Italian Olympic Trials, International Travel Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

You can read full coverage of the coronavirus impact on Italy on SwimSwam Italia.

Yesterday we reported that the Italian government had enacted new, stricter restrictions on travel within the nation due to the coronavirus outbreak. This involved defining a ‘red zone’, which blocked all travel to and from Itay’s northern regions in the heart of the country’s outbreak.

However, taking things one step further specific to swimming, today the Italian Swimming Federation (Federnuoto) has officially cancelled the Olympic Trials meet originally scheduled for March 17th – March 21st.

Additionally, teams are restricted from competing at international events. The specific data parameters are not yet spelled out.

Per its official press release, which you can read here the Italian Swimming Federation has instructed the following concerning upcoming competitions:

ALL NATIONAL EVENTS SUSPENDED

For the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency by COVID-19 , by the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 8 March 2020 and by the different ordinances issued by the Regions and Municipalities, also in compliance with the aforementioned Decree; assessed the consequent impossibility of guaranteeing continuity and homogeneity in the preparation of the athletes in the national territory, the Italian Swimming Federation announces that it has ordered the suspension of the following national events:

National water polo championships for men and women A1 series until further notice

absolute indoor open dives scheduled from 13 to 15 March in Turin

Absolute indoor cross-country swimming championships scheduled for 15 and 16 March in Riccione

Swimming Absolutes scheduled from March 17th to 21st and Final of the National Swimming Team Championship

Bremen Cup of 22 March, both in Riccione;

National youth swimming criterias scheduled from 3 to 8 April in Riccione;

National Championships beginners categories A and synchronized swimming girls scheduled in Rome on 4 and 5 April.

The Italian Swimming Federation – reiterating its obsequious and scrupulous respect for government directives – will communicate shortly how it intends to proceed with regard to the possible adjustments to the calendar of national competitions and the criteria for participation in national and international activities.