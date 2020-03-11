Olympic-Qualifier South American C’ships Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Confederacion Argentina de Desportes Argentina (CADDA) has announced that the South American Swimming Championships slated for later this month have been cancelled.

Along with the National Entity of High Sports Performance (ENARD), the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) and the Ministry of Sports of the Nation (SDN), CADDA has posted a notice on its site that the Olympic-qualifying meet has been canceled due to the emerging situation of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Championships are a biannual event, with the last edition having taken place in 2018 in Trujillo, Peru. The Championships serve as the primary means for many South American countries to earn their roster spots for the year’s Olympic Games. No contingency plans for additional qualification opportunities have been published on the Argentine Swimming site at this time.

This year’s meet was originally set to take place Wednesday, March 25th – Sunday, March 29th in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but is now suffering the same fate as the Italian Olympic Trials, the United States’ YMCA Nationals, the Bergen Swim Festival and more notable meets that have been cancelled due to the worldwide viral outbreak.

Per Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center Map, there have been 19 COVID-19 cases reported within Argentina, resulting in 1 death as of the date of publishing.