2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 13 – Saturday, March 16, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Queens (4x) (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Event Schedule
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
- Championship Central
Day Four
Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- NCAA DII: 16:17.66 3/15/2008 Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St
- Meet: 16:17.66 3/15/2008 Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St
Podium:
- Georgia Wright, West Chester – 16:20.05
- Francesca Bains, Queens (NC) – 16:25.32
- Emma Sundstedt, Nova S’eastern – 16:30.53
- Melina Goebel, Grand Valley – 16:38.98
- Sarah Reamy, Queens (NC) – 16:48.43
- Caroline Jouisse, Delta State – 16:50.94
- Ellie Dean, Wayne State – 16:53.43
- Kate Agger, Wingate – 16:56.50
Double defending champion Georgia Wright of West Chester won the 1650 free with her best time yet, coming within 2.5 seconds of breaking the NCAA Division II record with 16:20.05. She split her 500s evenly with 4:57/4:59/4:57. Wright also won the 500 free and 1000 free in Indianapolis this weekend. Francesca Bains of Queens finished second with 16:25.32. Nova Southeastern sophomore Emma Sunstedt, who had led the first half of the race, took third in 16:30.53. Grand Valley junior Melina Goebel went 16:38.98 from out in lane 1, taking more than 10 seconds off her seed time. Queens junior Sarah Reamy was 5th with 16:48.43.
Delta State senior Caroline Jouisse, Wayne State senior Ellie Dean, and Wingate freshman Kate Agger rounded out the podium. They were the three fastest performances of the morning sessions.
Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals
- NCAA DII: 48.36 3/16/2019 Polina Lapshina, Queens
- Meet: 48.36 3/16/2019 Polina Lapshina, Queens
Podium:
Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals
- NCAA DII: 1:54.48 3/11/2017 Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC)
- Meet: 1:54.48 3/11/2017 Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC)
Podium:
Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals
- NCAA DII: 2:09.12 3/11/2017 Bailee Nunn, Drury
- Meet: 2:09.12 3/11/2017 Bailee Nunn, Drury
Podium:
Women’s 3 Meter Diving Prelims – Finals
- NCAA DII: 555.70 3/14/2015 Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State
- Meet: 555.70 3/14/2015 Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State
Podium:
Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Finals
- NCAA DII: 3:18.04 3/17/2018 Queens (NC) (M Stevens, K Dobson, W Dollmayer, M Prayson)
- Meet: 3:18.04 3/17/2018 Queens (NC) (M Stevens, K Dobson, W Dollmayer, M Prayson)
Podium:
