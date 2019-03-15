Russian Rylov Denies Dotto & Condorelli In Men’s 100 Free Final

2019 OPEN ABSOLUTO INVIERNO COMUNIDAD DE MADRID

A 3-way tie for 2nd seed behind this morning’s top 100m freestyler Luca Dotto was busted wide open this evening, as Russian Evgeny Rylov surged to the wall first to take the event title in a solid in-season time of 48.86.

This morning, Dotto led the men’s 100m free field with an AM effort of 49.62, while Rylov, Moritz Berg Eischeid of Spain and Santo Condorelli of Italy all touched in 50.15 to make it a trio of #2 seeds. Rylov produced the only sub-49 second outing of the night, marking the 3rd fastest time of his career behind a PB of 48.48 and a 48.62 from last year’s European Championships.

Dotto settled for silver in this evening’s final in a time of 49.49, while Condorellil cleared 3rd place with a sub-50 outing of 49.76. Eischeid dropped to 5th place in 50.16, beaten by a fingernail-margin by Spaniard Bruno Ortiz, who secured 4th in 50.13.

Of note, Italy’s 50m freestyle European Championships bronze medalist Andrea Vergani, took the 100m freestyle B-Final in a time of 50.21, his fastest of the season.

Both Vergani and Condorelli were back in the pool later in the session to contest the 50m fly, however, both men fell shy of the podium in the sprint. Vergani faded from the morning’s top seeded swimmer to 5th, punching the clock in 24.26. Condorelli also slid heavily from 2nd in the AM to 6th in 24.33.

Winning the men’s 50m fly was Italy’s Piero Codia who registered a winning mark of 23.66, his fastest of the season. His time sits just outside the top 10 performances in the world this season.

Czech swimmer Barbora Seemanova carried the momentum from her impressive 200m freestyle morning outing with a repeat performance this evening to take the gold medal. Once again scoring the only sub-2:00 time of the field, as she did in the morning with her time of 1:58.25, Seemanova touched in 1:58.34 to produce an almost identical performance. Both times were just off the 1:58.25 that garnered the 18-year-old the bronze medal at last year’s Youth Olympic Games.

Another visiting swimmer in Svetlana Chimrova of Russia made things happen in the women’s 200m fly field. After scoring lane 4 with her morning swim of 2:12.69, Chimrova took things up a big notch tonight to register a winning effort of 2:08.75.

That outing checks-in as the Russian’s best of the season and positions the 22-year-old in slot #6 among the season’s world rankings.

Additional Winners: