No Spectators, But Swimming Still On At NIC Championship (PREVIEW)

2020 CSCAA National Invitational Championship

March 12-15, 2020

Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio

The 2020 CSCAA National Invitational Championship, a meet designed to bring together the best non-NCAA qualifiers in the country, is set to kick off on Thursday from Cleveland State University.

This is the fifth edition of the meet, and the second straight hosted at CSU. After the first two competitions took place in 2014 and 2015, it went on a two-year hiatus before being revived in April of 2017. This happened because the meet received official exempt status from the NCAA, allowing the meet to grow while not being limited by season-length limitations. The meet gives the non-qualifiers a final taper meet of the season.

This year’s meet has 51 schools entered, down from the 59 that competed in 2019 (which was an all-time high). In 2018, there were 40 schools.

Swimmers and relays can automatically qualify for the meet by winning their respective event at a D1 collegiate conference championship meet. Individuals and relays will also be eligible to compete if they attain a CSCAA ‘A’ standard during the qualifying period. The full criteria and time standards can be found here.

Last season, Akron came out on top on the women’s side with 637.5 points, edging Rice (617). For the men it was Indiana with the highest total at 763, followed by CBU (608.5) and TCU (535).

A few notable names entered this year include Connor Lamastra of Dartmouth, Hunter Armstrong of WVU and Sarah Watson of Akron.

Based on recommendations made by the State Of Ohio, spectators will not be permitted to attend the meet as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. No cases of the virus have been detected on campus.

We’ve seen certain meets get cancelled entirely due to the virus, including the YMCA Short Course Nationals and the Italian Olympic Trials.