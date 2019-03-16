The Adam Peaty Lion Roars With In-Season 58.73 At Edinburgh

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Britain’s Olympic lion Adam Peaty already turned heads when he punched a morning 100m breaststroke time of 59.94 in heats of the Edinburgh International Swim Meet. But, the 24-year-old Loughborough World Record holder took things to yet another level tonight by dipping under the 59-second threshold.

Stopping the clock at a mighty 58.73, Peaty rockets himself up to the #1 spot in the world with this in-season effort. His mark tonight also checks-in as the 22nd fastest performance of all-time with the Brit now holding 18 of the fastest 25 time on that list.

Also putting up a very positive performance was teammate James Wilby, who hit the wall in 59.23 to claim the 23rd fastest time ever in the event. His outing this evening in Edinburgh laid waste to the 59.43 he produced on the Gold Coast for silver behind Peaty in this event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Wilby now moves into the #2 slot in this season’s world rankings, displacing Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki to #3 at the moment.

Post-swim, Peaty stated, “This was a real confidence boost for me because I didn’t think I’d get anywhere near that. I’m stronger than ever in training but now it’s about resting up and seeing where we get mid-season. Here I didn’t think I’d get into that number one ranking spot.”

And for Wilby, the bonafide talent said,

“I’m pretty happy with that. This is my second competition on the trot – I did Iowa last week and this one this week and I’m really happy to be consistently around these times, especially after all the travel.

“This cycle last year was really good for me, winning the Commonwealth Games, so I’m just looking to make incremental improvements on that, with the long term goal being Tokyo. With the work that’s being going on in the pool and the gym, and balancing University, I’m really happy with the position we’re in this far out from trials.”

Quotes courtesy of British Swimming.