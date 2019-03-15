1376 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2066 Swim Jobs.

ASCA SEEKS APPLICANTS FOR CEO POSITION

ASCA develops and supports professional coaches and quality career opportunities in collaboration with its partners in the world aquatics community. We are an independent professional association based on a central theme of: “Leadership, Education, Certification.” We are dedicated to creating and enhancing solutions that are effective in strengthening and improving the coaching profession, American swimming and World Swimming.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS NEEDED AT BAY CLUB REDWOOD SHORES

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Instructor is responsible for providing private and group swim instruction to clients; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

LIFEGUARDS (SEASONAL AND YEAR ROUND) NEEDED AT BAY CLUB REDWOOD SHORES

The Bay Club Company is a hospitality company. We provide experiences which celebrate a healthy and vibrant lifestyle. Our unique service culture is guided by a set of core values and driven by energy, enthusiasm and dedication.

ALLIGATOR AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Alligator Aquatics is a privately run, not for profit (501c3), USA Swimming club based in Arlington Heights, Illinois which operates primarily out of Prospect, Wheeling, and St. Viator high schools. We have approximately 150 swimmers ages 6 and up, across every skill level from developmental to collegiate swimming. Our mission is to help swimmers of all ability levels achieve their goals and to inspire passion and dedication in our athletes. Alligator Aquatics has a 45 year heritage of developing well rounded, competitive swimmers. The Alligators has an active board, experienced coaching staff of 6, and a committed parent support-base.

AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENT COACH

We are a 501c3 non-profit, coach-run organization. We own and operate our facility and pride ourselves on fostering excellence both in and out of the pool while instilling life lessons such as dedication, sportsmanship and a strong work ethic. Our competitive team is roughly 100 swimmers and we currently have 6 Junior National qualifiers and are a 5-time recipient of USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Bronze Medal.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

SwimLabs Swim School in Sugar Land, TX is currently seeking motivated and determined individuals to join our ever-growing team. Swim Instructors are responsible for providing the best customer service and hospitality to our customers while teaching private and group swim lessons and maintaining a safe and effective learning environment to clients of all ages, skill levels, and diverse backgrounds.

THE FISH – FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, is seeking a full-time swim coach to work with all levels of the program – and to be the primary coach for the 9-12 developmental group. This group is one of the foundations of our program; and is a great opportunity to coach some up and coming young kids with a lot of enthusiasm for the sport.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Y is a cause for strengthening community. We’re more than your local health and fitness club. At the Y, we help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body with our core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility at the heart of everything we do.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

We pride ourselves on unprecedented customer service and connecting water, safety and fun. In essence, we are a traveling swim school in the summer months. We deliver excellent customer service and swim lessons at the clients pool. This is one (important) element of our organization as we quickly expand. Now is your chance to be a part of a rapidly growing business. Due to popular demand we have expanded our lessons to the Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer. We have a rental agreement with a local high school pool to accommodate our Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer clients.

HEAD COACH -SENIOR LEVEL RESPONSIBILITY

Velocity Swimming (VS), (www.velocity-swimming.com) of Wenatchee, Washington (USA) is seeking a dynamic, motivated, and highly skilled Head Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim program in the beautiful Wenatchee Valley. We are seeking an ASCA level 3 or higher Head Coach for our competitive swim club. Velocity Swimming is open to considering the right candidate with equivalent experience.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – 2 POSITIONS (AGE GROUP & SR./JR. SILVER)

CAC is looking for an enthusiastic coach who is eager to play an integral part in the development of our athletes. The assistant coach position will oversee all aspects of their respective programs, including management and running of daily practices all the while supporting the coaching philosophy and direction of the program as established by the head coach. Assistant coaches report directly to the Head Coach. The positions are paid hourly and require approximately 15-18 hours of on deck coaching per week and 1-2 weekend meets per month.

SWIMLABS INSTRUCTOR

Do you love kids and love to swim? If so, SwimLabs Swim School has a job for you! We are a new swim school in the area, and we are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, energetic people to join our team. We teach lessons to all ages and abilities in a unique environment of warm-water pools using visual feedback.

