Kunert of Queens Sets D2 Record in 1000 Free on Day 1 of 2019 NCAAs

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury

Meet: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury

Podium:

Alex Kunert, Queens – 8:56.76 Adam Rosipal, Indy – 9:03.08 Luke Erwee, Queens – 9:04.37 Nathan Sawicki, Delta State – 9:07.69 Tim Samuelsen, Missouri S&T – 9:09.38 Andrew Woinoski, Simon Fraser – 9:09.87 Mackenzie Hamill, Simon Fraser – 9:11.59 Jan Hanzal, Lindenwood – 9:13.05

Queens freshman Alex Kunert took down a meet and NCAA Division II Record in the 1000 free that had stood since 2009 when Mitch Snyder of Drury went 8:57.06. Kunert was unchallenged from start to finish, setting his own pace and ending up winning by over 6 seconds.

Kunert swims everything from the 50 through the 1000 and while he professes to prefer the 100 to the 1000, he has been continually improving at the distance since beginning his freshman year at Queens last fall. Kunert recorded his first official 1000 in January at the Duke-Queens-William & Mary double dual meet. There, he went 9:13.48 to win the event. His next 1000 was at Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships a month later. Kunert broke the meet record going 8:58.46. His two halves at BMCs were 4:25.54 / 4:32.74. At NCAAs, he took it out 3.28 seconds faster and came home 1.76 seconds slower, 4:22.26 / 4:34.50.