3-Time Olympian Hannah Miley Named 2019 SC European C’ships Ambassador

This year’s edition of the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships is headed to Glasgow’s Tollcross International Swimming Centre and it’s just been announced 3-time Olympian Hannah Miley will be an Official Ambassador of the prestigious event.

“I’m really excited that Scotland has the opportunity to host another major international sporting event and I think as a nation we’ve shown over the last few years that we can put on a great show. Competing in front of a home crowd is such a special experience that is hard to put into words – it’s great that we’ve got another opportunity to look forward to later this year,” said the versatile 29-year-old who finished a painstaking 5th place and 4th place in the women’s 400m IM at the 2012 Olympics and 2016 Olympics, respectively.

The biannual Short Course European Championships are scheduled to span December 4th-8th, with tickets now available.

British Swimming’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Bucker, commented, “Glasgow 2018 was such a great spectacle and proved to be a very successful championships for our British aquatics stars. We’re very much looking forward to staging yet another major championships in Glasgow and I can’t wait to see our athletes perform, aided by the support of the British crowd who always come out in force; I doubt they realise what a huge role they play in our British sporting success.”

Quotes courtesy of British Swimming.