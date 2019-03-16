Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rylov, Panziera Stake Claims On Day 2 Events In Madrid

2019 OPEN ABSOLUTO INVIERNO COMUNIDAD DE MADRID

Prelims Highlights

Following up on his solid 100m free win from night 1 here in Madrid, Russian dynamo Evgeny Rylov staked his early claim on the men’s 50m backstroke during this morning’s heats. Rylov touched the wall in 25.93 to represent the only sub-26 second swimmer of the field in what is the Russian’s race to lose tonight.

Italy’s Matteo Ciampi took the top seed in the men’s 200m free in 1:50.73, while countrymate Margherita Panziera looked good in the women’s 100m back. Panziera snagged the top seed by exactly 3 seconds in that event, capturing a morning effort of 1:00.57.

Another Russian in Svetlana Chimrova earned lane 4 status with her 27.02 morning mark in the women’s 100m fly. She’ll have a heated challenger in Italy’s Elena Di Liddo, however, as Di Liddo notched a time just .02 behind in 27.04.

Finally, Barbora Seemanova will be looking to take the 100m free event for the women, sitting as ‘the hunted’ with her top-seeded morning effort of 55.17.

