59 Schools, Including Indiana and Ohio State, Entered in 2019 NIC Meet

The 2019 CSCAA National Invitational Championship, a meet hosted by the CSCAA as a next-tier championship meet for swimmers who don’t qualify for NCAAs, similar to the NIT in basketball, will begin on Thursday evening in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the 2nd edition of the meet, after the opening act last season was hosted by the US Naval Academy.

The meet was held for the first time in 2014, and again in 2015, and then went on hiatus in 2 years. It was revived when, in April of 2017 received official exempt status from the NCAA, which allowed the meet to grow unencumbered by season-length limitations for its 2018 return. Over the last 2 seasons, that has happened, with some schools now painting the event as a ‘target meet’ of their seasons, with entries in some women’s events approaching 100 swimmers.

This year, a number of Power 5 schools have jumped into the mix. That includes Indiana University, the Big Ten men’s and women’s champions, who have qualified 23 swimmers for individual events at NCAAs. While the Hoosiers’ top names will be preparing to race in a few weeks in Austin, some of their best non-NCAA qualifiers will be in Cleveland instead. That includes names like Maria Heitmann, who is the top seed in the 200 free (1:45.74) and 500 free (4:42.45) and who last year earned Honorable Mention All-America status as a member of Indiana’s 800 free relay at NCAAs. Spencer Lehman, Thomas Vanderbrook, Gary Kostbade, Abigail Kirkpatrick, Jacob Steele, and Cory Gamardella are also among the near-miss Hoosiers who will carry top seeds into the CSCAA meet.

They’ll be joined by other Power 5 teams like Ohio State, TCU, and South Carolina at the meet. Ohio State’s entries include Nick Hogsed, who like Heitmann earned Honorable Mention All-America status last season as part of an 800 free relay.

This lines them up against swimmers from many of the top mid-major programs in the country which have historically been the focal points of the meet. Denver, Akron, Boise State, Rice, Grand Canyon, Oakland, Army, and the defending champions from Florida International (women) and Navy (men) will all also send teams to the meet, among many others.

In total, 59 schools will participate in the meet, which is a huge jump from last season where 40 teams participated. This will be the largest NIC to date.

