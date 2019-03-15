Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas, Guy & Wilby Look Strong On Edinburgh Day 1 Prelims

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Day 1 Prelims Highlights

Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas kicked off her Edinburgh International Swim Meet campaign with a strong swim in the women’s 200m fly heats. The 28-year-old powered her way to the top seed in a solid 2:09.80, beating the morning filed by well over 2 seconds to claim lane 4 for tonight’s final.

Her time tonight already checks-in as her season best and lands Thomas in the 10th spot among the world’s fastest thus far.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY

FranziskaGER
HENTKE
11/21
2.06.50
2Yui
OHASHI		JP2.07.0311/21
3Hali
FLICKINGER		USA2.07.1003/07
4Suzuka
HASEGAWA		JPN2.08.2611/21
5Miyu
NAKANO		JPN2.08.3210/13
6Jiamin
ZHU		CHN2.09.4710/08
7Nao
KOBAYASHI		JPN2.09.7009/01
8Liliana
SZILAGYI		HUN2.09.7301/25
8Laura
STEPHENS		GBR2.09.7301/25
10Sehyeon
AN		KOR2.09.8510/13
View Top 26»

Olympians James Guy, Stephen Milne and Duncan Scott were all represented in the men’s 200m free heats, with Guy taking the top spot in the only sub-1:50 outing of the morning. Registering a time of 1:49.95, Guy will be the man to beat this evening, with Milne and Scott flanking him with morning efforts of 1:50.13 and 1:50.50, respectively.

Breaststroking ace James Wilby was also in the water this morning, taking the men’s 200m breast pole position in a time of 2:11.46. Wilby has already been as fast as 2:09.71 this season, breaking the British Universities & Colleges Championships Record just last month.