HEAD COACH POSITION – CALVERT AQUATICS CLUB

As our first Head Coach, Pietro, is leaving after three years to pursue life on the West Coast, Calvert Aquatics Club (“CAC”) is seeking applicants for its Head Coach position. Pietro has been our reliable, unwavering leader who helped build this program from the ground up and we appreciate his knowledgeable, consistent leadership. We are seeking a career minded coach who can build upon this foundation and bring the club to even greater heights in the next five years.

SITE HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club is currently accepting resumes for the position of Site Head Age Group Coach. The ideal candidate must demonstrate sound knowledge energy system training, advanced stroke mechanics and the ability to positively motivate and teach swimmers ages for 8-14 years old.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

DAYTON RAIDERS SWIM CLUB (currently a 180 member, USA GOLD MEDAL EXCELLENCE TEAM) is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with our 3 senior groups/athletes, including our national level athletes. We are looking for coaches that have a passion for swimming and enjoy working and developing young people. The Dayton Raiders is a supportive board run organization with a professional staff and motivated athletes.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA – VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

The University of Virginia is a highly competitive Division I program committed to academic and athletic excellence. The Department of Athletics at the University of Virginia is looking to fill the position of Volunteer Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving programs. The University, located in Charlottesville, Virginia, is a selective public institution known for its teaching, research, and public service. The University of Virginia sponsors a twenty-seven sport intercollegiate athletics program, which includes approximately 650 student-athletes.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS

Palo Alto Golf and Country Club is looking for friendly, caring, energetic, and fun loving Swim Instructors, great pays and guaranteed hours. These jobs are ideal for college students, stay-home parents, and professionals. Local or past competitive swimmers, swim instructors are highly desirable. Submit your resume today!

AQUATIC SUPERVISOR/DEVELOPMENTAL COACH VILLAGE OF PLEASANT PRAIRIE RECPLEX, WI

The Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and Patriots Swimming are looking to add a new full time member to their team. This is a great opportunity to join one of the most exciting aquatic staffs in the nation. The RecPlex is home to 40+ aquatic events annually; including LSC Championships, Zone Championships, Speedo Meets, and August 2019 Pan-American Open Water Junior Championships.

CLUB MANAGER

Santa Clara Swim Club is seeking a full-time Club Manager to support the Head Coach/CEO and Board of Directors. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, general club management, club communications, human resources, and managing the activities of all managers and administrative staff.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACHES

Established in 2012, Beach Cities Swimming has made it to the National Stage in swimming in a very short time, earning Bronze and Silver Medal Status in the last years in a row. We’re looking for coaches who want to be a part of The High Performance Team in the South Bay. We are proud of what we have done is such a short time and are looking for energetic professional swim coaches. We are located in Redondo Beach California.

ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB – FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Zionsville Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with both age group & senior athletes. We are looking for coaches that have a love of swimming and enjoy helping develop young people. Zionsville SC has a supportive community, a professional coaching staff and motivated athletes.

PROFESSOR OF KINESIOLOGY, AQUATICS ASSISTANT COACH (FULL-TIME, TENURE-TRACK)

First Review of Applications: Complete application packets will be accepted until the position is filled; however, those submitted by 11:59 p.m. (PST ) on April 1, 2019 are assured consideration.

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE SWIMMING COACH & AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Full time, year round position responsible for providing training and guidance to foster skill development and teamwork among student-athletes, facilitating the integration of athletics into each student’s educational experience. This position is also responsible for overseeing all activities, programs and maintenance of the Kunkel Aquatics Center.

OCEAN PINES SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The Ocean Pines Swim Team (OPST) located in Ocean Pines, Maryland (a few miles from Ocean City) is seeking an enthusiastic, experienced head coach with excellent leadership skills to further develop and expand our existing team. OPST is a non-profit, USA Swim team that offers a competitive swim program for a variety of ages and abilities. The team is coach-led and governed by a Board of Directors.

