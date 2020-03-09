Making Assumptions and Projecting the Cutline for the 2020 Men’s NCAA Champs

The official preselection sheets for the 2020 Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are expected to drop, publicly, on Tuesday. At that point, we’ll be able to formally calculate the cutlines ahead of Wednesday’s official drop of the invite list. Given impatience as it is, though, we don’t necessarily have to wait that long to make some assumptions and get at least a ballpark of an idea as to who is going to swim what at the NCAA Championships.

Big red flag warning: this calculation is done based on several assumptions and cuts that we don’t necessarily know to be true, so don’t book your plane tickets until at least Tuesday, when we run calculations off the pre-selection sheets, which doesn’t require assumptions, just math.

Tait Pinnow has run a mock draft selection process to project the field for the NCAA Championship meet.

The first step was to make assumptions for those swimmers with more than 3 individual times listed and/or 2 or more times listed per day of the meet.

This led to 32 potential “conflicts” to solve for, most of which are pretty easy calls, but there are a couple of leaps who weren’t quite as obvious, including:

Albiero (5 times), Casas (8 times), Quah (5 times), and Rooney (5 times)

The assumptions Tait made for those swimmers were:

Albiero – 100 Fly, 100 Back & 200 Fly

Casas – 200 IM, 100 Back & 200 Back

Quah – 200 IM, 100 Fly & 200 Fly

Rooney – 50 Free, 100 Fly & 100 Free

After scratching the list to 235 swimmers, there’s still one more glaring gorilla in the room: this leaves the Texas men with 24 qualifiers.

Texas’ 24 Qualifiers:

Swimmer Team Post-Assumption Rank Event Krueger, Daniel TEX 1 100 Freestyle SCY Male Rooney, Maxime TEX 1 100 Butterfly SCY Male Katz, Austin TEX 2 200 Backstroke SCY Male Kibler, Drew TEX 2 200 Freestyle SCY Male Pomajevich, Sam TEX 3 200 Butterfly SCY Male Willenbring, Matt TEX 3 200 Individual Medley SCY Male Vines, Braden TEX 4 400 Individual Medley SCY Male Harty, Ryan TEX 4 200 Individual Medley SCY Male Jiang, Alvin TEX 5 100 Butterfly SCY Male Corbeau, Caspar TEX 7 200 Breaststroke SCY Male Foster, Jake TEX 8 400 Individual Medley SCY Male Collins, Jack TEX 9 1650 Freestyle SCY Male Staka, Chris TEX 12 100 Backstroke SCY Male Artmann, Josh TEX 12 200 Backstroke SCY Male Yeager, Chris TEX 14 1650 Freestyle SCY Male Zettle, Alex TEX 15 500 Freestyle SCY Male Larson, Johnthomas TEX 19 500 Freestyle SCY Male Park, Jason TEX 19 100 Backstroke SCY Male Scheinfeld, Charlie TEX 20 100 Breaststroke SCY Male Larson, Peter TEX 21 200 Freestyle SCY Male Varozza, Preston TEX 21 100 Backstroke SCY Male Koustik, Andrew TEX 24 200 Butterfly SCY Male Harder, Ethan TEX 24 200 Backstroke SCY Male Neri, Parker TEX 25 1650 Freestyle SCY Male

The really tricky part here is that each team can only take 18 roster spots to the NCAA Championships. That means, for Tuesday, we’ll expect Texas to have to cut 6 of these guys, before probably dropping 1 or 2 more later in the process after Texas’ divers are confirmed (each diver counts as 1/2 of a spot).

This was the biggest and fuzziest assumption we had to make, because we don’t know what Texas head coach Eddie Reese knows about training, injuries, and taper schedules.

The first guess we’re making is that Charlie Scheinfeld, in spite of not having as good of a season this year as last year, will be on the roster. We could be very wrong, but it’s the assumption we’re making.

After that, we’ve simply gone through and made the cut of the 6 lowest-ranked swimmers on Texas’ roster: Jason Park, Peter Larson, Preston Varozza, Andrew Koustik, Ethan Harder, and Parker Neri.

That gives us the grand total of most event cut-lines falling at 29, with one event jumping into 30.

Final Prognostication:

Event Last Invite Time Last Swimmer in Team 50 Freestyle SCY Male 27 * 19.32 Dillon Downing, Thomas Hallock, Albert Gwo Georgia, Virginia Tech, Columbia 100 Freestyle SCY Male 29* 42.57 John Mitchell, Andrej Barna Kentucky, Louisville 200 Freestyle SCY Male 29 1:34.07 Jack Dahlgren Missouri 500 Freestyle SCY Male 30 4:16.50 Will Roberts Michigan 1650 Freestyle SCY Male 29 14:56.39 Nico Hernandez-Tome Alabama 100 Backstroke SCY Male 29 46.21 Matthew Menke Alabama 200 Backstroke SCY Male 29 1:41.50 Benjamin ho Stanford 100 Breaststroke SCY Male 29 52.46 Zachary Nelson Air Force 200 Breaststroke SCY Male 29 1:53.88 Caio Pumputis Georgia Tech 100 Butterfly SCY Male 29* 45.97 Eric Fraiser, Max McCusker Florida, Florida State 200 Butterfly SCY Male 29 1:43.10 Van Mathias Indiana 200 Individual Medley SCY Male 29 1:43.79 Etay Gurevich Arizona 400 Individual Medley SCY Male 29 3:44.38 Andrew Abruzzo Georgia

* – indicates a tie for the last spot in this event

Note that the swimmers listed on the table aren’t necessarily ‘on the bubble,’ because they may have another higher rank in a different event. The names are listed simply to help make it easier for those looking to see if a certain athlete got in to identify their swimmer’s spot in the adjusted rankings.

Consider this one more piece of information to fret about, or to calm your nerves, depending on the situation of the athletes on your favorite team, for the next 24 hours, until the picture becomes more clear.