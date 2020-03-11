Nordic Swim Tour Down One Stop As Bergen Cancels Due To Coronavirus

The annual Nordic Swimming Tour is set to kick-off this month, but there is already a disruption due to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The Nordic Tour typically consists of a trio of meets including Helsinki Swim Meet (Finland), the Bergen Swim Festival (Norway) and the Swim Open Stockholm (Sweden).

Although the first top, the Helsinki Swim Meet scheduled for March 25th and 26th is slated to go on as planned, stop #2 in Bergen has been cancelled.

Scheduled for March 28th-30th, the Bergen Swim Festival saw organisers post the following message today:

Following recommendations given by FHI (Norwegian Institute of Public Health) and orders from Bergen County with regards to COVID-19 Bergen Swim Festival 2020- March 28-30th is cancelled. We apologize for the cancellation, but the health of our competitors, volunteers and all involved must come first.

Per Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, at the time of publishing, there have been 400 cases of COVID-19 reported within the nation.

The Bergen Swim Festival was sanctioned as an official Olympic-qualifying meet, leaving some Olympic hopefuls with one less opportunity to nail a Tokyo-worthy time. Swimmers appearing on the entry lists included Germans to the tune of Philip Heintz, Marco Koch and Jessica Steiger, along with Norwegian natives Henrik Christiansen and Tomoe Hvas.

The Helsinki Swim Meet says on its site that the meet intends to go on, citing that, “according to Finnish institute for health and welfare the epidemic area covers mainland China, Iran, South Korea and regions in Italy. The situation is nevertheless subject to ongoing assessment.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) is not recommending any specific measures to tourists nor any restrictions on travel or international trade.

“All of the cases found in Finland have been mild.

“Finnish Swimming Association is monitoring the situation through Finnish institute for health and welfare announcements. Finnish Swimming Association is also cooperating with National Olympic Committee specialists. At this point we don’t see that there are reasons to change Arena Helsinki Swim Meet arrangements.”

The Swim Open Stockholm is also still on schedule for April 3rd-6th.