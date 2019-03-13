Campbells, Chalmers, Winnington Gear Up For NSW C’ships

2019 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC)

LCM

Meet Site

Start List

Live Results

The New South Wales State Open Championships kick-off on Friday with some of Australia’s biggest names getting some additional racing under their belts before the Australian National championships next month. Several stars opted out of the Vic Open last month, so we’ll be getting a first glimpse at some of the green and gold athletes as they splash for the first time in 2019.

A sprinkling of international swimmers will also be contesting events at SOPAC this weekend, including Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Lewis Clareburt and fellow New Zealand national record holder Daniel Hunter. Malaysian standout Welson Sim is slated to compete, as is Czech swimmer Barbora Zavadova.

However, most spectators’ eyes will be fixed on the Aussies to see who looks good to takes titles next month. Here’s a sampling of the Australians with their respective clubs ready to race down under starting Friday.

Bond – Alex Graham, Elijah Winnington

Griffith University – Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Emma McKeon, Taylor McKeown, Daniel Smith

Knox Pymble – Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell

Marion – Kyle Chalmers, Brittany Elmslie, Travis Mahoney, Madi Wilson

Melbourne Vicentre – Daniel Cave, Mack Horton, Kotuku Ngawati, Sian Whittaker

Nunawading – Sophie Caldwell, Jess Hansen, Matthew Temple

Rackley – William Stockwell

Rockingham – Holly Barratt

Somerset – James Roberts

Southport Olympic – Tristan Hollard, Leiston Pickett

TSS – Grayson Bell, Cameron McEvoy, Kiah Melverton, David Morgan, Joshua Parrish, Laura Taylor

USC Spartans – Kaylee McKeown, Leah Neale, Jake Packard, Mikkayla Sheridan