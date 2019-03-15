Thomas, Guy & Wilby Look Strong On Edinburgh Day 1 Prelims

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Day 1 Prelims Highlights

Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas kicked off her Edinburgh International Swim Meet campaign with a strong swim in the women’s 200m fly heats. The 28-year-old powered her way to the top seed in a solid 2:09.80, beating the morning filed by well over 2 seconds to claim lane 4 for tonight’s final.

Her time tonight already checks-in as her season best and lands Thomas in the 10th spot among the world’s fastest thus far.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY Franziska GER

HENTKE 2 Yui

OHASHI JP 2.07.03 3 Hali

FLICKINGER USA 2.07.10 4 Suzuka

HASEGAWA JPN 2.08.26 5 Miyu

NAKANO JPN 2.08.32 6 Jiamin

ZHU CHN 2.09.47 7 Nao

KOBAYASHI JPN 2.09.70 8 Liliana

SZILAGYI HUN 2.09.73 8 Laura

STEPHENS GBR 2.09.73 10 Sehyeon

AN KOR 2.09.85 View Top 26»

Olympians James Guy, Stephen Milne and Duncan Scott were all represented in the men’s 200m free heats, with Guy taking the top spot in the only sub-1:50 outing of the morning. Registering a time of 1:49.95, Guy will be the man to beat this evening, with Milne and Scott flanking him with morning efforts of 1:50.13 and 1:50.50, respectively.

Breaststroking ace James Wilby was also in the water this morning, taking the men’s 200m breast pole position in a time of 2:11.46. Wilby has already been as fast as 2:09.71 this season, breaking the British Universities & Colleges Championships Record just last month.