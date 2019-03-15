Thomas, Guy & Wilby Look Strong On Edinburgh Day 1 Prelims

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- LCM
Day 1 Prelims Highlights
Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas kicked off her Edinburgh International Swim Meet campaign with a strong swim in the women’s 200m fly heats. The 28-year-old powered her way to the top seed in a solid 2:09.80, beating the morning filed by well over 2 seconds to claim lane 4 for tonight’s final.
Her time tonight already checks-in as her season best and lands Thomas in the 10th spot among the world’s fastest thus far.
Olympians James Guy, Stephen Milne and Duncan Scott were all represented in the men’s 200m free heats, with Guy taking the top spot in the only sub-1:50 outing of the morning. Registering a time of 1:49.95, Guy will be the man to beat this evening, with Milne and Scott flanking him with morning efforts of 1:50.13 and 1:50.50, respectively.
Breaststroking ace James Wilby was also in the water this morning, taking the men’s 200m breast pole position in a time of 2:11.46. Wilby has already been as fast as 2:09.71 this season, breaking the British Universities & Colleges Championships Record just last month.
