Niklas Eberly Takes 2 Events as Dexter Claims MHSAA D2 Title

2019 MHSAA Boys D2 State Meet

March 8th-9th

Jones Aquatic Center, Ypsilanti, MI

Short Course Yards

Results

TOP 5 TEAM STANDINGS

Dexter – 239 Birmingham Grovesl – 203 Seaholm – 181.5 Midland Dow – 162.5 Grosse Pointe South- 149

The Dexter boys won the MHSAA D2 state meet title pretty comfortably last weekend,picking up 3 event wins in the process. The first win for Dexter came in the 50 free, where senior Niklas Eberly matched his prelims time of 20.40 to claim victory. He then went on to win another event for Dexter, clocking a speedy 47.79 to win the 100 fly by over 2 seconds. Eberly, an Auburn recruit, then helped Dexter to victory in the 400 free relay, leading it off in 44.52, the fastest lead-off in the field by far.

Fraser’s Alexander Capizzo took the 200 IM and the 500 free. Capizzo posted a 1:48.57 to win the 200 IM. He was fueled by a stellar 25.17 on the last 50. He then went on to win the 500 free, clocking a 4:27.44 to edge out the 200 free champion, Eric Hieber (Walled Lake Western). Hieber swam a 4:27.55 after winning the 200 free with a 1:38.92.

Other Event Winners: