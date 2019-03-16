Akron, IU Take Team Leads At CSCAA Nationals Day 2

2019 NATIONAL INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

TOP TEAM SCORES (POST-DAY 2)

WOMEN

Akron – 410 Rice – 390 Florida International – 309 San Jose State – 256.5 Buffalo – 210

MEN

IU – 553 Cal Baptist – 445.5 Ohio State – 373.5 George Washington – 327 TCU – 326.5

On the second day of the CSCAA National Invite Championships, Akron took the lead from Rice in the women’s meet, while IU took the lead from Cal Baptist in the men’s battle. Notably, IU is leading the men’s meet by over 100 points with one more day of competition, which at this point looks like a lead that will not be lost.

A slew of meet records went down again on day 2, keeping with the pace of this now increasingly attended meet. Ohio State took the first event of the finals session, the men’s 200 medley relay, swimming a 1:26.07 for a new meet record and pool record. RJ Kondalski lead off that relay in 21.62, and was followed by Hudson McDaniel, Alex Dillmann, and Joe Pohlmann with splits of 23.87, 21.18, and 19.40 respectively.

Akron won the women’s 200 medley relay in a meet record time of 1:39.18. Lauren Cooper, Andrea Fischer, Avery Tovold, and Morgan Waggoner split 25.31, 27.61, 24.14, and 22.18 respectively. Waggoner split 22.18 for the 2nd time in a row this meet, as she anchored the 200 free relay in 22.18 last night as well. Akron was the only team in the field to break 1:40.

Spencer Lehman of IU won the men’s 400 IM, posting a 3:47.13 to edge out Ohio State’s Daniel Gloude (3:47.44) at the end. Lehman established a new meet record with his swim. New Hampshire picked up a win tonight when Corinne Carbone ran away with the event, swimming a 4:12.35 to win by over 4 seconds. She was off the meet record of 4:10.77, but she did break the pool record.

Loren Gillilan took another fly event, clocking a 47.13 to win the men’s 100 fly. Cory Goombardella of IU cut into Gillilan’s lead on the 2nd 50, but ultimately came into the wall 2nd, touching in 47.30. Gillilan finished in a new meet record as well. Autumn D’Arcy (CSU Bakersfield) took the women’s 100 fly, turning in a 52.95 in finals to be the only swimmer in the field under 53 seconds. D’Arcy was actually considerably off her prelims time of 52.53, which also broke the meet and pool records.

Maria Heitmann (IU) took the women’s 200 free, setting a new pool record of 1:47.09. She was just off the meet record of 1:47.07. IU picked up another win when Abigail Kirkpatrick won the women’s 100 breast with a 1:00.51. She ran away with the race on the 2nd 50, posting a new meet record. The Hoosiers picked up yet another win, as Jacob Steele claimed victory in the men’s 100 back, touching in 47.15 for a new meet record.

IU won one last victory in the men’s 800 free relay, where Thomas Vanderbrook, Gary Kostbade, Andrew Couchon, and Matthew Jerden teamed up for a 6:30.72, a new meet record. Vanderbrook led off in a speedy 1:34.91, while the rest posted splits of 1:36.72, 1:40.36, and 1:38.73 respectively. They set a new meet record with their performance. Rice set a new pool record in the women’s 800 free relay. Marta Cano Minarro (1:47.79), Claire Therien (1:49.57), Ellery Parish (1:48.78), and Lindsay Mathys (1:49.67) teamed up to post a 7:15.81.