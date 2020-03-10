14-Yr-Old Lucas Breaks Grieshop’s Record with 1:38 200 FR as Lakeside Wins TAGs

2020 TEXAS AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TOP 10 COMBINED TEAM SCORES

Lakeside Aquatic Club 2,259.5 Nitro Swimming 1,831.5 North Texas Nadadores 1,255.5 Texas Ford Aquatics 996 Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club 978 Magnolia Aquatic Club 917 Alamo Area Aquatic Association 906.5 Metroplex Aquatics 869.5 Swim Streamline at Northampton 718 The Woodlands Swim Team 680

The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys and girls raced to the combined team title last weekend at the Texas Age Group Championships. Nitro Swimming earned a runner-up finish, with North Texas Nadadores landed 3rd. Texas Ford Aquatics edged our Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club to round out the top 5.

13-14 Boys Highlights

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Cooper Lucas was smashing record left and right. He took down a trio of records that were formerly set by World Junior Champion and Cal All-American Sean Grieshop. Lucas dropped 2.5 seconds in the 200 free with a 1:38.58, taking over a second off Grieshop’s 2013 record.

Lucas was a little off his best from Winter Juniors in the 400 IM, but still knocked over 4 seconds off Greishop’s record there with a 3:53.31. In the 500 free, he was a second off his best from Winter Juniors, but his 4:27.87 was over a second under Grieshop’s 2013 record.

In the 1000 free, Lucas dropped over 10 seconds in 9:04.39 to take down the former mark of 9:22.78 set by Levi Sandidge last season. He swept the distance events with a 15:39.02 in the mile. Lucas made another big drop in the 200 fly, taking 3 seconds off his best in 1:47.34. That cleared the former record set by Jaden Luo (1:51.06) in 2018 by a long shot. He narrowly missed the 200 IM record by 2 tenths in a lifetime best 1:51.64.

The Nitro boys took down the TAGS Record in the 800 free relay. Jeremy Kelly dropped 2.5 seconds to lead them off in 1:40.69. Kaden Alarcon (1:43.71) and Oliver Rowe (1:49.28) took on the middle legs. Daniel Bishop then sealed the victory with a 1:45.98 anchor split. Their 6:59.66 blew away the old record (7:05.65) set by Nitro in 2016. Kelly was the high point runner-up. He won the 50 free individually in a lifetime best 21.38.

13-14 Girls Highlights

Metroplex’s 13-year-old Camille Murray, the high point runner-up, set a new TAGS Record in the 100 fly. She was just 5 hundredths shy of her best from January in 54.86. That took down the mark set by Kit Kat Zenick in 2016. She was just off the record in the 100 back, shaving a few tenths off her best in 55.33. Murray also dropped 5 seconds in the 200 fly to win in 2:01.07. She broke 2:00 for the first time in the 200 back as she won in 1:59.06.

The 50 free saw a close contest between City of Richardson’s Campbell Chase and Alamo Area’s Jada Scott. Chase dropped half a second, winning the final in 23.26 to come within 2 tenths of the TAGS Record. Scott, the high point winner, was just 8 hundredths shy of her best in 23.35.

Nitro took down the TAGS Record in the 200 free relay. Sasha Dauletau led off in 24.33, taking a few tenths off her best. Avery Mehok (23.80), Norah Cullicott (24.05), and Trinity Hoang (23.31) followed as they won in 1:35.49. That took a few tenths off the record set by Dads Club last season.

11-12 Boys Highlights

High point winner Luke Garrett of Lakeside won 6 events. Garrett clipped his best in the 50 free, winning in 23.34. He swept the sprints, breaking 50 for the first time with a 49.85 in the 100 free. Garrett took the 100 fly title in a personal best 55.08. He also won the 50 fly (25.47), 100 free (1:48.14), and 500 free (4:50.18)

Lakeside Aquatic Club took down a pair of relay records. Garrett led off the winning 400 medley relay (3:57.27) in 57.84. He was joined by teammates Dallas Jones (breast- 1:07.55), Sherwin Xu (fly- 58.12), and Hayato Go (free- 53.76) as they took 3 tenths off the record set by The Woodlands Swim Team in 2017. They tied the 10-year-old TAGS Record in the 400 free relay with a 3:33.59. Go led off in 53.55, handing off to Viktor Zheng (55.79). Garrett came through with a 50.00 on the 3rd leg, while Xu anchored in 54.25.

High point runner-up Cruz Eklund of Aquatex dropped over a second as he won the 100 IM in 58.33. Eklund swept the backstroke races. He was just a tenth off his best as he won the 100 back in 56.21. He put up best times in the 50 back (26.24) and 200 back (2:00.93).

11-12 Girls Highlights

Texas Ford’s Izabella Oushalkas narrowly missed a couple of records as she won high point. She dropped a personal best 27.18 in the 50 back to miss Lucie Nordmann‘s 2013 record by just 3 tenths. She was within 4 tenths of Nordmann’s 100 back record in a lifetime best 57.69. Oushalkas swept the backstrokes, clocking a 2:07.21. She also won the 100 IM in a lifetime best 1:00.09 and won the 200 IM (2:09.77).

High point runner-up Carolina Mauldin of Alamo Area made a 20-second drop in the 500 free, winning the race in 5:04.13. That wasn’t her only massive drop. She dropped 15 seconds as she won the 200 fly in 2:07.47. Her winning time of 1:55.88 in the 200 free was a best by 4 seconds. Mauldin also dropped over a second to win the 100 fly in 57.82.

Metroplex took down a pair of TAGS Records in the freestyle relays. They broke a 5-year-old record formerly held by The Woodlands with a 1:41.08 in the 200 free relay. Rebekah Gurley led off in 25.58, followed by Ella Gotham (25.39), Kate Luong (25.32), and Katelynn Zhou (24.79). They put up a record-setting 3:39.69 in the 400 free relay. Gurley led off in 55.67. Gotham (54.44) and Luong (54.91) took on the middle legs, while Zhou anchored in 54.67.

10 & Under Boys and Girls Highlights

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Lily Andruss put up a new TAGS Record in the 500 free. She dropped 6 seconds in 5:24.23. That took 4 seconds off the former record set by Pearl Reagler in 2015. Andruss also won the 200 free (2:03.56), 100 fly (1:03.97), and 100 free (57.86). She set lifetime bests in each of those events.

Conroe Area’s Aaron Williams, the boys’ high point winner, won 5 individual events. Williams knocked almost a second off his 200 IM best to win it in 2:20.73. He clipped a few tenths off his 100 free time as he won that race in 58.55. Williams also won the 200 free (2:04.93), 500 free (5:29.33), and 100 fly (1:04.21).

ALL HIGH POINT WINNERS/RUNNER-UPS