Guy Gets On 2Free World Rankings Train, While Jervis Nails #1 1500

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Cracking the 1:48 threshold in the men’s 200m freestyle for the first time this season was 2015 World Champion James Guy of National Center Bath. Competing on night 1 of the 2019 Edinburgh International Swim Meet, Guy fired off a solid in-season time of 1:47.66 to beat out both Commonwealth Games multi-medalist Duncan Scott and rising Brit Tom Dean.

Splitting 52.18/55.48, Guy notched the only time under the 1:48 mark, with Scott right behind in 1:48.13. Scott earned bronze in this event on the Gold Coast in a time of 1:46.30. For Dean, the 18-year-old’s personal best rests at the 1:47.38 notched at this year’s British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships.

Guy’s gold medal-garnering effort at the Royal Commonwealth Pool tonight checks the ISL London team member in as the 7th fastest in thee world thus far this season.

Swansea’s Daniel Jervis made things happen in a big way in the men’s 1500m freestyle by becoming just the 2nd man in the world this season to crack the 15:00 barrier. Clocking a winning effort tonight of 14:57.48, 22-year-old Jervis takes over the world rankings throne, displacing the previous top swimmer Jack McLoughlin of Australia. McLoughlin’s time of 14:58.81 from last December now ranks #2.

Jervis won silver in this grueling event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, clocking a personal best of 14:48.67 in the process. His outing tonight registers as the athlete’s 4th fastest time of his career.

Spain’s Melani Costa won the women’s 400m freestyle tonight 4:13.46, while Danish swimmer Julie Jensen won the women’s 50m free in 25.21. Jensen’s teammate Signe Bro took silver in that sprint in 25.61, while British teenage World Junior champion in the 100m free, Freya Anderson, rounded out the top 3 in 25.68.

Loughborough’s James Wilby stopped the clock in a time of 2:10.24 to win the men’s 200m breaststroke, within striking distance of his season-best of 2:09.71 from last month’s BUCS competition. Commonwealth Games silver medalist behind Wilby, Ross Murdoch, finished with silver tonight in 2:11.67.

Spain’s Jessica Vall denied a trio of Loughborough swimmers the gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke, as two-time Mediterranean Games gold medalist touched the wall in 1:07.37. That held off Molly Renshaw, Jocelyn Ulyett and Sarah Vasey, who finished in the following 3 slots. Renshaw collected a time of 1:08.63, while Ulyett and Vasey finished in 1:09.07 and 1:09.13, respectively.

Additional Winners: