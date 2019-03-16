Peaty Punches 59.94 100 Breast For Breakfast In Edinburgh

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Prelims Highlights

Olympic champion Adam Peaty put his mark on his signature 100m breaststroke event to kick-off day 2 prelims in Edinburgh this morning. The British Lion, who has recently been named leader of the ISL Team in London, crushed a casual time of 59.94 to easily sit atop the prelims throne heading into tonight’s final.

The man split 27.63/32.31 to capture that sub-minute outing, with the next competitor, James Wilby, well back in 1:01.34, at least for this morning.

Peaty has already been as fast as 59.72 this year and is training through this meet with eyes on the British Championships prize to pave his way to Gwangju.

Alys Thomas is looking to collect her 2nd win of the meet, following up on her 200m fly gold from yesterday with a solid swim this morning in the 1fly sprint. Clocking 59.13, Thomas touched ahead of Denmark’s Jeanette Ottesen, who is making her post-baby international meet debut.

Ottesen earned a very respectable morning swim of 59.85 to sit next to Thomas come tonight’s final.

Additional top seeds of the morning came from Spain’s Joan Pons, who snagged a 400m IM effort of 4:23.58, while University of Stirling’s Aimee Willmott claimed top status in the women’s edition in 4:44.54.

Spaniard Jessica Vall took the top spot in the 50m breast in 31.74, while Danish athlete Signe Bro held fast in the women’s 200m free ahead of Freya Anderson. The pair touched in 2:01.80 and 2:02.07 to take the top seeds for tonight’s final.