MYRTHA SEEKS REGIONAL SALES MANAGERS ($50,000-$70,000 RANGE) & REGIONAL SALES AGENTS

Myrtha Pools is looking for people interested in joining our sales force in the USA. Myrtha Pools is currently rapidly growing in every market segment in the commercial pool industry. We have regional openings for full and part time positions, for young and old, coach or non-coach!

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – KING UNIVERSITY MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM TEAM

King University has a Graduate Assistant position available for men’s and women’s swimming. The Graduate Assistant will assist the Head Coach in every aspect of the program. King University is located in Bristol, TN, and participates in NCAA Division II and is a member of Conference Carolinas

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH – SWIMMING (EAST CAMPUS)

UWCSEA has a vacancy at its East Campus for an Assistant Head Coach Swimming position. The successful incumbent will report to Head Swim Coach to help drive the Dragons Team, who are currently International School (mythical) world champions and confidently coach at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles.

SWIM COACH

Reporting to the Head Swim Coach, the incumbent will be responsible for the planning and implementation of training sessions for our most competitive Grade 4-6 students. As a school program, there are also curriculum PE and Learn-to-swim commitments, which are delivered in line with the UWCSEA ethos. This would be an ideal position for an experienced coach of age group swimmers (10-12 years).

GENERAL MANAGER – GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL

Are you looking for a great gig where the work is actually fun? Do you want to work somewhere you can get real job experience and make a difference? Check out Goldfish Swim School! We’re a rapidly growing, award-winning franchise that is not your typical company! We have management positions currently available that can span from a single location to multiple locations in a growing region.

ASSISTANT COACH

The Santa Clara Swim Club, located in the Silicon Valley, is seeking a highly motivated, hard-working individual for a full time coach position. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable about stroke mechanics and have good teaching and communication skills. This individual will also be enthusiastic, patient, and team-oriented.

AQUATICS MANAGER

Under limited supervision, the Aquatics Manager will oversee the indoor pool under the Valley Recreation Department including maintenance, cleanliness, and rental schedule. Manager will oversee part-time lifeguards and swim instructors including scheduling, hiring, and job performances.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH FOR ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. The Race Club’s Primary Focus is on Swimming Technique and the Technical aspects of swimming.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH AND INTRAMURAL DIRECTOR

The Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach and Intramural Director is responsible for assisting the Head Swimming and Diving Coach in recruiting, training, and coaching members of the Hope College Swimming and Diving teams as well as directing the Hope College Intramural Program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Head Age Group Coach of the Connecticut Aquatic Club demonstrates leadership and responsibility for the administration aspects relating to the age group programs of the club. S/he will be involved in all aspects of the CAC program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, training, performance, and safety.

INTERNATIONAL SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION (ISCA) SEEKS WEBMASTER

The International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to creating better athletic performance through science-driven swim coaching education. We are in search of an exceptional candidate to serve as our webmaster and assist in digital content management. The webmaster will be tasked with maintaining the ISCA website and server to meet user needs. He/she will also be responsible for making sites easy to use, attractive and secure.

PERFORMANCE COACH – (AGE 11-16 ELITE TRAINING LEVEL)

The International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) and our network partner, Stars of China (supported and supervised by the Chinese Olympic Committee) are looking for an experienced performance coach to lead an elite Chinese junior training group, based at the Ningbo Sports City Complex in the city of Ningbo, China (with additional training site travel to Beijing, Guangdong, and other sister sites). The coach will be tasked with developing the annual, in-water training program for 30-50 junior national swimmers.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Elgin Cyclones Swim Team is looking for an energetic Senior Coach and Age Group Coach to join our team. This is a part-time position with the possibility of a greater role on the team. This position reports directly to the Aquatic Supervisor.

AGE GROUP/SENIOR GROUP COACH – PART TIME

The Age group/Senior Coach must be willing to spend approximately 20-25 hours on the pool deck each week, assisting the program’s Head Coach with the age group swimmers, as well as the Senior, Zone and Sectional groups. Full attendance at swim meets (1-2 weekends per month) is also required.

