Campbells, Chalmers, Winnington Gear Up For NSW C’ships

2019 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC)
- LCM
- Meet Site
- Start List
- Live Results
The New South Wales State Open Championships kick-off on Friday with some of Australia’s biggest names getting some additional racing under their belts before the Australian National championships next month. Several stars opted out of the Vic Open last month, so we’ll be getting a first glimpse at some of the green and gold athletes as they splash for the first time in 2019.
A sprinkling of international swimmers will also be contesting events at SOPAC this weekend, including Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Lewis Clareburt and fellow New Zealand national record holder Daniel Hunter. Malaysian standout Welson Sim is slated to compete, as is Czech swimmer Barbora Zavadova.
However, most spectators’ eyes will be fixed on the Aussies to see who looks good to takes titles next month. Here’s a sampling of the Australians with their respective clubs ready to race down under starting Friday.
Bond – Alex Graham, Elijah Winnington
Griffith University – Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Emma McKeon, Taylor McKeown, Daniel Smith
Knox Pymble – Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell
Marion – Kyle Chalmers, Brittany Elmslie, Travis Mahoney, Madi Wilson
Melbourne Vicentre – Daniel Cave, Mack Horton, Kotuku Ngawati, Sian Whittaker
Nunawading – Sophie Caldwell, Jess Hansen, Matthew Temple
Rackley – William Stockwell
Rockingham – Holly Barratt
Somerset – James Roberts
Southport Olympic – Tristan Hollard, Leiston Pickett
TSS – Grayson Bell, Cameron McEvoy, Kiah Melverton, David Morgan, Joshua Parrish, Laura Taylor
USC Spartans – Kaylee McKeown, Leah Neale, Jake Packard, Mikkayla Sheridan
Was hoping to see James Magnussen also competing but looks like he’s on the way out commitment wise