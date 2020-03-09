Update: Nation Of Italy On Travel Lockdown Due to Coronavirus

You can read full coverage of the coronavirus impact on Italy on SwimSwam Italia.

Updated since original publishing:

As of Monday, March 9th, Italy has become the first nation to place its entire territory under quarantine in an effort to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the ‘red zone’ quarantine previously only applicable to the north of Italy will now be imposed on the entire nation, meaning travel to, from and within Italy is only possible if ‘demonstrably necessary for work or health reasons.’

Per The Wall Street Journal ($), the nationwide quarantine also means employees are urged to take vacation and stay home; bars and restaurants must close at 6pm; and virtually all public gatherings are banned. Additionally, people must keep a distance of at least one meter (3 feet) between themselves at all gathering places.

“I decided to adopt even stronger, stricter measures to be able to contain the spread of the virus as much as possible,” Mr. Conte said at a news conference. “I’m aware of how serious this is, but I am forced to intervene even more decisively to protect all of us, and especially those who are more weak and vulnerable.”

As of Monday, 9,172 cases of infection within Italy had been confirmed, of whom 463 had died.

Original Article:

The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is continually unfolding, as we reported today that the Italian Olympic Trials originally slated to begin on March 17th have been cancelled. Additionally, Italian teams are restricted from competing at international events, although the specific data parameters are not yet spelled out.

These measures were taken after the Italian government had enacted new, stricter restrictions on travel within the nation due to the COVID-19 conditions. This involved defining a ‘red zone’, which blocked all travel to and from Itay’s northern regions in the heart of the country’s outbreak.

However, starting Tuesday, March 10th, athletes ‘of national interest’ will be able to return to train in the Lazio region. This means that certain athletes, despite living in the red zone, will be able to leave and train in the general area around the city of Rome as long as they provide certification they are in good health.

The specific ordinance, which you can read here, specifies the following:

Professional and non-professional athletes recognized by the respective federations of national interest are authorized to carry out training sessions at sports facilities (in the manner indicated by art.2, letter g of the Prime Minister’s Decree of 8 March 2020).

Among those who train in Lazio include Gregorio Paltrinieri, Gabriele Detti and Simona Quadarella.