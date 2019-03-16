Derek Maas Leads Holland West Ottawa to MHSAA D1 Title

2019 MHSAA Boys D1 State Meet

March 8th-9th

Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, MI

Short Course Yards

Results

TOP 5 TEAM STANDINGS

Holland West Ottawa – 248 Detroit Catholic Central – 240 Hudsonville – 164 Saline – 148 Ann Arbor Skyline – 138

Holland West Ottawa held of Detroit Catholic Central for the team title at the MHSAA D1 State meet, winning the last event, the 400 free relay. The HWO team edged out DCC by just .06 seconds, touching in 3:05.84 to DCC’s 3:05.90.

The Holland West Ottawa boys also earned a dominant win in the 200 medley relay, where they clocked a 1:31.01 to win by nearly 4 seconds. Derek Maas was instrumental in that victory. Maas, an Alabama recruit, led off the relay in 22.25, far outsplitting the other backstrokers in the field. Maas had a great meet all-around, also splitting 44.99 on the previously mentioned 400 free relay. He also won the 200 IM and 100 fly. Maas blasted a 1:46.70 to win the 200 IM, touching as the only swimmer to break 1:50 in the field. He then went on to swim a 48.02 in the 100 fly, winning by over a second.

Henry Schutte (Forest Hills Central) won the 50 and 100 free. Schutte, a UVA recruit, posted a 20.46 to win the 50 after coming in 2nd in prelims. He then went on to swim a 44.82 in the 100, winning by over half a second.

There was a tight race in the 100 breast where Northville’s Travis Nitkiewicz came out on top. He touched in 55.27, but was followed very closely by Holland West Ottawa’s Khadin Soto (55.33). Hans Anderson (Livonia Stevenson) touched 3rd in 55.51, while Matthew Segal (Ann Arbor Pioneer) was 4th in 55.85. Segal, a sophomore, was the only non-senior of the top 4.

Other Event Winners: