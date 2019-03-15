Guy Gets On 2Free World Rankings Train, While Jervis Nails #1 1500

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- LCM
Cracking the 1:48 threshold in the men’s 200m freestyle for the first time this season was 2015 World Champion James Guy of National Center Bath. Competing on night 1 of the 2019 Edinburgh International Swim Meet, Guy fired off a solid in-season time of 1:47.66 to beat out both Commonwealth Games multi-medalist Duncan Scott and rising Brit Tom Dean.
Splitting 52.18/55.48, Guy notched the only time under the 1:48 mark, with Scott right behind in 1:48.13. Scott earned bronze in this event on the Gold Coast in a time of 1:46.30. For Dean, the 18-year-old’s personal best rests at the 1:47.38 notched at this year’s British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships.
Guy’s gold medal-garnering effort at the Royal Commonwealth Pool tonight checks the ISL London team member in as the 7th fastest in thee world thus far this season.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE
SCHEFFER
1.45.51
|2
|Elijah
WINNINGTON
|AUS
|1.46.13 *WJR
|12/18
|3
|Danas
RAPSYS
|LTU
|1.46.69
|01/19
|4
|Jack
McLOUGHLIN
|AUS
|1.46.90
|12/16
|5
|Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO
|JPN
|1.46.93
|09/08
|6
|Yoshida
KEISUKE
|JPN
|1.47.02
|11/17
|7
|Kristof
MILAK
|HUN
|1.47.73
|10/08
Swansea’s Daniel Jervis made things happen in a big way in the men’s 1500m freestyle by becoming just the 2nd man in the world this season to crack the 15:00 barrier. Clocking a winning effort tonight of 14:57.48, 22-year-old Jervis takes over the world rankings throne, displacing the previous top swimmer Jack McLoughlin of Australia. McLoughlin’s time of 14:58.81 from last December now ranks #2.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
McLOUGHLIN
14.58.81
|2
|Anton
IPSEN
|DEN
|15.05.39
|03/06
|3
|Jordan
WILLIMOVSKY
|USA
|15.05.44
|03/06
|4
|Guilherme
DA COSTA
|BRA
|15.05.45
|12/20
|5
|Miguel
VALENTE
|BRA
|15.10.98
|12/20
Jervis won silver in this grueling event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, clocking a personal best of 14:48.67 in the process. His outing tonight registers as the athlete’s 4th fastest time of his career.
Spain’s Melani Costa won the women’s 400m freestyle tonight 4:13.46, while Danish swimmer Julie Jensen won the women’s 50m free in 25.21. Jensen’s teammate Signe Bro took silver in that sprint in 25.61, while British teenage World Junior champion in the 100m free, Freya Anderson, rounded out the top 3 in 25.68.
Loughborough’s James Wilby stopped the clock in a time of 2:10.24 to win the men’s 200m breaststroke, within striking distance of his season-best of 2:09.71 from last month’s BUCS competition. Commonwealth Games silver medalist behind Wilby, Ross Murdoch, finished with silver tonight in 2:11.67.
Spain’s Jessica Vall denied a trio of Loughborough swimmers the gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke, as two-time Mediterranean Games gold medalist touched the wall in 1:07.37. That held off Molly Renshaw, Jocelyn Ulyett and Sarah Vasey, who finished in the following 3 slots. Renshaw collected a time of 1:08.63, while Ulyett and Vasey finished in 1:09.07 and 1:09.13, respectively.
Additional Winners:
- Bath athlete Jessica Fullalove won the women’s 100m back in 1:00.85.
- Christian Diener of Germany was tonight’s 100m backstroke victor in 55.41, beating Craig McNally by just .06.
- Yvonne Brown took the women’s 200m fly in 2:16.55, but Alys Thomas scored the fastest time of the day. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist clocked 2:09.80 this morning before scratching the final.
- Johan Rydahl took teh men’s 50m fly in 25.15.
- Loughborough’s Jarvis Parkinson won the men’s 200m IM in 2:04.68.
- 3-time Olympian Hannah Miley was in the pool tonight, swimming in her first proper competition since having ankle surgery. The Aberdeen athlete took 6th in the 400m free in 4:20.64 and also raced the 200m fly this morning. In those heats, Miley registered a time of 2:15.64 before scratching the final.
Alys Thomas never scratched the final. She went 2:08.75 in the final. It is just the website is wrong.
Few catches… Alys Thomas won the 200fl ‘A’ final in 2.08.75. Laura Stephens followed home in 2.09. The women’s 50 Free was a skins competition – The results listed are for the first skin only. Freya Anderson won the event comfortably from Signe Bro and Lidon Munoz in third. Rasmus Nickelsen (2003!) won the 50 fly skins.