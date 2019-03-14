Rylov, Quadarella, Vergani Among Swimmers Headed To Madrid

2019 Open Absoluto Invierno Comunidad de Madrid

Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th

M86 Swimming Center, Madrid Spain

LCM

The 2019 Open Absoluto Invierno Comunidad de Madrid is set to unleash a wave of talent tomorrow, with over 500 swimmers representing 88 clubs descending upon the M86 Swimming Center for this 4th stop of the Circuito Nacional de Trofeos.

Among the racers will be a strong Italian contingency containing the likes of Simona Quadarella, Luca Dotto, Margherita Panziera, Andrea Vergani, Linda Caponi, Elena Di Liddo and Santo Condorelli.

Additional non-Spaniards in the mix include Russia’s Evgeny Rylov and Vitalina Simonova, along with Czech athlete Barbora Seemanova and Portuguese standout Diogo Carvalho.

Rylov is coming off of a weekend of racing last week at the XIII Trofeu CN Sabadell – Memorial Paulus Wildeboer meet, where the Russian racked up a trio of victories across the 100m free, 200m back and 50m back. The 22-year-old Olympic medalist and European Champion is set to take on the same schedule here in Madrid.

Quadrella is entered in the freestyle treble of the 200m, 400m and 800m, while teammate Vergani is the man to be as the top-seeded swimmer in the 50m free and 50m fly events. He’ll also take on the 100m free and 50m fly, where Vergani will face domestic rival Dotto. Dotto will also be in the men’s 100m free field where he’s listed as the top-seeded swimmer.