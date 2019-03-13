Ottesen Joins British Crew At Edinburgh Itn’l This Weekend

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The Edinburgh International Swim Meet is truly living up to the ‘international’ part of its namesake, as athletes from Spain, Denmark and beyond will be joining a strong British contingency at the Royal Commonwealth Pool this weekend. The meet is FINA-sanctioned as a qualifying meet for this year’s World Championships, while it is also licensed with World Para Swimming where times can be used to claim records, as well as enter WPS World Series Events.

The 100m and 200m events in all strokes and 200m IM will be swim with open, B and junior finals, while the 50m events in all strokes will be swum in a skins-format for the open age category. The skins will go from field to 8 swimmers then to 6, 4, 3, 2 until a final winner is determined.

A couple of athletes will be making their comebacks to racing in Edinburgh this weekend, including home nation Olympian Hannah MileyMiley underwent ankle surgery late last year. and has been steadily increasing her training load and racing repertoire on her run to Gwangju. She’s entered in a typical-monster schedule of 7 events here, including the 200m fly, 200m free, 400m free, 100m breast, 200m breast, 200m IM and 400m IM.

Danish relay medalist from Rio, Jeanette Ottesen, had been out of the pool for several months since the birth of her daughter in December 2017. She’s been chipping away at getting back to her prime, including competing domestically periodically since last summer. In July 2018, Ottesen put up a very respectable 26.19 50m free/26.75 50m fly combo in Odense, but has already laid waste to those marks as the time passes.

This year in Lyngby, Ottesen produced a 26.61 50m fly and 59.60 100m fly, while also throwing down a 26.20 50m fly and 25.16 50m free just one month later. Her trajectory has her in line to make an impact here in Edinburgh as she takes on the 100m free, 50m fly and 100m fly.

Additional notable line-ups include the typical 50m/100m breast for Olympic champion Adam Peaty, while James Guy will try to take care of the 50m/100m/200m fly and 200m free events. Commonwealth Games extraordinaire, Duncan Scott of the University of Stirling, will be in the water contesting 6 individual events including the 50m/100m/200m free, the 100m/200m fly and the 200m IM events.

A sampling of competitors across powerhouse clubs and visiting nations is below:

Swansea – Daniel Jervis, Alys Thomas

Bath – Tom Derbyshire, Jess Fullalove, Calum Jarvis, Cameron Kurle, Tom Dean, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor

Nation of Spain – Africa Zamorano, Lidon Munoz, Joan Pons, Melani Costa, Jessica Vall

Loughborough – Harriet West, Luke Greenbank, James Wilby, Sarah Vasey

Plymouth Leander – Laura Stephens

Perth City – Stephen Milne

Ellesmere Titans – Freya Anderson

Nation of Denmark – Perniille Blume, Julie Jenson, Signe Bro, Emilie Beckmann, Viktor Bromer

City of Derby – Greg Butler

Sheffield – Max Litchfield, Joe Litchfield

Edinburgh – Lucy Hope, Tain Bruce, David Cumberlidge, Jack Thorpe, Kathryn Greenslade

University of Stirling – Cassie Wild, Kathleen Dawson, Craig Benson, Ross Murdoch, Craig McNally, Keanna MacInnes, Aimee Willmott