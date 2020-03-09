Making Assumptions and Projecting the Cutline for the 2020 Men’s NCAA Champs

The official preselection sheets for the 2020 Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are expected to drop, publicly, on Tuesday. At that point, we’ll be able to formally calculate the cutlines ahead of Wednesday’s official drop of the invite list. Given impatience as it is, though, we don’t necessarily have to wait that long to make some assumptions and get at least a ballpark of an idea as to who is going to swim what at the NCAA Championships.
Big red flag warning: this calculation is done based on several assumptions and cuts that we don’t necessarily know to be true, so don’t book your plane tickets until at least Tuesday, when we run calculations off the pre-selection sheets, which doesn’t require assumptions, just math.
Tait Pinnow has run a mock draft selection process to project the field for the NCAA Championship meet.
The first step was to make assumptions for those swimmers with more than 3 individual times listed and/or 2 or more times listed per day of the meet.
This led to 32 potential “conflicts” to solve for, most of which are pretty easy calls, but there are a couple of leaps who weren’t quite as obvious, including:
- Albiero (5 times), Casas (8 times), Quah (5 times), and Rooney (5 times)
The assumptions Tait made for those swimmers were:
- Albiero – 100 Fly, 100 Back & 200 Fly
- Casas – 200 IM, 100 Back & 200 Back
- Quah – 200 IM, 100 Fly & 200 Fly
- Rooney – 50 Free, 100 Fly & 100 Free
After scratching the list to 235 swimmers, there’s still one more glaring gorilla in the room: this leaves the Texas men with 24 qualifiers.
Texas’ 24 Qualifiers:
|Swimmer
|Team
|Post-Assumption Rank
|Event
|Krueger, Daniel
|TEX
|1
|100 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rooney, Maxime
|TEX
|1
|100 Butterfly SCY Male
|Katz, Austin
|TEX
|2
|200 Backstroke SCY Male
|Kibler, Drew
|TEX
|2
|200 Freestyle SCY Male
|Pomajevich, Sam
|TEX
|3
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|Willenbring, Matt
|TEX
|3
|200 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Vines, Braden
|TEX
|4
|400 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Harty, Ryan
|TEX
|4
|200 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Jiang, Alvin
|TEX
|5
|100 Butterfly SCY Male
|Corbeau, Caspar
|TEX
|7
|200 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Foster, Jake
|TEX
|8
|400 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Collins, Jack
|TEX
|9
|1650 Freestyle SCY Male
|Staka, Chris
|TEX
|12
|100 Backstroke SCY Male
|Artmann, Josh
|TEX
|12
|200 Backstroke SCY Male
|Yeager, Chris
|TEX
|14
|1650 Freestyle SCY Male
|Zettle, Alex
|TEX
|15
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|Larson, Johnthomas
|TEX
|19
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|Park, Jason
|TEX
|19
|100 Backstroke SCY Male
|Scheinfeld, Charlie
|TEX
|20
|100 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Larson, Peter
|TEX
|21
|200 Freestyle SCY Male
|Varozza, Preston
|TEX
|21
|100 Backstroke SCY Male
|Koustik, Andrew
|TEX
|24
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|Harder, Ethan
|TEX
|24
|200 Backstroke SCY Male
|Neri, Parker
|TEX
|25
|1650 Freestyle SCY Male
The really tricky part here is that each team can only take 18 roster spots to the NCAA Championships. That means, for Tuesday, we’ll expect Texas to have to cut 6 of these guys, before probably dropping 1 or 2 more later in the process after Texas’ divers are confirmed (each diver counts as 1/2 of a spot).
This was the biggest and fuzziest assumption we had to make, because we don’t know what Texas head coach Eddie Reese knows about training, injuries, and taper schedules.
The first guess we’re making is that Charlie Scheinfeld, in spite of not having as good of a season this year as last year, will be on the roster. We could be very wrong, but it’s the assumption we’re making.
After that, we’ve simply gone through and made the cut of the 6 lowest-ranked swimmers on Texas’ roster: Jason Park, Peter Larson, Preston Varozza, Andrew Koustik, Ethan Harder, and Parker Neri.
That gives us the grand total of most event cut-lines falling at 29, with one event jumping into 30.
Final Prognostication:
|Event
|Last Invite
|Time
|Last Swimmer in
|Team
|50 Freestyle SCY Male
|27
|* 19.32
|Dillon Downing, Thomas Hallock, Albert Gwo
|
Georgia, Virginia Tech, Columbia
|100 Freestyle SCY Male
|29*
|42.57
|John Mitchell, Andrej Barna
|
Kentucky, Louisville
|200 Freestyle SCY Male
|29
|1:34.07
|Jack Dahlgren
|Missouri
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|30
|4:16.50
|Will Roberts
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle SCY Male
|29
|14:56.39
|Nico Hernandez-Tome
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke SCY Male
|29
|46.21
|Matthew Menke
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke SCY Male
|29
|1:41.50
|Benjamin ho
|Stanford
|100 Breaststroke SCY Male
|29
|52.46
|Zachary Nelson
|Air Force
|200 Breaststroke SCY Male
|29
|1:53.88
|Caio Pumputis
|Georgia Tech
|100 Butterfly SCY Male
|29*
|45.97
|Eric Fraiser, Max McCusker
|
Florida, Florida State
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|29
|1:43.10
|Van Mathias
|Indiana
|200 Individual Medley SCY Male
|29
|1:43.79
|Etay Gurevich
|Arizona
|400 Individual Medley SCY Male
|29
|3:44.38
|Andrew Abruzzo
|Georgia
* – indicates a tie for the last spot in this event
Note that the swimmers listed on the table aren’t necessarily ‘on the bubble,’ because they may have another higher rank in a different event. The names are listed simply to help make it easier for those looking to see if a certain athlete got in to identify their swimmer’s spot in the adjusted rankings.
Consider this one more piece of information to fret about, or to calm your nerves, depending on the situation of the athletes on your favorite team, for the next 24 hours, until the picture becomes more clear.
Any chance you can put what the cutline was last year in the chart? I know it is still preliminary but looks like it is a bit slower overall than last year with some exceptions.
Have all the last chance meets been accounted for at this point?
Did the times from the PAC-12 Championships get factored in?
Yes, Benjamin Ho (200bk)’s time is from Saturday at PAC-12s.