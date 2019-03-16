Chalmers Chimes Into Men’s 2Free World Rankings, C1 24.41 50 Free

2019 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

King Kyle Chalmers wrangled up his 2nd win in as many days at the NSW State Open Championships, following up his first day 100m free victory with the gold in the 200m distance.

Yesterday Chalmers turned heads by clocking his fastest 100m free time since Rio, topping the field here as well as the world rankings with his mighty 47.89. That represents the only sub-48 second outing in the world so far this season.

Tonight, the 20-year-old Marion star threw down a 200m free winning effort of 1:47.45 to mark the only swimmer under 1:48. Splitting a masterful 53.43/54.02, Chalmers clocked his fastest in-season time to-date.

The AFL-hopeful’s previous non-championship personal best rested at the 1:47.64 he notched at the Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara back in 2016, while his all-time PB holds fast at the 1:45.56 he crushed on the Gold Coast to take gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games. Chalmer’s 1:47.45 time here now ranks the 100m free Olympic champion 7th in the world.

Behind Chalmers tonight was visiting swimmer Welson Sim of Malaysia, the man who fired off a new 400m free National Record last night. Sim staked his claim on this shorter event this morning by cranking out a strong 1:48.04. He was slightly off that mark but still earned silver with a time of 1:48.21 this evening. He holds his nation’s standard in the 1:47.36 he produced back in 2017.

23-year-old Bond athlete Alex Graham, who will be joining Chalmers on the ISL London Team, punched a time of 1:48.38 for bronze tonight, while yesterday’s 400m free champion Elijah Winnington was right behind in 1:48.82 for 4th.

Other big guns in this men’s 200m free race included Cameron McEvoy, Mack Horton and Thomas Fraser-Holmes, who finished in 6th, 7th and 8th placed, respectively. Their times in order were 1:49.95, 1:49.96 and 1:50.79.

Australian Open Water Championships runner-up Kiah Melverton also snagged her 2nd win of these NSW Championships by taking the 400m free this evening in 4:11.19.

After winning the 800m free yesterday, Melverton was able to hold off a charging UCSC swimmer in Olympian Leah Neale in this event, with Neale settling for silver in 4:12.85. Ravenswood swimmer Olivia Adams, 19, took bronze in 4:14.41.

Melverton had reaped the B-Final win last summer at the 2018 Pan Pacs Championships, snagging a time of 4:08.46, a mark that would have finished 5th in the A-final of the event in Tokyo.

Olympian Emma McKeon was also back at it tonight at SOPAC, topping the women’s 100m fly field in a mark of 57.84. That’s within .3 of the 57.59 the Griffith University swimmer registered for the win in the event at this same competition last year.

TSS Aquatics’ Laura Taylor, the Commonwealth Games silver medalist in the 200m fly touched in 59.91 for silver tonight, while 23-year-old Yolane Kukla rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.18.

For McKeon, tonight’s outing represents the fastest of the season for the 24-year-old, placing her in the #3 slot on the season’s world rankings.

Matthew Wilson tied the NSW State Record with his 100m breaststroke win tonight. Clocking 59.83, Wilson crushed the field, with the next fastest competitor clocking in the range of 1:02. Wilson was slower last year on the Gold Coast, mustering just a 1:00.48 to finish 7th overall at the Commonwealth GAmes.

He picked himself up and dipped under the minute mark at Pan Pacs, however, establishing that 59.83 state record for 6th in a tightly packed field with the top 6 competitors all within .75 of each other.

Wilson is now ranked 6th in the world in this event this season. He would go on to win the men’s 200m IM tonight as well in 2:00.54.

Jenna Strauch also nailed a new NSW State Record with her win in the women’s 200m breast. The 21-year-old Bond swimmer touched in 2:27.84 to clear the Samantha Marshall time of 2:27.99 from 2009. Olympic finalist Taylor McKeown was also under the old record, finishing in 2:27.96 for silver.

Cate Campbell completed her 1-2 punch in the freestyle sprints, following up her 100m free win from last night with the 50m gold this evening. Establishing herself as the top seed of the morning in 24.82, C1 punched a winning time of 24.41 to represent the only sub-25 second swimmer.

Wilson reaped silver in 25.26, while 31-year-old Holly Barratt, last night’s 50m fly victor, earned bronze in 25.34.

C1 now ranks as the 3rd fastest performer in this 50m free event in the world. Of note, her sister Bronte Campbell, was the 2nd seed swimmer of the morning with her mark of 25.02, but the younger sister declined the final.

Additional Winners: