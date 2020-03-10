King County, Home to Major COVID-19 Outbreak, Cancels Federal Way Sectionals

Speedo Senior Sectionals at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center been canceled by the facility, Pacific Northwest Swimming announced Tuesday. King County is the owner and operator of the pool Federal Way, WA, as well as the local health authority.

“Meet Director will send more information later, but knew some were getting on a flight this afternoon,” the LSC posted on its website.

On Sunday, meet director Suzanne Rychlik and referee Michael Davis released an “update” saying that no decision had been made, but that postponement would not be possible – only cancelation.

That update included the following:

The Reality : While the King County Aquatic Center remains open and there are no required event cancelations, the reality is that it could happen at any time between now and the end of the event. There will be no refunds for travel or meet related expenses. The situation is very fluid, and it could change instantly. We want you to be aware that this is a possibility. Why haven’t you rescheduled or canceled? We have received a small number of emails from families asking why we have we not canceled/postponed the meet. The reality is that there is no way to postpone the meet so cancelation would be the only option.

King County has seen the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of anywhere in the country at 116 (there have been 22 deaths as of Tuesday). Many of the cases have occurred at a nursing home called Life Care Center in Kirkland, WA, where there have been 31 positive tests.

The facility in Federal Way also hosted the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships for both women and men over the past two weeks.