88 for 17th) and should swim the 400 IM (4:08.47 for 24th). Pasadyn already ranks #30 all-time in the 17-18 age group in that backstroke, #26 all-time for 17-18s in the 200 IM and #38 all-time for 17-18s in the 400 IM.

One more 17-year-old could join her this year: Florida International’s Jasmine Nocentini is currently the second alternate, and quite likely to be added to the meet based on her 22.23 in the 50 free.

Here’s a look at the 18-and-unders currently projected to earn NCAA invites on the women’s side:

Name Age School Pasadyn, Felicia 17 Harvard-NE Nocentini, Jasmine (Projected Alternate) 17 Florida Int’l-FG Brunzell, Hannah 18 Northwestern-IL Byrne, Lilly 18 Tulane-LA Crisera, Alex 18 Stanford-PC Cuomo, Lexi 18 Virginia-VA Davey, Gillian 18 Kentucky-KY Donohoe, Madelyn 18 Virginia-VA Douglass, Kate 18 Virginia-VA Dupre, Cora 18 Indiana-IN Foelske, Jadé 18 Arizona St-AZ Foley, Kay 18 NC State-NC Fulmer, Amy 18 Ohio St-OH Gillilan, Coleen 18 Notre Dame-IN Hay, Abby 18 Louisville-KY Looney, Lindsay 18 Arizona St-AZ Marquardt, Ellie 18 Princeton-NJ McNeese, Beth 18 Kentucky-KY Nelson, Ella 18 Virginia-VA Panitz, Josie 18 Ohio St-OH Pash, Kelly 18 Texas-ST Preble, Averee 18 Auburn-SE Rees, Meredith 18 Missouri-MV Regenauer, Christiana 18 Louisville-KY Semenuk, Bridget 18 Texas-ST Stege, Kristen 18 East Carolina-NC Transom, Laticia-Leigh 18 Southern Cali-CA Vannote, Ellie 18 UNC-NC Weiss, Emily 18 Indiana-IN Wheal, Emma 18 Stanford-PC

Both Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson set National Age Group (NAG) records at the ACC Championships, and could lower those marks at NCAAs.

Looking at last year’s psych sheets, it appears that 32 swimmers 18 or younger made the NCAA meet last year, including one 17-year-old: then-USC freshman Laticia Transom.