FINIS Signs World Record Holder Shayna Jack

FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swimming innovation, is proud to announce the signing of world record holder Shayna Jack. The rising Australian sprinter signed a long-term deal with the leading swim brand that extends through the 2020 Olympic Games.

“I am very excited to be working with FINIS on my path to Tokyo. FINIS will be a dominant brand in 2020 and I am ready to be at the forefront of their global movement,” says Jack.

“Shayna is an excellent addition to our growing team of professionals,” says CEO and cofounder John Mix. “Her talent and drive stood out to us immediately—we look forward to supporting her breakthrough journey to the 2020 Olympic Games.”

At the age of 20, Jack is one of the youngest athletes on the Australian national team. She made her entrance into international competition in 2017 with two silver and two bronze medals at World Championships in Budapest. Since then, she has continued making waves at the international level, including a world record performance in the 4×100 LCM freestyle relay at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Jack currently lives and trains in Queensland. She plans to finish out the rest of her Olympic cycle there.

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic gold medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

